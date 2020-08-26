Verde Agritech Plc (OTCQB:AMHPF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 26, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Veloso - President and CEO

Felipe Paolucci - Chief Financial Officer

Isabella Paul - Investor Relations Manager

Conference Call Participants

Cristiano Veloso

Hi, everyone. My name is Cristiano Veloso. I'm the Founder and CEO of Verde Agritech Plc. Thanks a lot for attending our presentation today. I will ask the ones who aren't talking to put the microphone on mute please.

And before we begin with the presentation, where Felipe will be giving a summary of the financial information -- the financial results and after that I will be answering questions at the end. If you want to send any questions, please use the option Q&A at the bottom of your screen and we will read your questions and answer -- I'll try to answer them at the end of the presentation.

I hope you are all very safe and healthy. I hope for your family and friends are equally healthy and safe. Unfortunately, in Brazil, the crisis has hit several families. As you might know, we've had over 100,000 deaths in the country and the number of deaths carryon increasing, just yesterday we had another 1,200 deaths in the country.

So before we begin as we did also in the last quarter presentation, I will ask everyone to hold a minute of silence to everyone who lost, to everyone who was impacted or who knows someone who was impacted by the crisis, either through health situation or through some of the stark economic consequences and employment, business failures, which will also some very, very sad consequences of the current crisis. So we will now be holding a minute of silence for that reason.

Okay, we will now begin the presentation. So Felipe Paolucci, our CFO will share his screen, so he can take you through the presentation. Again, if you have any question, just write it down on the Q&A option of the screen and we will answer those questions at the end. Felipe?

I think the disclaimer, if you go to the disclaimer, the next slide. Okay, so the disclaimer, I will give you a few seconds to read it. A few years ago, I added a line to this disclaimer, which is if you are risk averse, don't buy a stock, don't rely on anything this presentation, it's pretty much a summary. This has consistently been when every single presentation we've put out over the last few years. So now that you've had time to read the rest of our disclaimer, we'll let Felipe start his presentation. Thank you, Felipe, the floor is yours. Felipe, you're on mute.

Felipe Paolucci

Thank you, Cristiano. Thank you everyone for joining the meeting. I'm Felipe Paolucci, CFO of the company. So, now as to the results of Q2 and preparedness against the prior period and other information that we consider as relevant for everyone to know. So any doubts and patience, please feel free to use the Q&A to follow us towards the end of the presentation will be able to answer.

So starting here in the agenda. They we have the highlights and then the Q2 and the key financial statements. I will start operation summary. Then I’ll go through SG&A expenses and some other highlights and also the financial summary, Brazil economic scenario, key metrics and development and exploration information. So I am going to have all these subjects during this at the next probably 30 minutes that the time that I expect to present to you.

Chart number four, we have the highlights, what I'd like to say on this chart and explain a bit. First, about cash, we do have a credit facility now and not over R$21.8 approved by three financial institutions in Brazil. That we can use whenever we want or we need, anticipating client’s invoices, for example, and then bring this cash into the company. At this point, we do not have any of this has been used.

In July 2020, the company secured a bank loan of R$5.3 million and that we want to use for capital expenses and also for investment in other things in the factory, such as, for example, working capital expenses.

Profitability, the revenue increased by 87% compared to 2019, production increases by 139% and sales over 202% compares to the same period of last year. We have details on numbers and the other information I had in this presentation.

About net loss, again, which is important item, so $444,000, compared to a net loss last year of $223,000. Also gross margin has increased by 12% and that’s delivering 62% in Q2 2020, compared to 50% last year.

About operation, we do and we still working the ISO 9001 and 14,001 implementation, which is underway. We have consultant supporting us on it and do we expect certification for first semester of 2021.

The second point in operations, as important to say, that we are always focus on improving safety for our workforce. So health safe environmental is comes first for us. It's mandatory and also integrated to the factory operation, we bought a new mill last six days that replaced the first one that was bought in 2018, which increased our capacity of 14% tonnes delivering a total operational capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. So we would be able without selling any inventory just what we produce to sell over 60,000 per month.

On the right side of this chart, we just highlighted here that we do expect to remain with the same target that we led before of R$32 million of revenue, representing 76% growth. And also just to highlight as well that our seasonality repeat is now in September and October. So the next two months are the biggest one for us in volume and sales for the company, as well as expected before due to the total cycle.

And the left in the right side of the summary, just very, very important to say that we expect to consistent growth and delivering technology products and new products, so do we expect in the coming days, weeks new products, and of course, that will support our good scale for the next periods.

The last point on this chart here, just a very important to highlight, the exchange rate yield that we see here, Brazilian reais R$3.6, against R$2.88 last period, so it's a drop in Brazilian reais over 25% this year.

Moving on to financial statements and I'd like to highlight some points here, for example, revenue. We've delivered $2.492 million in the squatters that versus against $1.3 million June 2019, which is over 88% growth and year-on-year at half one year-to-date from January to June over 100% growth. Important to say that, of course, the production costs increase, because there is total expenses we're going to see in the next chart the cost per ton and the gross profit -- total gross profit of the company also increase 130% in the quarter and 122% in the semester.

Sales and general administrative expenses also I have a specific chart to explain it, why we are increasing and spending more money to support the growth, but I will talk a bit about this in the chart number six. And then what we'll highlight here, I’d like to say is, going through the net profit and loss. We come from a net loss of R$223 to a net gain of R$444. Also half one against half -- 2020 against half one 2019, we do show a loss what was projected already in our 2020 budget.

In the operational summary in the next chart number six, we can see that the volume, the growth of 202% in the quarter and over 230%, so it's a massive growth in volume for the same factory and revenue per tonne sold, we did lost a 38% in the -- on these, but mainly due to the Potassium Chloride price that decreased from the -- from last year to this year. We have a chart also to show this impact in our revenue per tonne.

