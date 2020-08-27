Stocks Push Higher: Can This Market Be Trusted?

Multi-asset class diversification has hit a soft patch, but I continue to think that it will fare much better over the longer run.

When it comes to volatility, equities have been an outlier as of late. Other major asset classes have behaved much more erratically.

The stock indices have been climbing undisturbed through August, but a storm could be forming off the radar screen.

What a day this Wednesday has been for stocks. Investors were reminded, in great part by Marc Benioff and his team at Salesforce.com (CRM), that quality of execution within industries that have benefitted from the "new normal economy" matters most.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) took off, up +1.7% for the day, despite already being up more than 25% so far in 2020. At the same time, small-cap stocks (IWM), which tend to do better during the upcycles, finished the day down -0.7%, as they kept losing steam through the session.

However, while the stock indices continue to put up a show, a storm could be forming off the radar screen.

Something smells funny

As I sit down to do my research each day, I get to see how the different markets tick up and down throughout the trading day on my screen. Certainly, stocks have continued to climb at an almost undisturbed pace in the past few weeks. But the same cannot be said about other major markets.

For the sake of quick visualization, check out the intraday charts below for crude oil (PDBC), gold (GLD) and 10-year treasury (IEF) rates. Notice how erratic and subject to sharp turns prices have been from one minute to the next. Lately, it has not been uncommon for me to see my multi-asset class portfolio be up strongly in the morning and finish the day sharply down, or vice-versa.

I decided to put some numbers around my recent observations. Here's the exercise: for each major market, I calculated the annual volatility of the daily returns over (1) the month of August only, (2) year to date and (3) the past five years. I then divided the most recent volatility figure by the YTD and the 2015-2020 numbers to get a sense of how volatile each market was over the past month compared to how volatile it has been in the more distant past.

Check out the results below.

Notice that the S&P 500 (SPY) has been an outlier. Large-cap equities have cruised through August, with volatility amounting to about one-fifth and less than one-half of what it used to be YTD and over the past five years, respectively. All other asset classes have bounced around much more, with gold looking particularly jittery this month. Long-term treasuries (TLT) and commodities have been only slightly less volatile in August than they were since 2015 (a ratio of 0.83 and 0.85, respectively).

What this means is that multi-asset class investing has become quite a bit riskier than it tends to be, specifically in relation to the stock market. The graph below depicts the rolling 30-day volatility of a 2x leveraged "All-Seasons portfolio" (leveraged, in this case, to roughly match the risk profile of the S&P 500) allocated as described below and continuously rebalanced:

60% S&P 500

80% long-term treasuries

30% intermediate-term treasuries

15% gold

15% diversified commodities

Notice the area below the red arrow depicted above. It shows a recent spike in volatility within multi-asset class strategies that has not been matched by increased volatility in stocks.

I believe that the graph above is very telling. As a multi-asset class investor, I find it hard to identify with the talking heads on financial media channels, who keep mentioning how undisturbed "the markets" have been - as you know, CNBC and the alike allocate the overwhelming majority of their time to discussing equities.

As far as I am concerned, I have stayed much closer to the edge of my seat thinking about what may happen to treasury rates or gold prices, how long it may take until stocks eventually "feel the heat" too, and wondering what the implications to my portfolio may be.

What to make of it

As far as key takeaways go, I would highlight the following:

There is nothing "calm" about this market. If bond and commodity investors have been more frantic lately, I wouldn't feel that much more comfortable holding stocks either.

August has been a great month for equities, but the asset class could very well and very quickly fall victim to the same agitation observed across other markets. When, exactly, this may happen is a tough question to answer.

As much as multi-asset class diversification has hit a soft patch lately, I continue to trust that it will do a much better job of protecting capital (while growing it over time, if well-managed) than stocks alone can.

