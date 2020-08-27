Buy The Rumor, Sell The News

Technical Analysis And Wall Street Adages Debunked

When I first started investing I was mesmerized by the idea of technical analysis: the idea that price trends and patterns can predict future stock prices. It had a certain appeal. The 'experts' talk about it all the time on CNBC. So I bought a book and researched all those amazing chart patterns and trends: The Art And Science of Technical Analysis. Note that I'm not providing a link to the book here, because I cannot recommend it, unless your purpose is to debunk technical analysis. I found it to be much more art than science. No disrespect to the author; maybe he has made amazing returns following this advice. But I found it all less than satisfying, if not misleading. Anytime you try to corner a technical analyst with an actual chart pattern truth, they will weasel their way out with some special case or nuance that you didn't consider and that you will only understand after years of experience. I ran back-tests of the some of the more prominent, more certain patterns over thousands of samples. To no avail. The results were either random, or so small as to be useless in overcoming trading costs. I found similar with many Wall Street adages (e.g., the trend is your friend).

I'm sure I'll get comments below about how I just haven't found the right signal, I'm not being fair, someone has been highly successful with technical analysis, how can CNBC be so wrong, I haven't shown my back-tests and the signals I tested, etc. I'm willing to accept that it works, if you are willing to accept that anyone who has made it work repeatably won't be sharing her secrets with us anytime soon. Why would she do that, when it would be far more profitable to trade it and keep it to herself?

Except!

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule. While I've found the vast majority of technical signals and Wall Street adages to be worthless, there are some that are simple, reliable, explainable and useful, if you know how to use them correctly.

Buy The Rumor (Announcement), Sell The News (Event)

This adage can actually sound counter-intuitive at first, which is an early sign you might be on to something. It doesn't make sense to new investors/traders. I know because that was my first reaction. I've seen many interns and new traders at our firm question it at first (100% of them, actually). But within a few weeks of seeing it in play, they start to quote it themselves each time it occurs. Then they start to trade it, which has worked out quite well for us.

With careful thought, this maxim makes sense: a rumor or even generally known information or company announcement will send a stock up (or down) ahead of some anticipated news or event. Once the news comes out or the anticipated event occurs, it is already priced into the stock. Everyone who bought (or sold) going into the news now wants out of their position at the same time, because their information is confirmed and stale. Whereas the anticipation leading up to the event takes time and allows many people to get into the position over time, the event is usually a point in time, such that everyone wants out at the same time. This often leads to the stock price moving slowly up (or down) into the event, often overshooting the actual value impact of the event, and then falling (or rising) rapidly once the event occurs.

Note that it does not have to be a rumor for this to occur. It can be an announcement by the company itself about some future event. The stock will move slowly, consistently between the announcement and the event, and then turn the other way drastically once the event occurs.

Real Life Recent Examples

TSLA is a classic, repeating example of this phenomenon. If you go back and look at TSLA's announcements, anticipated earnings, event dates, etc., you will find this occurs quite often. Take, for example, the recent stock split news. The stock has risen quite steadily since the company made the split announcement. Now, as the actual stock split date approaches, the price is showing weak action. I am using this example here, now to put myself on the line. The stock split occurs at the end of August. We'll see if it follows this maxim and falls near the actual event from here. Note that with TSLA, because all news and rumors are hardly secrets, this phenomenon will often occur a bit earlier, with the stock moving up (or down) on the 'rumor' or announcements, until a week or so out from the actual event, and then start to take it's 'news' opposite move before the actual event occurs. Also note that, because Elon Musk is expert at dribbling exciting news out constantly, the next rumor or announcement can trump the current event. Case in point, TSLA's upcoming battery day Sep 22. That said, the 3 weeks between these two events could very well be enough for us to witness this phenomenon twice in a row.

GPVRF is another current example of this rule. GreenPower Motor filed for a US IPO, the obvious thing to do in the current EV hype. As the IPO date approached, the stock was up more than 300% since the announcement. Then, today, when they launched the IPO, the stock is currently down 15%. While this is a wild EV stock, this particular announcement is now old news with the IPO event soon behind us. The price action due to the US IPO 'rumor' is over, and we are seeing the expected drop. I caution NEW short positions in this stock or GP, the post US IPO security, due to the EV hype we are seeing. Once the stock is available on NASDAQ for Robinhood and other retail investors to buy, it could see another wild swing up.

For more of a general industry or category example of this rule, look at the numerous biotech, pharma, videoconferencing, work from home, and other companies whose stock prices have gone up recently related to COVID. There are many rumors, announcements, hopes, etc., around these stocks that have sent their prices up to nosebleed levels. The rumor and announcement side will likely continue for some time. But once the actual news and events begin to occur and we witness the tail end of this major global event (e.g., actual delivery and live use of usable vaccines, medicines and treatments for COVID, post-COVID actual business results, and as COVID events play out), many of these stocks will fall as investors realize full optimistic success was already priced in. Stocks in this category include:

MRNA, NVAX, TDOC, CLX, HD, VZ, ZM, PTON, the list goes on and on.

Another industry example is the EV market. As TSLA has dominated the narrative (and the deliveries) of EVs, countless small, new companies have jumped on the bandwagon, announcing new EV business lines, merging with SPACs in reverse IPOs, and announcing anything they can to help raise easy, cheap EV capital in droves. These announcements and rumors are sending EV stock prices soaring. But as actual news and events play out over the next months and years, most of these will see a dramatic fall back to earth in their stock prices. I am hopeful, even positive, on the EV market overall long-term. But current EV stock prices have already priced in far more optimism than I could ever muster to buy those stocks. Examples in this category include:

NKLA, OTCQB:GPVRF, VVPR, WKHS, SOLO, FUV, and again the list goes on and on. We are long NIO short term.

Note that there will be some big winners in each of these categories. But on average the group will likely pull back overall as the actual events play out. Also, for all of the above industry category examples, the news and events will play out over time, instead of all at once. Although we are often surprised by how rapidly these come into fashion and how fast they fall out of fashion for investors, they will likely fall faster than they went up. I may write a future article on the often true aphorism "markets take the stairs up and ride the elevator down".

Evidence

There are many studies related to the 'buy the rumor, sell the news' phenomenon. Here is one my favorites.

How to Use This Maxim

Before you start trading every 'buy the rumor, sell the news' stock out there, let me share with you how we use this often repeating maxim. This is NOT a strategy in itself for our firm. But if we are buying or selling a stock for other reasons, and we see this occurring, we will often delay or accelerate our purchase or sale a bit to be on the right side of 'buy the rumor, sell the news'.

More To Come

I plan to continue this series with additional technical signals and adages that our firm has found useful, as real life examples occur in our portfolio. I may also write about the more numerous technical signals and market adages that do not stand up to in depth analysis. If you found this insightful and useful, follow me for more. Or provide some constructive criticism.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GPVRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long NIO, short VVPR, short NVAX, short GPVRF

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.