Project production cost per tonne, we decreased from R$28 to R$13. That is mainly due to two factors -- two reasons. One is due to volume increase of dilute fixed costs. And the second one is due to also some improvements that we've made last year -- end of last year and Q1 this year that supports us to reduce cost per tonne and later on the gross margin here of 62% versus 60% last year.

Moving to sales and general administrative expenses, we do have increase – a significant increase of 34% on SG&A, mainly due to two expenses. First, sales and marketing expenses that we had over 20, 25 sales and marketing professionals that we hired to support our growth, and of course, it is going to still impact us in the coming quarters since most of the people we hired during the first quarter of this year. So I expect to carry these 25 people additional costs for the next two or three quarters.

And then I also want to highlight here the distribution expenses. Last year we did not sell basically CIF, Cost Insurance and Freight, but most of the sales used to be FOB, Free on Board, which means that we did not have freight in our expenses and now we do have and we are selling CIF. The total this year of CIF against FOB, we have 6% to 7% of the sales in the first semester 2020 on CIF. We have also a chart that does detail a bit more chart number eight here.

Just a comparison of the numbers I just said on SG&A in the left side, the first chart, highlighting here the sales and marketing expenses and distribution expense, which are the biggest ones. And we can see here that we like spending more, but it makes total sense since we are preparing the company for higher growth in the coming periods and this -- it is, of course, makes us to hire more people. And then the CIF, as I mentioned before, that increased our distribution expenses this year.

Then the second one, the tonne sold, the tonne you can see here that the huge growth we had this year up in the second quarter and also in the first semester cumulative, showing a total growth of over 229%.

And then in the third chart, just to highlight the gross margin increase from 50% to 62% and from 52% to 57%. But, of course, that the distribution revenue will impact this, but if you remove distribution revenue from the topline, we still have an increase in gross margin on first semester of over at 3%. So, which means that, we more than mitigate the loss in the revenue with the cost improvement of our margin even in distribution expenses.

Chart number nine, we do have the bank loans and borrowings that we have currently the company. It was also represented in the MD&A, but now here included the ones that we took now in June, sorry, in July So right after Q2 closing. As I mentioned before, the Bradesco won a R$5 million and R$359,000 we have, sorry, for the acquisition of new mill. So here are all other loans that we currently have in the company, when they should be repayable back and total interest payable per year. So, as you can see most of the debts are long-term. So do not have risks, cash flow and yield balance to be paid in the coming months.

Let me turn on financial summary. So, the company recognized the revenue of $$2.5 million, 87% compared -- growth compared to last year. And revenue per tonne we had a loss on it, as I mentioned before, because the product price is based in the Potassium Chloride price and also this decrease from $335 to $230 based on the Acerto Limited Report, made our revenue per tonne decrease a lot, but it was mainly mitigated by volume increase. And also we are growing and then we also sold a bit more further from the plant, which made our price per tonne decrease a bit since the freight impacts more other revenue.

SG&A expenses, so an increase of 30% mainly due to the 25 sales and marketing professionals, as I've mentioned before, and also distribution expenses increase, CIF against the FOB higher volume in this year.

Profitability, sales increased 202%, operational cost increased $670,000 and gross profit increased by $867,000. And the last point, gross margin increased 12% to 62% against 6% in q2 2019.

A bit on cash, net cash generated from operating activities improved $600,000, mainly due to the operational costs delivered, investment activities decreased $200,000 compared to last year. This was mainly due to investments made in the factory we had less in second semester last year – prior period, sorry, first semester.

The company had the $600,000 cash on hand at the end of the quarter and over $1.7 million of receivables that could be paid to this we needed, however, we simply did not use in our accounts receivable from customers. And the forecast is still shows June position of $2.8 million Canadian around R$8.7 million in cash in the period in the end of Q2 2021.

Some charts to show the scenario – the economic scenario. I don't know if everyone is aware, but Brazil real devaluated a lot over 30%. You can see the first chart here that currently we have an exchange rate in the US dollar per Brazilian reais was over R$540. This impacted our business as

I mentioned before, cost -- reducing cost per tonne. However, the current price decrease the U.S. dollar is more than compensated.

And in the federal interest rate, we are now in the lowest value ever in Brazil. We are with 2% on interest rate, mainly due to the COVID crisis, as everyone knows, to try to stimulate the numbers and the GDP. The government reduced the interest rate to attract more investment to the economy.

Now, the chart in the Potassium Chloride price and a decrease of 34% in U.S. dollar from January last year to July this year. So this impacts us directly because we must decrease this -- the same to our customers to sell price based on the Chloride -- Potassium Chloride price.

On volume tonnes and revenue. On volume you can see now, a bit different from what I showed before, for 2018, 2019, 2020, so we can see for Q1 and Q2 we did not have volumes in 2018. So this chart will be more better to compare what to have Q3 close. So we're going to be able to compare here in Q3 the three years. But it's clear showing that volume, for example, in 2020 is getting close to June, of course, Q3 we cannot report yet, but until June and we are getting close to what we have full year before. And the revenue in the same situation, we are showing here a significant growth in every quarter and we do expect to remain as it is.

The next chart number 15. We have the sales volume quarter-over-quarter. But little different to show here is the year-on-year growth, it gets to the percentage of growth that we had in the quarter 2019 versus 2018, the volume growth of 2020 against 2019. And then what's good to highlight again is that our sales volume expect for 2020 remains similar to what we had estimated last end of 2019, 222,000 tonne and its revenue over R$32 million. Currently until today, two days ago, our market cap was R$34 million – R$34.7 million, which outstanding shares over close to 47 million shares and total funds raised this IPO totaling R$65 million.

