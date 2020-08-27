Not Much Room In The Short Term

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is stabilizing its boat after a turbulent year so far in 2020. After the U.S. completion activity's near crush in 1H 2020, the tide looks to turn in some U.S. basins. The company is looking to offset the pressure on the margin by cutting costs, relying more on the international markets in the short term. Also, a higher share of PF2200 in its portfolio can improve the operating margin in the medium term. In the medium-to-long term, it may diversify away from the energy business after it finds a suitable application for its new burner management systems.

However, the energy demand recovery remains uncertain even today, which has curtailed the company's revenue potential. On top of that, it produced negative free cash flows in 2020, which can dampen investors' sentiment. However, I think the company's clean balance sheet will act as a pillar in holding investors' interests over the medium-to-long term. In the past year, the stock has performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), but I think returns will decline in the short term.

Analyzing Strategies In The U.S.

PFIE, which is a market leader in the crude oil burner management system, has been supplementing its flagship PF2100 to enhance the efficiency, safety, and compliance aspects of drilling. Even though the coronavirus-led downturn in the energy industry led to a severe capex drought, it continues to roll out PF2200. Its customers have begun to specify the order for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. The completions well count seems to be stabilizing in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin at the current crude oil price. Although there has been a delay in manufacturing as the factories are producing at less than full capacity, the certification process has been steady under the changed scenario. Read more about the company's strategies in my previous article here. Eventually, PF2200 will replace PF2100 in atmospheric, upstream, and midstream applications.

With the recent acquisitions and additional workforce, PFIE can deploy more staff for the marketing of the PF3100 product. However, in recent times, several projects, which could potentially use PF3100 products, have been deferred. As the energy demand collapsed, the refineries and petrochemical plants continue to push out projects, given the lower throughput levels. However, despite smaller orders, the company has not lost any customer so far, although they are buying less. In the Marcellus Shale plays, some of the customers have maintained the order flow.

A Resilient Outlook

In terms of pricing, PFIE did not change the pricing of its top-selling item PF2100. PF2200, however, may achieve higher pricing because of its added features and the company's focus on increasing sales. I think PF2200 will help stabilize the company's margin, which, otherwise, has to face headwinds from lower demand. In Q3, the company expects a marginal improvement in the completion activity compared to Q2. Although the company did not provide any clear outlook on revenues, the management sounded slightly upbeat about sales. Investors should remember a majority of the company's customers have been undergoing restructuring activities and cut capex following the change in the demand pattern, and so PFIE may have to renegotiate or build new contacts. Thus, the market demand is still on a downslide, which can adversely affect its top line.

Over the medium-to-long term, the company is designing its products such that it can potentially provide the ability to enter alternative markets wherein combustion and burners require management. The company estimates that traditional energy usages like production, processing, and transportation require less than 6% of the North American natural gas production. So, the combustion management applications have a potentially massive market outside of energy. For example, it has been trying to use it as a lime dryer and grain dryer. So, opportunities exist in light industrial and heavy industrial areas.

Cost Cutting And International Market Outlook

To protect margin, the company initiated measures to downsize costs. I discussed some of these steps in my previous article. As the energy demand remains, given the protracted restriction in international travel, it has expanded the role of cost-cutting to include a furlough program in June. It will evaluate the process in August and take further action. The plan is to maximize cash or liquidity or to take advantage of any M&A opportunity if an undervalued target is identified. PFIE's acquisitions of Millstream Energy Products and Midflow Services in 2019 are cases in this regard.

International oil companies and the nationalized oil companies are holding back capex in the current environment. Also, travel restrictions have curtailed PFIE's international business development. The company faces some structural issues in the Middle East because oil wells in that region do not require much heating, which limits PFIE's market potential. In Latin America, the company has brought in a partner in some of the regions. Brazil has been a consistently stable growth market, while, in the African market, the company can leverage one of its partners' network.

The Drivers Throw A Mixed Picture

In the past year, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (5% down) have been marginally weak until July 2020, according to the EIA's latest Drilling Productivity Report. The drilled wells and the completed wells, in comparison, declined much sharply (78% and 81% down, respectively) during the same period. Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has continued to recover since July, the drilled wells count remained weak, which suggests that a recovery will take longer than expected earlier. I think the company's Q3 performance will not improve, although the rate of decline may come down.

Understanding The Primary Drivers

In Q2 2020, PFIE's revenues decreased by ~42% compared to Q1 2020. Year over year, it was down by 57% in Q2. Significantly lower demand for the company's services following the pandemic accounted for much of the revenue loss. Despite the revenue fall, the gross profit margin increased to 47.7% compared to 43.2% a quarter earlier. The improvement was driven by several cost-saving measures, as I discussed earlier in the article. However, a steep fall in sales led to under-absorption of fixed costs, leading to an EBITDA loss in Q2. The adjusted net loss for Q2 was $0.02, which was a deterioration compared to $0.01 loss per share in Q1.

Zero Debt

In 1H 2020, Profire's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was minuscule (less than $1 million) compared to a year ago. Led by a 44% fall in revenues in this period, deterioration in working capital led to the CFO fall. As a result, the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex) turned negative in 1H 2020.

PFIE is a zero-debt company. The company's cash and cash equivalents (includes investments) were $10.3 million on June 30, 2020. Although the company does not have many financial risks, it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet in the current scenario.

The company's executive officers, directors, and a handful of shareholders have ~33% of its ownership. So, the insiders can influence capital events, including M&As and dividend-related decisions.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, U.S. completed wells count, and PFIE's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decline in the next 12 months (or NTM). It can recover in 2022 and 2023 and grow at a reasonable rate afterward.

In the Monte Carlo simulation, after 10,000 iterations, I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $36 million and $63 million. The trailing-12-month (or TTM) revenue falls short of this range. Investors, however, should note that this is only an academic exercise.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next 12 months (or NTM) 2021. I expect the loss to lessen in 2022 and turn EBITDA-positive in the following years.

I have calculated the EV using PFIE's forward EV/Revenue multiple (because EBITDA is expected to remain negative, the EV/EBITDA multiple does not produce any meaningful result.) Returns potential using the forward multiple (1.28x) is lower (8% upside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (~18% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a mildly positive bias in the short term.

What's The Take On PFIE?

The U.S. onshore activity has contracted severely following COVID-19, leading to lower revenue generation potential for PFIE. The company is trying to encounter the headwind by cost-cutting and diversifying out of the North American market. More recently, the decline rate of the completions activity seems to have ebbed, and the tide looks to turn in some basins. Plus, I think, a relatively steady DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells count keeps completions activity revival in the hunt.

However, the uncertainty around energy demand has deferred some downstream projects where PFIE was planning to take part. Given the headwinds, the company is fast-tracking the application of the burner management systems in alternative uses. In 2020 so far, the company has been free cash flow negative, which would make the situation dire under the current scenario. Fortunately, PFIE is a zero-debt company, which might just let it survive through the current downturn.

