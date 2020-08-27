Splunk Inc. (SPLK) CEO Doug Merritt on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Q2 2021 Results Conference Call

August 26, 2020 04:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ken Tinsley - Corporate Treasurer and VP, IR

Doug Merritt - President and CEO

Jason Child - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kash Rangan - Bank of America

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Phil Winslow - Wells Fargo

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Murphy - JP Morgan

Fatima Boolani - UBS

Andrew Nowinski - D.A. Davidson

Keith Bachman - Bank of Montreal

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Splunk Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants’ lines are