[Inaudible] status, we've shared with everyone a press release last week that we have granted an almost 90,000 tonnes to 233,000 tonnes per year, I probably remind each one, which was a great news for us and since as you can see, this -- the other three one in 2020 that we already published, but we can see better in the next section, how we are prepared for even next year, for example. So we do have in Mine Pit 1 granted and are ready, let’s say, ready to be mined 233,000 tonnes. In Mine Pit 2 we had already approved 150,000 and on Mine Pit 3 close to 50,000, so total of 432,000 tonnes that can be mined left next year already. So this is the formation today to less information we had that was last year -- last week about the 233,000 tonnes.

So with this, Cristiano, what the key probably should like to share with everyone and we are here to see questions-and-answers, and well, I'm giving back to you. Thanks for everyone joining and attending the meeting.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Cristiano Veloso

Thanks a lot, Felipe. That was very good. We've received two questions so far on the Q&A. Some people sent me some questions on WhatsApp as well and I hope there will be more questions coming up as we start answering some of those questions.

The first question, it comes from England, from George. And George is asking the credit facility interest rate is a bit more than 12%, which seems quite high. Is this a typical Brazilian rate and is there still access to cheaper government funding?

George said that question on that very first slide, where we show how much funds we have available on a rolling basis and the 12% isn't high. That's typical for a company of our size and for a company with our credit score. So that's a market rate.

And the other question is, is there still access to cheaper government funding? The answer to that question is, yes, there is, we carry on working on those alternatives and usually that type of access is in connection to CapEx investment, it's in connection to innovation and we carry on working on those alternatives as well.

If I didn't answer any of your questions fully, just carry on sending more questions here on the Q&A and I will go back to whichever point wasn't properly addressed.

The other question by Ricardo Miranda [ph], how much do you plan to spend in CapEx this year and next year? Are you building a new industrial plant? My suggestion is that for the next quarterly results, we do present a breakdown of CapEx invested so far this year and CapEx budgeted for the last quarter and we adopt that practice going forward. So we can be updating that on a forward going basis.

And the answer to the second part of the question, whether we are building a new industrial plant? The answer is, no. We're not building it yet. But we are completing the project the planning and everything, which is required for you to start construction. We are also waiting for an environmental license for 2.5 million tonnes, which have applied to in terms of ore, which would be important to support this new industrial plant. I hope that for the next quarterly results, we can provide more details on our expansion plan, which we hope would initiate early next year in terms of breaking ground to build a new plant.

Next question, Jillian Shaw asks, what determines the price of Potassium Chloride in Brazil? Is the price is still declining? So what determines the price of Potassium Chloride in Brazil is a negotiation between Brazilian importers and the Brazilian importers or the big blenders in Brazil, the big blenders in Brazil or companies like Yara, the Norwegian company, Mosaic, the American company, Heringer, which is a Brazilian company, Fertipar, which is another Brazilian company, Fertilizantes Tocantins, which is now a Russian controlled fertilizer distribution company. So it's the negotiation between those parties which are big fertilizer importers and the vendors, the globe vendors and traders of Potassium Chloride, which is also very concentrated. You have in North America, Canpotex, which sells all the potassium coming from both Nutrient and Mosaic.

And you have -- in the Russian side you have Uralkali and you have Belaruskali BBC, which also traders and together those two groups or three groups, they control about 80% of potassium supply.

The other players you have in this market are much smaller, so you have ICL, the Israeli group. You have Kepler SAS which is the German group. You have SQM, which is the Chilean, but they are usually price takers -- price forwards. Usually the price is determined between the big guys.

Jeff is very -- asking very important question here. Why did you replace your mill after only a few years? The reason we replace the mill after only a few years was because the mill we bought back in 2018. When we bought it was the biggest mill available in Brazil. And last year, a new mill, a one with bigger capacity was launched.

So it made economic sense to get rid of the first one we had bought and replace it with another one with a greater production capacity. The one we got rid off we managed to sell it. So to give you an idea of our selling skills, if fertilizers don't work out, you might start selling secondhand equipment.

So we bought the equipment for R$257,000 and we sold it for R$160,000 after using it for two years. If you look at U.S. dollars price, we probably had some small profit there. And the new mill we bought, which has a greater production capacity. Its cost is R$320,000.

The capacity here -- Jeff says, the capacity wasn't too much bigger either? Yes, it wasn't that much bigger. It was only about 15% bigger. But if you do a business case like you -- like we did, you see the payback even if we hadn't managed to sell the mill for a good price, the payback comes very fast by just making this switch because you can just replace mills and you carry on with the rest of the facility as it is, conveyor belts, everything else, so it made a lot of sense.

Another question here, it’s asking what are the new generation technologies in advanced stage of development referred to on page four. I'm very excited about that. As you all know, a few years ago, we received to be a potash company and we became a technology company when we switched from Verde Potash into Verde Agritech and since then we've been working very hard on new technologies applied to our mineral and there's a lot of very exciting development. And I hope to very soon be making the specific announcement on our first new technology to be rolled out and that will deserve for sure a presentation on its own right, on its own merit, which I think we're getting very close, when we could we could do that.

Next question from Montreal Juliet [ph], he is asking, please explain in details your growth strategy, local market versus international and the projected numbers for the next three years? Yeah, so our growth strategy for the local market, which is our focus is to, one, carry on with a strengthening of the relationship with the more than 600 customers we already have. On that basis alone, we can significantly increase sales because a lot of those customers we don't sell 200% of their property yet.

In addition to that, we will continue with our aggressive market development execution plan by accessing different farmers, opinion makers, consultants, professors, presenting the project, presenting the benefits, carry on -- carrying on trials, doing that -- trying to do that in a very cost efficient way as we've been successful so far in doing when you compare what we've achieved versus what are the companies usually have to spend in terms of market development to achieve similar results. So that would be our growth strategy.

