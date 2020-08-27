Although the overall industry remains at a multi-year low, some of NCSM's customers may stabilize and increase completions activities in the near term.

NCSM Approaches A Slow Recovery Path

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) has had a challenging time in the U.S. in the recent past. The sharp decline in fracturing activity and completions wells count crushed the sales of Repeat Precision products and tracer diagnostics products in 2020 so far. At this point, it looks unlikely that a recovery would take place within a year from here. The U.S. onshore activity weakness reflected in the stock’s underperformance compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

So, the company made strategic changes in its cost structure to mitigate the pressure. With various cost reduction measures and changes in the manufacturing capability, its gross margin can boost in the short term. Internationally, its sales can increase in Saudi Arabia in the short-to-medium term. However, I do not see its operating margin improving any time soon. In one of the more significant developments, NCSM became a zero debt company in Q2. I think the ability to maintain a clean balance sheet and generating cash flows will be viewed appreciably by the investors in the current energy market environment when the future is uncertain. Despite the positives, I do not see the stock price moving up considerably in the short term due to the sheer lack of demand for fracking activity in the market.

Strategies In North America And International Markets

NCSM, which operates in the unconventional basins in the Permian, Mid-Con, and Rockies, has been focusing on services related to tracer diagnostics and Repeat Precision. These products help in completions activities and wellbore construction. It has gained significant market share in PurpleSeal frac plugs and Repeat Precision. On the other hand, the company's pinpoint technology has been facing stiff competition from the plug-and-perf equipment, which I discussed more in my earlier article here. Also, adverse change in customer mix adversely affected the Repeat Precision sales in Q2.

In the Permian Basin, many of NCSM's customers laid down completion crews and suspended completion operations, which affected the sales of Repeat Precision and led to a reduction in the tracer diagnostic services business. Fortunately, for the company, some of its larger customers have started to increase fracking activities in Q3. This will not only benefit Repeat Precision sales but also boost DUC completions activity.

In Canada, after the stupendous fall in rig count, following the spring break-up and the weakness in the energy demand, rig count reached a multi-decade low of 12 in June. While the situation has improved since (56 rigs now), it has underperformed NCSM's expectations. In the international market, many customers in the Middle East have been qualified to use its premier products, which will enable the company to gain market share. However, investors may note that a full recovery in meaningful activity would mean 150 frack spreads and mid-400s in rig count, which the company's management does not foresee happening in the next 12 to 18 months.

Additional Cost-Cutting Measures

The drop in crude oil price earlier in the year prompted E&P companies to ax the capex budget, which affected fracking activity severely. NCSM, like most of the other oilfield services companies, responded to the situation by reducing the cost structure. In my previous article, I discussed NCSM's headcount reduction exercise was extended by further reducing 50 headcounts in the U.S. and Canada, which can result in $3.5 million in additional annualized cost savings. Overall, the company revised up its SG&A expense reduction plans by over $5 million compared to the previous guidance, or by 28% compared to SG&A expenses incurred in FY2019.

In Q3, the company expects revenues to increase by 75% compared to Q2 following incremental completions activity in the Permian. Its revenues from the U.S. can increase by 35% sequentially in Q3. While it anticipates international revenues to remain unchanged, revenues from Canada can increase significantly in Q3 as the drilling activity rebounds. Gross margin can expand from increased absorption of fixed costs as the company gains control over the assembly and the manufacturing process. With an increase in activity and a lower cost structure, the gross margin can expand by 40% in Q3 compared to Q2.

Key Industry Indicators

The U.S. rig count has fallen by ~33% since Q2 after it fell by ~48% in Q2. The WTI crude oil price, on the other hand, recovered by ~90% in Q2 and has held steady so far in Q3. The natural gas price recovery has picked up in the current quarter (43% up). The DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been resilient since the start of FY2020. On the other hand, the completed wells in the unconventional shales have continued to downtrend Q3 after falling drastically in Q2.

Although shutdowns in Argentina and travel restrictions in other markets adversely affected its international business, this business holds the key in Q3, given the company's recent participation in tracer diagnostics projects in Latin America in the Middle East. Investors may note that earlier, in Q1, it recorded $50 million goodwill and asset impairment charges related to the tracer diagnostic services. The situation, however, has improved, and I do not expect the company's reported net income to get affected by goodwill impairment charges in Q3.

What Are The Current Drivers?

The company's U.S. revenues decreased by 78% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020, while revenues from Canada decreased by 95% during the same period. In Q2, the company's gross margin contracted to 4.4% from 43% a quarter ago. While it was not surprising to see sales fall, given the swift decline in the U.S. rig count and the completion well count (as I explained earlier in the article), the sheer pace at which NCSM crumbled was unparalleled, even in the oilfield services universe.

International revenues, however, decreased more rationally (38% sequential fall) in Q2 as the pandemic eroded energy demand. Overall, the company's EBITDA turned negative in Q2 compared to an 8% EBITDA margin in Q1. Severely lower revenues led to the under-absorption of fixed costs, which undermined the company's cost reduction efforts and eroded the operating margin.

WTI-WCS Spread Contracts

Source

The WCS (Western Canada Select) crude oil price typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate). Although both WTI and WCS prices climbed up from April to June, the WCS–WTI spread contracted significantly in June compared to a couple of months earlier. Historically, the WTI has mostly traded above the WCS price. The fall in the spread (because it is negative) would lessen the management's worries.

Debt And Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2020, NCSM's cash & equivalents exceeded total debt, and so, its net debt turned negative. NCSM, for quite some time, has been operating with a low debt structure. At this point, a positive net cash balance will give it an edge over many of the more leveraged peers in the market. In August, the company amended its existing cash flow-based revolving credit facility and eliminated certain financial covenants. In the process, it reduced the revolving credit facility size from $75 million to $25 million while repaying $15 million.

In 1H 2020, NCSM's cash flow from operations increased significantly (232% higher) compared to a year ago. Although revenues decreased, the rise in CFO reflects favorable changes in accounts receivable and inventories. Its management also expects to be free cash flow positive in FY2020 as industry activity moves past the trough in 1H 2020.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, U.S. frac spread count, completions wells count, and NCSM's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to remain range-bound in the next two years. It can recover in 2023 and grow at a reasonable rate afterward.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2021 and 2022. While it may continue to remain negative, I expect the loss to lessen in the following years.

I have calculated the EV using NINE's forward EV/Revenue multiple (because EBITDA is expected to remain negative, the EV/EBITDA multiple does not produce any meaningful result.) Returns potential using the forward multiple (0.45x) is higher (88% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (52.5% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a positive bias in the short term.

What's The Take On NCSM?

In Q2, sales of Repeat Precision products and tracer diagnostics products took a beating in North America. As fracturing activity and completions wells nosedived, the company's top-line drastically lost revenues. Following the fall in energy demand after the coronavirus event, the fall was so sharp and so dramatic that it might take more-than-a-year to recover perceptibly.

However, the company's gross margin can get a fillip in Q3 as the cost-cutting measures take effect, and a change in the manufacturing process absorbs the fixed costs. Plus, the increased usage of its premier products in Saudi Arabia can boost margin in international operations. The operating margin, however, may continue to stay weak. The company also strengthened the balance sheet by repaying the debt. Plus, an increase in FCF will brighten its ability to survive in a challenging market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.