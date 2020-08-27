GBP/JPY Likely Overvalued As Markets Appear Overly Sanguine In Light Of Brexit Risks

I therefore believe that GBP's next direction should bias downside into year-end. This could also serve as a hedge against downside following the U.S. Presidential election (should risk sentiment take a turn for the worse).

Purchasing power parity models suggest that GBP is either overvalued relative to JPY, or is probably at (or close to) fair value. This would suggest that in spite of both Japan's probably stronger trade position and incoming Brexit risks at year-end, GBP is holding firm.

Yet this year, as was the case in 2014, falling oil prices and other changes are likely to benefit Japan's terms of trade more than the U.K.'s position.

The GBP/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Japanese yen, has so far this year managed to stave off the 128 handle after sinking below this important level in March 2020. As shown in the long-term monthly candlestick chart below, GBP/JPY has traded as low as 128 (and below) several times in the past, including in 1995, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 (following the announcement of Brexit), 2019, and most recently in 2020 following the emergence of COVID-19.

The drop this year was largely owing to risk sentiment, considering how quickly GBP/JPY has rebounded since. GBP has been treated as a particularly risky currency as 2020 year-end remains the deadline for the U.K. to achieve a formal trade deal with the European Union, before it is otherwise forced to fall back on standard WTO trade terms. With the effects of COVID-19 here to stay for the time being, the U.K. remains vulnerable to further economic surprises, and so frankly it is surprising that GBP has rebounded as much as it has.

The chart below is a daily candlestick chart, showing the recent range of GBP/JPY, including the highs and lows of 2020.

With GBP/JPY seeming to approach its 2020 high just below the 145 handle, we might start to question the possibility of GBP gaining further ground. Price does not lie; markets appear sanguine and perhaps even optimistic regarding the U.K. economy. But risks remain, and these are political in nature. Generally, political risks (in this case stemming from Brexit and future international trade) are usually the worst kind of risks for FX risk sentiment.

GBP tends to trade, as indicated earlier, in a pro-risk manner. With global equities rebounding, and U.S. equities back at all-time highs this year, the global risk sentiment backdrop is clearly supportive for GBP. Yet U.K.-specific risks still hold, and therefore I believe GBP is likely getting ahead of itself. The U.K. currency appears to be a beneficiary of investment sentiment, while ignoring its own idiosyncratic risks.

GBP/USD has also been rising, most recently to its 2020 highs, however this has occurred alongside an even stronger EUR/USD. In other words, GBP has benefited not only from positive global risk sentiment, but also USD-specific weakness. On the GBP's side of the equation specifically, markets do not appear to be positioned rationally. This is why I would entertain a bearish bias on GBP for the time being; at least through the rest of 2020.

Taking a longer-term view, using the OECD's purchasing power parity model, the data (through to the end of 2019) suggests that GBP/JPY is probably slightly undervalued (in terms of relative purchasing power).

Using the same data as above, we can reframe this chart (through to the end of 2019) to illustrate GBP/JPY and its premium (or discount) to its PPP-implied value (using the OECD PPP model).

It would seem that GBP/JPY has become less volatile, and more in sync over time with its PPP-based fair value. The 2019 fair value was just over 149. While GBP/JPY appears to trade at a slight discount, another model, The Economist's Big Mac Index, suggests that GBP/JPY is overvalued by 18% in July 2020 (or 14% on a GDP-adjusted basis). OECD data will be based on a broader data set, but this basically tells us that GBP/JPY is probably trading at close to fair value on average.

We also know this year that oil prices have crashed. Oil prices crashed in 2014 too, and this is reflected in lower 'terms of trade' (the ratio between export prices and import prices) for oil-exporting countries, per OECD data for that same year. In 2015, Canada's 'terms of trade' index (using OECD data) fell from 107.52 in 2014 to 100.00 (2015 was used as a base year), a fall of about 7%. Japan, being a net oil importer, benefited from a rise in its index from 91.72 to 100.00 (a rise of 9%). The U.K. benefited but to a lesser degree, with its index rising from 98.55 to 100.00 (just under 1.5%).

A similar situation this year could see Japan benefiting slightly more than the U.K., even if both countries' terms of trade do not suffer as much as certain other countries. While certain U.K. terms of trade data has been discontinued, the Bank of Japan has reported its own robust-looking indexed figures through June 2020 (see below).

With the Bank of Japan's figures showing a rebound to a level last seen in Q1 2016, and with GBP risks still high (with the U.K. unlikely to benefit to the same degree as Japan, from the perspective of exports and imports), we might lean on the potential for upside in GBP/JPY. Yet Q1 2016 (if we look to this period as a base) reflected prices prior to the Brexit announcement in late June 2016. It makes sense for GBP/JPY to trade at a discount to these prices. GBP/JPY traded in the range of around 150 to 175 in Q1 2016, far higher than today's price of around 140.

Yet it is also important to mention that our OECD model indicates that GBP/JPY fair value has fallen too. We could think of the PPP value as being a "Brexit-adjusted" price (i.e., where GBP/JPY might be trading if it were not trading at any discount). Currently, this level would be around the most recent PPP value of approximately 145 (as compared to 2016 fair value of around 153). For 2020, fair value might therefore be close to the current market price of 140 (owing to likely improvements in Japan's relative terms of trade). Additionally, since 2016, the U.K. interest rate has also fallen to just +0.10% (from +0.50% at the start of 2016), while Japan's comparable rate of negative -0.10% remains unchanged. This would also support a lower GBP/JPY base.

We must also remember that the Japanese yen is considered a safe-haven currency. It is conceivable that risks to the U.K. economy could send GBP/JPY lower, especially if market sentiment were to weaken too into year-end (following the 2020 Presidential election).

Therefore, GBP/JPY still looks risky in the near term. It is probably trading at a fair value to PPP at best. That is, based on likely future OECD data, also considering that the Big Mac Index already pegs GBP/JPY as overvalued by 14-18%. The interest rate spread has meanwhile worsened in recent times for GBP/JPY, and Brexit risks remain on the horizon. GBP/JPY is still trading fairly closely to its historic lows (below the 128 handle). Yet it seems that GBP also trades optimistically, with no substantial (or perhaps any) discount relative to its PPP-implied fair value. In summary, I would remain bearish on GBP/JPY into year-end.