In terms of international markets, our strategy is to strengthen relationship with the distributors we currently have, both in North America and in Asia and to support them in terms of market development. There's no plan to establish a proper presence or a company's presence there to do that through partners and let them develop the market. It's very exciting international market. I get lots of questions about that. I get lots of ideas from excited shareholders, which we obviously share. And I personally was one who picked up the phone and called our first distributor and closed the first sale. So it's like preaching to the priest about the international market. However, we do need to focus and the focus for the company in terms of market development is on the Brazilian market.

Projected numbers for the next three years, Julian, I'm not going to give you projected numbers for the next few years. I don't know. We will carry on doing our best. The pre-feasibility study has some scenarios there which one can use, but I don't know. We will most certainly carry on doing our best to keep growing as fast as possible. Not because we -- not only because we like it, but because we believe we need to, we need to carry on growing as fast as we can. And one book I read on the topic, which I learned a lot from is Blitzscaling. I think anyone reading this book will probably agree it's an excellent book written by one of the Co-founders of LinkedIn. Blitzscaling helps one understand why for a company the stage we are right now it's so important to carry on.

A question coming all the way from California, from John. Thanks, john. So how much Super Greensand have you shipped to North America during H1 compared to H1 of 2019? I don't know from the top of my head. But whichever number it was, it's not material that I can guarantee you in comparison to our overall numbers. What is your cost to deliver SGS to both America and what is the price North America distributors pay for the Super Greensand?

Some numbers here john we won't be disclosing public. One, because it's truly not material for our business but to because they all based on negotiations we have with the distributors and -- so this isn't information we will be disclosing it at this point.

Ian is asking, is turnover of R$32 million realistic with a devalued real and sales at $35 a tonne? Yes, it's very realistic. We have a very excited and committed team in Brazil working very hard to make this a reality and deliver on this target. We established for ourselves in October last year. And I -- as I said on the last press release, I remain very confident we will be able to deliver on this R$32 million target.

Maxwell is asking price dependent on TKL or presuming KCL, price dependent on KCL, will they ever separate based on quality? That's a very good question. The short answer is, I don't know. Certainly, we hope it will separate. We certainly hope that as over the years farmers start to witness all the benefits you get by replacing potassium salt with our product, the additional nutrients, also the benefits to the environment, the benefits to the soil, I hope people will start paying more for our products.

Another question from California, what is the current installed capacity for K40? So the current installed capacity for the plant is 2,000 tonnes per day. That's how much we can process with the current plant.

Another question by Ian, have you disposed of the 2018 mill that has been replaced or is it also capable of production? It was sold, as I said. It's no longer ours. And if we want a new one, it's better to buy the one with better capacity, reduces operating cost. And by buying the new equipment as well we get some very favorable terms in terms of funding it.

Another question by from Montreal, you seem to have a new product called Alpha. Can you tell us tell us more about your updates line of products? Julian Alpha is a product we press released a few years ago. It's essentially the same as Super Greensand [inaudible], but it's ground extremely fine, so it's broken down into nano scale and that project is used for crop protection. So you spray it to crops rather than then applying it to fields.

It's a project we haven't -- we have it for sale in Brazil. The product name in Brazil is Silicea Fortune [ph]. It is something which is selling. We are making money out of it. We have good margins out of Silicea Fortune, but it's not something we have been focusing on in terms of marketing and sales efforts. The focus has been on K40.

Focus, focus, focus, there is a very good for those of you who are big fan of Steve Jobs, there's a very good video on YouTube. If Isabella can find it and share it on the chat, it's when Sir John Ives, the Chief Designer is being interviewed and asked about Steve Jobs and he talks about Steve's unique capacity to focus. So you think about the company with the cash file Apple had with a sort of brain power Apple had, the number of genius working there and their main challenge was really to make sure they would pick and focus on a few things rather than trying to do too much.

So we recognize we are definitely not in the same league as those guys and absolutely not as smart as they are. So we definitely tried to not to do too much stuff at the same time. And the focus has really been Brazil, K40, and of course, we evaluate, we assess those alternatives, we develop innovative company where technology firms are always looking for all the alternatives, but it will only be when the time is right and the team is prepared and the structures prepared and all the procedures are in place that we will start bringing something else.

Next question from London, what percentage of Q2 sales were repeat customers and what percentage were new clients? Is there a trend developing? Very good question. As some of you know, we did an awful job last year in terms of reaching out to the clients who had bought the previous year and we lost some sales. Because of that this year, we are not repeating the mistake. This year we have procedures in place, which are allowing us to be very effective in that regard, very effective in establishing those relationships. And I will be disclosing when we have a full year. I will be talking to the Board and I hope to be disclosing, let's say, with Q4 results, what was the number of repeat orders, repeat customers and we will try to provide some data here which I understand why it's important, why some investors wants to see that.

Another the question from Max, what's best for investors Canadian dollars versus Brazil ratio, so I am not sure I understood the question correctly Max, if not, just repeat the question somehow at the bottom. But -- what's best, we always be a weak Brazilian currency, because that's great for farmers. So the weaker the Brazilian currency the best it is for farmers, they make more money out of it. And of course, we will be reducing our costs, as well as a consequence of that.

Question all the way from Norway. Are you planning listing on any other exchange? Personally, I believe that it doesn't get the attention. It's worth on the TSX.

If so, how long have you come in with those plans? We're not planning anything at the moment. But we have heard from several investors that perhaps TSX is not the best exchange for a company like ours growing, delivering on cash flow, big potential and we will most certainly once we can focus on something else, explore the validity of those arguments and the merit about potentially looking for a different exchange if this is indeed the case. But there isn't a plan at the moment.

Another question by Ian, you talked about a new generation of technologies currently under advanced development. Can you elaborate? I surely could. It's something I'm very excited about and it's something so exciting that deserves a presentation on its own merit. It would be unfair, show the hard work, show the accomplishments, show everything we've been doing, if we use this Q2 result presentation to talk about it. So I hope very soon to be scheduling a specific presentation for that.

