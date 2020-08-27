The biopharma has a strong pipeline of new drug launches to offset any lost sales from LOE on Revlimid in a few years.

While the market obsesses over tech stocks trading at elevated levels, some stocks like Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) haven't even returned to pre-virus shutdown levels. My investment thesis was bullish on the stock at similar levels following the Celgene merger close due to massive earnings accretion from merger synergies along with a strong drug pipeline. With the biopharma down for the year, investors need to take another look at the upside potential here.

Image Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb website

De-risked Story

The Celgene merger brought a bunch of advantages to Bristol-Myers, yet the stock hasn't really caught onto those benefits yet. The new biopharma has at least $2.5 billion in cost synergies, plus huge benefits of an expanded drug pipeline to offset sales of the blood cancer drug Revlimid set to lose exclusivity by 2025 and the accretive EPS boost from a debt-fueled merger.

In Q2, Revlimid saw sales jump 6% over last year, but it only accounts for less than 30% of total revenues. Still, the drug will leave an up to $2.9 billion hole in future quarterly revenues when sales starting declining by 2023.

Source: Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2'20 presentation

The big point of the merger was to set up a drug pipeline to replace Revlimid. The drug has annual sales now topping $11 billion, while the company is aligned with potential blockbuster drugs topping the Revlimid sales losses.

Even the analysts with revenue targets have Bristol-Myers sales staying healthy until potential declines into 2026 and 2027, when Eliquis faces a potential LOE. The reality is that the combined biopharma has drugs such as Zeposia (ozanimod), Reblozyl (luspatercept), JCAR017 and bb212 with peak sales forecasts topping $2 billion each.

On the Q2 earnings call, CEO Giovanni Caforio was emphatic that the potential of the new drug launches and expansions of existing drugs will top previous revenue targets in the $15-16 billion range:

In fact, we estimate that the new launches together with their lifecycle management opportunities could deliver approximately $20 billion in peak revenue on a non-risk adjusted basis.

If Bristol-Myers has $20 billion in replacement revenues on the way prior to decade end, the biopharma should be able to maintain peak revenue levels from 2023 versus the current forecast for substantial revenue declines by decade end.

Too Cheap To Ignore

Even the COVID-19 impact to Q2 sales due to lower patient starts and physician visits hasn't destroyed the substantial EPS boost expected in 2021 and beyond. Analysts had 2022 EPS estimates and beyond topping $8.50 per share pre-virus impact. Those estimates are now down to only $8.05 per share, but Bristol-Myers is still expected to approach a $7.50 EPS next year after only reaching $6.25 in 2020.

Data by YCharts

With 2.3 billion shares outstanding, the $2.5 billion synergy target boosts EPS estimates by nearly $1 after taking into account income taxes. These higher EPS boosts are a no-brainer considering the merger synergies, but the market is still pricing the stock as if these gains are all one-time in nature.

The stock still trades at a massive discount to biopharma peers such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK). Those stocks average forward P/E multiples of 12.5x.

Data by YCharts

A similar valuation for Bristol-Myers would place a $100 price target on the $62 stock based on the $8.05 EPS target of 2022. The company does have $24 billion in net debt, but $16 billion in annual profits with only $4 billion in dividend payouts should ultimately provide the cash flow to eventually increase capital returns.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Bristol-Myers remains an incredibly cheap stock trading at less than 8x 2022 EPS targets. The market appears far too concerned about LOE on Revlimid, while ignoring a strong pipeline of new drug launches. The stock remains too cheap to ignore at $62.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in beaten down stocks due to COVID-19, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for access to legacy pricing available to the first 25 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.