Another the question, is there any way to smooth your sales throughout the year? Will they always be seasonal? And the short answer is yes, unfortunately, they will always be seasonal, very unlikely we can find a way to smooth them throughout the year, because it's dependent on weather, that's the driver for the seasonality of our business when it's raining a lot throughout the rain season. That's not when farmers apply fertilizer, that's not when they take delivery. So it will always be seasonal. We've added to the newsletter a chart, which shows the different months, the different seasons. I hope you all can look at it.

Randy is asking what are the sales trends with repeat customers [Audio Gap] are they increasing their order size? So, yes, we have plenty of repeat customers. Yes, the majority of old customers buy again, and yes, they're increasing the order size. As I said, I hope to provide a hard number for the next when we have our year end results.

Another question, Ian, production for 2021 looks as though it has to come from three different pits. Are they close, does this you’ve logistical issues? Yes, they are close. It's not a major logistical issue. But we do hope and that is thinking about the plant number two, thinking about the next plant, we do hope that for next year we would have the additional 2.5 million tonnes license.

John Randall asks, I would like to know how difficult is it of late to expect more license approval from Brazilian authorities promptly and what is a reasonable expectation of time to get your next license approval from them?

So the answer to the first part of the question is that the regulatory process in Brazil has improved a lot since I began the business about 15 years ago. The new regulation or the current regulation is much clear nowadays and we have seen license being issued significantly faster throughout this new regulatory umbrella.

So if you look at the license which was issued just recently last week that was one license which was applied all the way back in 2016 I think and to all those years to be approved and issued. The other license we had issued took a significantly less time to be issued, because they were done under a different regulatory framework.

One problem which especially the mining agent space is in Brazil is the lack of personnel workforce since they aren’t enough hands on back to do the job. And even though there is plenty of good well and there is plenty of political will and just is a literally a lack of hands. There will be some great improvements in terms of process for example until not long ago all those processes were paper based.

So sometimes it would take anything from two months to three months for one process to move from one place to another place and states go to Brazil, nowadays it’s all digital. So electronics so let alone starts anytime, but then you start creating some other holdups because of a lack of hands.

When we expect the next license approval? John, this is something I gave up trying to answer a few years ago. Those of you who have know me for a longer period, no I do not and we will not give you a date on when any of those license will or might be issued.

Another question, is the Potassium Chloride price in Brazil still declining? No, no, the price is no longer declining. With the turmoil in Belarus there has been discussion about vendors trying to push a $10 to $20 price increase on potash.

Terrence is asking real trends line seems to be more slippage already down by a significant amount? I don’t know what Terrence is talking about here sorry could elaborate a little bit further down I will go back to your, oh, real or the Brazilian reais seems to be – yeah, okay, okay. So the currency is already down by significant amount. So if you’re talking about the Brazilian currency, yes, it’s devaluating, although, some very large banks, including very large international banks are coming with recommendation for investors to buy the Brazilian currency as an investment.

If you ask opinion, yes, my opinion is worth anything. I think it’s over sold. I think there is an economist and the Big Mac, the same with Big Mac index, since we agree with that that the currency in Brazil is not properly valued at the moment.

Another question from London, so the question is, do you see the fall in global KCL prices, it’s just a temporary COVID-related demand change or has there been an increase in global KCL supply? Do you see the fall in price reversing?

So starting with the last question, I don’t see the following price reversing. I think potassium chloride prices will stay this low bouncing back from between $200 and $218 thereabouts for the foreseeable future. The reason I believe that will be the case is because there is a very large project called Jansen owned by BHP. And none of the big suppliers want that project should be built.

BHP was supposed to make decision again this year but it was postponed for next year and that project has most certainly kept a led on anyone’s impatient to build a conventional Potassium Chloride project.

For those of you who are watching us on YouTube are here with a slide and aren’t very familiar with Potassium Chloride projects and mines, it’s a Chilean undertaking so pretty much 95%, 90% of every potash mine build in the world was built by authoritarian government. So it was built by the Brazilian military government back in the ‘70s where there wasn’t much expectation in terms of economic results.

They were built by communists Russia, again back in the ‘70s and like some Canadians like to make a joke was equally built by communist Saskatchewan back in the ‘70s. Henceforth, Potassium Chloride mines were built recently, including Kepler SAS, which was in Canada, including couple potassium mines in Russia built by EuroChem, and of course, ours.

The reason for that is those mines they take up a lot of capital investments. So conventional potash mine will cost you anything from $3 billion to $8 billion and it's not just the CapEx it’s the time it takes you to build and to ramp up it’s to production.

So from the time you start breaking ground to build it to when you fully ramp up, you're looking at close to 10 years. From time you start building it to when you start taking Potassium Chloride out of the ground you're looking at anything from four years to five years. So projects with craze construction timeframes and complicated QC build. So if you ask me if I think BHP will build Jansen, I don't think they will. I don't think they will.

And the other question which probably would need to come up here. Does this matter to Verde? The short answer is, it matters very little. I mean, we -- you can see from the presentation we have on our website, we are unbeatable in Brazil in terms of the delivery cost. And it matters very little, I mean, with the current depressed potash prices, we already have very juicy margins. Some might call it obscene margins and I don't think we need to – it's not something I would lose sleep over.

Another question by Terrence, opportunities or problems, markets versus operations with respect of real – of real? Sorry, Terrence, please elaborate a little bit further.

Thanks, Jeff. Another question from Terrence, I did not hear how the market conditions moisture, soil depletion, et cetera or in Brazil go into winter season and spring expectations? In terms of general agriculture is that's his question. It couldn't be better. Brazilian farmers are making truckloads of money, given the high price of the commodities, the price of inputs have been at historical low prices, which they're very happy with. In terms of soil moisture, weather is also – has also been very positive favorable throughout most of the country.

Another question from California, so how far ahead of delivery do you contract with farmers the price of K40 since KCL price is officially depressed this year because of COVID, we might expect a rebound next year. What is the risk that farmers will wants to nail down this year's price for next year?

Good question, John. We have had some farmers already buying and asking to buy products for delivery next year. There is a -- it's common for farmers, especially from Monte Grocer, Monte Grocery Resource State to purchase fertilizers at the end of this year for the following year. So that's a common practice.

And answering the last part of the question, what's the risk that farmers we want to nail down this year’s price for next year. I mean, I don't see that as a risk, because I don't even know if potassium chloride prices depressed this year because of COVID.

I don't think it is. I think -- I don't think COVID has played any role in the dynamics of potassium chloride. But hey, who am I really to analyze that or to have an opinion on that. What I would say is that, yeah, every farmer who wants to buy a product for next year, we’re selling at the current – at this year's price.

Another question from lovely Montreal, can you explain what happens during the rainy season stockpiled before, no mining, no sells. Okay, so during the rainy season, farmers, they will either go to the beach, to the islands, to the nice properties on the coast, on the mountains and will carry on looking at -- how much it's been rained. Not much happens in terms of farming. They get very busy beforehand, but once it's raining it’s – there is a little they can do it.

Answering your question about Verde? We don't do the same. We actually that's when we can do most of our planning, that's when we can review our process, that's when we can try to intensify the relationship with those customers and that's equally when we do try to make some forward sales, every year we do that.

In terms of operations, the mine shuts down in Brazil for the rainy season. It's not, I mean, there's no point really because your demand drops down significantly. What we do is to build a small stock of ore at the plant and we process that small stock as an as if needed.

Another question by Terrence, Nutrient is pretty high-tech, digitized, lots of compute and know-how for market applications and spec products. How do you compete with them in Brazil? That’s a good question, good question. So Terrence is absolutely correct.

Agriculture is a tech business. Its start-ups everywhere from sensors to robots doing everything and its very exciting and Nutrient, as Terence pointed out, they have some interesting tools and especially because of the ag room, they have a big retail presence and they've been doing a lot in that front especially in North America.

In Brazil Nutrient is only now starting to crawl. They've made two or three acquisitions. They have been starting to try to set some of this stuff up. And there's no doubt they will push very hard on this digitization.

How we compete with them and others in Brazil is by essentially doing what every modern company, what very aggressive company, what every start-up companies doing in terms of outbound marketing, inbound markets, in terms of trying to understand in detail what are the pains of the customers and how we can cost efficiently resolve them.

And I want to go into more detail about what we're doing because that's might I think again the answer to your question will be our full presentation with new technology. And some of you might have seen I was invited to present at the biggest Agritech conference a few months ago. And yes, we’re positioning ourselves to be either ahead of most or at least in line with the ones winning the race.

John, another question by John Kaiser, what the percentage of this year’s orders represent repeat orders from existing customers? A big chunk, we will have a detailed breakdown on our Q4 result if the Board allows me to do so.

Randy, please describe your overall sales funnel? Good question, Randy. We do think like that in terms of funnel we use sales force and everything else.

Which crops are your best markets? We -- I won't get into detail. Of course, I can't about what our funnel our sales funnel looks like at the moment. But it's good. And which crops are your best markets? I would say coffee is something which our market penetration has been growing very fast. Grains in general, soy beans, corns, there's consistent growth, sugarcane and we are going to start pushing more with forestry eucalyptus is a very big pulp and paper industry in Brazil and it's something we are making interesting progress.

Thomas is asking what is, the percentage penetration with existing customers? It’s too small Thomas, to small and there's still a lot of room to grow.

Ian, if the exchange rate is 2.9 that's over 300,000 tonnes unless I have got the math wrong? I don't know your math, but I can guarantee you we are in good shape to get to 32 million tonnes, sorry, R$32 million, R$32 million of sales this year.

Question all the way from Israel, Adi, from your perspective, Cristiano, can you share if farmers are continuing to reorder and do they increase their orders? Yes, we continue to reorder and a bunch of them have been increasing significantly.

George is asking you have 2 tonnes a day of processing capacity, but what is that capacity per year given the rainy season? So, George, we -- as a full production you should always consider from April towards the end of October, those would be the months we would be aiming to be producing at full capacity, because that coincides with the months where there is delivery. There is interest of farmers getting – taking delivery of product.

Another question if sales are seasonal and you're currently producing at 2,000 tonnes per day? Do you stockpile during the winter months? Yes, we have two sheds, where we stock the product in bulk and we try to stock as much product in totes, big bags, 1 tonne totes as well.

Another question from Israel, does corona had any detrimental effect on the business demand side farmers or supply side operations are barely zero, zero detrimental effect? And that's why, Adi, at the beginning of this presentation, I wanted to hold that one minute silent, because, yes, we're celebrating, we're growing, we're making money, future looks very promising, but we acknowledge how many families have been tragically impacted by the crisis.

John is asking, what is the Brazilian inflation rate and what is the inflation rate for your production costs? Brazilian inflation rate, at the moment, I don't know but it would be, it would be, I don’t know Felipe do you know can you check? I mean just if Isabella could check the inflation rate and share on the chat. What's the inflation rate for your production costs? I can't give you a break here.

Felipe Paolucci

Yeah, Cristiano. Yeah. Felipe here. The 2020 inflation, we do expect no more than 2%. We have even none with deflation scenario at this year. So 2% is a good number for this year and next year projection it’s around 3%, let's say. And our production costs inflation, we can say that salary of people, it’s 100% driven by inflation normally, not 100% but close to it.

And also, but we do have and following increase and other permits that have shown many dollar cost in Brazilian reais decreased year-on-year, so I do not expect any inflation at all on cost in Brazil reais this year.

Cristiano Veloso

Thank you, Felipe. You can see John he has been following us for several years. You can see now with Felipe of how much better we are.

Another question by John, what is the potential for Brazil's existing KCL supply capacity to be expanded? There is one operating mine in the Northeast of Brazil owned by Mosaic. And it says highlander mine, because it's always -- it's living forever. Because right when we begun in 2008 people saying that the mine was going to shutdown in the next two years and somehow they keep finding a way to bring out more potash from it.

One thing for sure the production there is decreasing and the production is very small. It's about 400,000 tonnes, I think at the moment 300,000 tonnes it varies. And then you have two potential projects. One in the Northeast, close to that mine owned by Valley. It’s a project that when KCL price was high. There was a junior company that tried to develop. But let’s understand that the economics didn't work even at the very high prices back then.

For those of you who are new to the potash space prices did go as high as $1,200 per tonne back in 2008. They did hover around $500 to $600 for several years before. Lukashenko, the Belarusian President decided to arrest the CEO of Uralkali, who went to Munich mix to complain about BBC selling potash out of their cost. And then they had the fallout and prices started coming down. This happened back in 2016 when our price -- share price it was not tanking.

There's another mine which is in the Amazon jungle and it's a complex project. People have been talking about that project for several years. You have the problem of existing, like, when you mine potash, half of it is potash when you take it out of the ground and but another half like it's usually 20% potash and 80% table salt, sodium chloride, NaCl.

And when you are in cold countries like Russia or Canada, that NaCl some of it ends up on your roads. And some of it goes into ponds, but you're dealing with – a much different climate to a tropical jungle.

When they started trying to build that project, they talked about dropping dumping the salt into the Amazon River. That idea was dismissed relatively fast. And then -- since then people have been -- they've been talking about backfilling the mine with that salt. It's something as far as I understand that has never been done before and in spite of that there has never been a potassium chloride mine built in a jungle, very wet situation, condition, tropical climate on the equator. It's very complicated mine.

To give you an idea, for those of you who like to read about Black Swans, Nassim Taleb, the ones who read the economist a couple weeks after there was the COVID pandemic announced by the World Health Organization, they came up with the audit potential Black Swans out there, all the way from magnetic thunderstorms to other crazy possibilities.

One thing that is, in my humble view, as a potential Black Swan event is the possibility of sinkholes taking place where you have those big potassium chloride mining operations both in Canada and Russia. It was a sinkhole back in 2008, which came out of the bloom and announced that was a big mine owned by a company at the time called Suva Knights, which was then taken over by Rokali and that big sinkhole was the reason potash prices went from $200 up to $1,200 for a few months and allowed it to stay pretty high for the following year.

So it's very complicated mines and I also remember talking to someone who used to operate those mines in Saskatchewan and how he would have nightmares and he would wake up in the middle of the night dreaming about the flood rates in those mines. So they control very carefully flood rates because they can also big – a big operational problem and in what the nightmare is.

So it isn't an easy opencast mine to operate. And when you think about the jungle, even if you leave aside any political discussions about the Indian tribes and the region in your best just look at from an engineering perspective it's a complicated project.

Stephen Baker, Cris tough question to answer, you guys can see you know, I start reading the questions even before knowing what it is. So I hope no one send anything offensively, which might end up being read live. And I thank everyone for sending so many questions and participating. So Stephen has asked Chris tough question to answer. But why hasn't one of the big producers tried to buy the day with our low stock price and low number of outstanding shares? It seems like Verde would be a target?

My answer to you Stephen is that none of those big producers truly believe on what we can do. I don't think any of them think we can carry on building the market and become any sort of problem or I don't think they – I think that's the short answer.

And the reason I don't think they believe is well, one, the products we sell is a powder -- powdered product, it's not in granulated product and in North America the market for powdered product is in existence. So every time they understand it’s a powdered product they don't give much credibility.

The other point which in their shoes would justify a lack of credit on what we're doing is the fact, hey, no one has ever done that. No one has ever really tried to develop a big meaningful potash market with a potassium silicate. This is unheard of. It's the first. It might -- how can that work? And it's not your conventional source of potash.

And from an agronomic point of view, what they would say is that potassium chloride is highly water soluble, plants need water soluble nutrients to be able to uptake. We don't even believe plants can uptake the nutrients from the product. This is a potassium silicate. So how come it would be available? So for all those reasons, they don't believe us. That's it Stephen. Good job, isn't it? They don't believe us.

Another question from Israel, farmers are incredibly conservative bunch, I agree, comparing what you see today demand by farmers to what you thought a couple of years ago. How hard is it to convince new farmers to transition from conventional potash to Verde products?

They all very conservative, but they are as smart as they are conservative. The generational farmers or the group of farmers we're talking about in Brazil. They were small farmers, most of them who came from the seven states of Brazil back in the ‘70s and believed on the dream of one man, the man with a dream was our Director, Alysson Paolinelli. And this man's dream was that all that barren land, all that land, which has no usage of whatsoever for agriculture, known as Cerrado, all of that land can turn into agricultural land, can turn into productive land, if you follow this new science. Alysson Paolinelli equally came up with, as well as all the government programs backed by the military government in Brazil at the time when he was made Minister of Agriculture in his early 30s.

So all of those farmers who then left and went on, they became not just extraordinarily successful, but equally wealthy, with the development of Cerrado with the development and growth of the interest from China importing soybeans and corn from Brazil, and that taught them a important lesson, which, yes, it's important to be conservative, but it's equally essential to innovate.

Innovate or die, and the ones we stayed back behind in paranoid state in human resource state they are nowhere as successful as their cousins and relatives and friends who've decided to develop this new world and nowadays you have several billionaires and all farmers farming a million acres and a endless number of successful stories of hard work and innovation.

Another question from Israel, I noticed your shareholder survey. Can you elaborate your thoughts? What was the error? What are you trying to serve remedy? Very good question. Thanks. It gives me an opportunity to talk about that. I believe Isabella has shared on the chat option, the link to the survey for the ones who haven't participated on it. I will be reading in detail everything and answer your question.

The reason was after 15 years seaside I raised -- for 16 years or 17 years since I raised money for the first time and started dealing with other people's money, and of course, started trying to convince people to buy stock in Verde, to become shareholders, I learned a lot.

And one of the biggest lessons was that it's impossible for you to please everyone. People are very different, they have different purpose, different objectives, different intentions, different risk tolerance, different motivations in life or psychologically different.

And I think my biggest mistake was to be just like thinking all this time everyone, because I loved the company so much. I was working so hard to build it, to think that everyone should be a part of it everyone should be buying shares in the company as well and join us for the ride.

What I learned is that for some people its better people joined the ride. For some people we just won't be able to please them, there isn't an alignment between what we are doing and how we're doing and how we're going to carry on doing things and the purpose which drives us and what they want.

Some people want dividends as soon as possible, so people don't care about saving the world and people don't know what impact investing in SGS [ph], some people they want to be fought and traders, some people they say Brazil is Switzerland or some people think the belt with no – we are just -- we have a commodity to sell and it just easy to sell and so there is different people.

And what I will come up with on the back of that survey and on the back of our discussions, whenever I had discussions with some shareholders, as well as the Board with that, it’s going to be a list, which where we’ll especially say, sorry, we are not good enough for you as a shareholder if you are.

And then I would start with bullet points, if you are this, if you are that, if you are like this, if you like that. And then they would be another slide in our presentation, which will say, if you are and then would be in the list below, join us, because if we make sense we use. So we are really trying.

What I am really trying to do is to avoid frustration. I am really trying to let people be as happy with their lives and with their investment as they possibly can and we’re going to be as friend as we possibly can be with what we are, how we are, how we operate and what we will be doing in the coming years.

Another question, so what impact if any does U.S.-China conflict has on Verde? I think there was an impact in terms of China start to buying more soya beans from Brazil rather than from the U.S. Other than that I didn’t see any other major impact. Again, I am not smartest person, Adi, and probably someone else might be able to elaborate further on that or share something I can’t see with my limitations.

Carl Finds [ph], you talk about new technique in the Q2, can you talk? Sorry, Carl, I didn’t understand your question? You talk about new technique in Q2, can you talk. Are you talking – you are talking about the new product. It’s something I mentioned the -- dedicated presentation for that.

And that was the last question. We’ll see if anyone sent a question on chat as well. So those were the questions every single one of the questions without any sensory, which came up on the Q&A option. I am going to have quick look on the chat option. So on the chat option, I think, you guys can see a message from Isabella about a feedback from which I would strongly appreciate if you could answer it would take you 30 seconds to do and will help us improving as ever.

There is a message from her talking about our new selector, please update. Some people have had our new selector go into the TAM box, so if you could also have a look to see if any involvement in news and today you can collect to exact to receive it. So it doesn’t go to span anymore.

Our YouTube channel, we now have a YouTube channel, which is in English. I hope you can go and subscribe to it. Click on the alert button. So you see every time there is a new update. We have lots of investors had asked us to translate some of the videos in Portuguese. So we did that and they are available on this channel.

There is also a very important video there, I would strongly recommend every one of you to go and watch it. Its couple minutes, which explains our third base to improve every ones health and the health of the planet, so that video goes into detail explaining why and how we do that.

There is another message from Isabella again, about the feedback, then there is Terrence talking about real impact are going south of.

François is asking if we are planning to sell K40 on Amazon like we did before. Yes, there is a shipment on its way to Amazon it was troubling to get there because of COVID, the breaks that were quoted was crazy high. We are also messed up because we essentially run out of packaging for Amazon. So there also was a reason for further delay, but we hope it will soon be restart on Amazon.

There is a question here which was already answered. So I can say, Isabella, shared the video here from John, Ivan, Steve Jobs.

Another question from farmers, which was answered, can you speak to the serving recently. Oh, and then Terry asked and again for which talk about the survey, how is that previous year of the investor protected and what’s the intended use I believe information. So you can believe it should be able answer that anonymously if you so wish and they intended usage of that information I have shared, which is for us really to understand how aligned we are as management with the other fellow shareholders.

Cristiano Veloso

So that concludes the interactive bit of our presentation whereby we’ve answered 46 questions from the Q&A and another couple here from the chat? If anyone has any further question now is the time. If not I will tell you all I have no words to describe what a great pleasure it is to be CEO of Verde. We have building a team in the company which is phenomenal extraordinary motivated.

With COVID or since COVID begun we have hired about 20 new people or thereabout. And one thing we did was to hire all of them to work home office. So we have broken the rules or the boundaries of just work in office and we’ve been able to bring some extraordinary talent from all over Brazil. And now we have employees in over 15 different cities all over Brazil who have been a paramount on everything we have achieved so far and will essential as the company continues to grow. It also something I am extraordinarily excited about the quality of the people we’ve been hiring and the strength of this team we’ve been creating in the last few months.

So with – there is no further question so I would like to thank you for having joined us for this time. I appreciate the time and the fact so many of you decided to share questions. I thank you if you had interest to watch our presentation on YouTube and if it was interesting enough for you to make its way all the way down to the end of the presentation and as there were if anyone of you wants to reach out and talk to us and ask questions and make suggestions, it’s not just our job, it’s not just my job, but it’s a great satisfaction. I always learn a lot from every interaction I have with all the shareholders, all the parties interested in the company.

So thanks a lot. I hope you all stay safe, you and your family, and I look forward to talking to you again very soon. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Isabella Paul

Good-bye.