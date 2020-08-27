The strategies of Target - Drive Up, In-Store Pickup and the acquisition of Shipt - are paying off and lead to high comparable sales growth in the last three years.

To be honest, I am extremely impressed with the performance of Target (TGT). In 2017, I bought Target at around $53 and in June 2017, I wrote my first article about Target called “Chance to buy a dividend aristocrat”. Since the publication of the article, the stock could increase 180% compared to about 40% increase for the S&P 500 (SPY). When looking at the total return of Target – including dividends – we get a performance of 211%. In November 2017, I published another article called “Buy the dip”, and since then, the total return would have been 191%.

(Source: Pixabay)

I think we can state that I have been very bullish on the stock in 2017 and expressed that bullish opinion in these articles. I also assumed that Target was undervalued back then, and I expected solid double-digit returns for the stock. But I never expected the performance we saw in the last three years. In the two articles, I calculated an intrinsic value for Target between $70 and $80, and before I will offer another intrinsic value calculation, we will take a look at second quarter results and try to answer the question what we should do with Target right now – sell, hold, or buy some more?

Second Quarter Results

In the past few weeks, most market participants already expected extremely good results for the second quarter, but the actual reported results excelled even the most optimistic expectations. In the second quarter of 2020, Target could report 24.7% revenue growth (compared to the same quarter last year). Net earnings increased 80.2% in the second quarter, and earnings per share increased even 84.1% due to share buybacks. Comparable sales for Target increased 24.3%, and while comparable store sales increased “only” 10.9%, comparable digital sales increased 195%.

(Source: Target Q2 2020 Earnings)

The great quarterly results also improved the balance sheet. Target still has $14,188 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. The resulting debt-equity ratio is still 1.13, which is a little higher than I would like to see, and when looking at the operating income of the last four quarters ($3,991 million), it would take about 3.5 years to repay the outstanding debt (also a little too high, in my opinion). But the company also has $7,284 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which puts the debt in a different light as the company can repay half of its debt right away by using the cash on the balance sheet.

An Impressive Run

While the impressive results of the last two quarters are in part also the result of the positive impact COVID-19 had on the retailer, the success of Target didn’t begin in 2020 and is by no means only the result of the pandemic. Comparable sales growth was already strong in the quarters before the pandemic.

(Source: Target Financial Community Meeting)

The impressive run Target’s stock had is the result of several strategies, which Target initiated a few years ago. These are especially the same-day options like in-store pickup, sales fulfilled by Shipt (which was acquired by Target) and Drive Up. In the second quarter, more than 90% of growth in sales involved these same-day services. While in-store pickup sales increased “only” 60% in the second quarter of 2020, the Target sales fulfilled by Shipt grew more than 350% YoY and Drive Up saw an impressive growth rate of more than 700%. In total, the same-day services grew 273%, and in the first half of 2020, Target added 10 million new digital customers (or: guests).

(Source: Target Q2 2020 Earnings)

It certainly was a brilliant move of Target’s management to use the stores, that already existed, as hubs. About 80% of the online units are fulfilled by the stores, and Target has a network of about 1,800 stores (or hubs) all over the country, which are the basis for Drive Up, order pickup and Shipt. Additionally, we also have to mention the store remodel process. Target is planning to remodel 200 additional stores in 2020 as well as in 2021, and by the end of 2020, the company will have remodeled about 1,000 stores. Additionally, Target also introduced the small-format stores, which are already generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. Aside from the stores, Target is also investing in its private brands – a strategy that also seems to work and pay off for Target.

Additionally, investors are getting more and more confident on Target and are ascribing the stock a higher multiple, which is also driving the stock price.

Data by YCharts

These strategies will help Target in the years to come. I would not claim that Target can compete with Amazon (AMZN), but Target certainly doesn’t have to fear competitors like Amazon or Walmart (WMT). And as investors are getting more and more confident on Target again, the P/E ratio is getting higher again (which definitely makes sense).

Moat Or No Moat?

I was confident that Target is a solid long-term investment back in 2017, and I am still confident, but I was always hesitant to call Target a wide moat company. Target is a retailer, and retailers have extreme difficulties to establish a wide economic moat around the business. But when looking at some of the indicators that hint towards a wide economic moat – like a stable gross and operating margin as well as a high return on equity and return on invested capital – Target is reporting convincing numbers.

(Source: Author’s own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

The picture is not perfect as we are seeing a declining operating margin (although the margin improved again in the last few quarters), and we have a negative RoIC and RoE in 2014. But with a very stable gross margin and an average RoIC of 10.86% over the last ten years and an average RoIC of 14.2% in the last five years, we can argue that Target might have some form of competitive advantage.

We might be able to argue that Target has its brand name, which is certainly valuable – a value of $16 billion according to Statista – but I am not sure if this is enough for a wide economic moat. A brand must either increase the willingness to pay a higher price (which is not the case) or function like a shortcut in the decision which brand to buy (and it is also hard to argue that is the case). Aside from the brand name, Target might have some form of cost advantage as it is one of the biggest retailers in the United States – however, I don’t see clear signs for a wide economic moat. When looking at the numbers above – 10 million new guests in the first half of 2020 – Target is able to gain new customers and convince the customers to shop again at Target, but I don’t see high levels of switching costs, and hence, no economic moat for Target. And while Target seems to be well-positioned, the pressure from competitors will remain high.

Almost Dividend King

As Target will join the rank of dividend kings with 50 or more years of dividend increases in the next year, and as the dividend was one of the reasons for me to buy the stock in 2017, I will also take a quick look at the dividend.

(Author’s own work based on number from Target Investor Relations)

In the chart above, we not only see part of the long history of rising dividends, but we also see the low dividend increases in the recent past. In June 2020, Target announced its next dividend increase, and once again, management will raise the dividend only 3% - from $0.66 quarterly to $0.68 quarterly. And during the pandemic and recession, it makes sense for Target to move cautiously and preserve capital and, therefore, increase the dividend only a little. But as the payout ratio is already 38%, and therefore, the lowest number for several years, I would expect higher dividend increases in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

After painting a picture of a strong retailer, which probably will be among the dominant companies in this space in the years to come, we have to answer the question if the stock is still a good investment at this point. When looking at a P/E ratio of 22 and a forward P/E ratio of 21, the stock doesn’t appear cheap, but compared to the overall market, it certainly isn’t expensive.

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis, we have to estimate realistic growth rates for the years to come and assume how much cash Target can generate in the years to come. When looking at the performance of the last decade, revenue increased only with a CAGR of 1.65%, while earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 5.29%. This was also the result of massive share buybacks in the last decade. During the last 10 years, the number of outstanding shares decreased by 30%.

(Source: Target Financial Community Meeting)

Calculating with 5% growth in the years to come seems to be realistic when considering that Target will not only continue its share buybacks but (organic) revenue growth will also contribute to a growing bottom line. When taking the net income of the last twelve months as basis for our calculation ($3,522 million), and assuming 5% growth from 2021 till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $139.76 for Target. This would make the stock a bit overvalued right now.

But we also have to point out that the last decade was not the best for Target. When looking at long-term growth rates during the last four decades, revenue increased with a CAGR of 7.9%, and net income increased with a CAGR of 8.46%. I don’t have the numbers for earnings per share, but as Target constantly decreased the number of outstanding shares during the last decades, I would assume that EPS grew with a CAGR of more than 10%. And when looking at the numbers since 2017, it also seems as Target returned on this path of growth. Since 2017, revenue increased 4% annually on average, net income increased with a CAGR of 6.18%, and earnings per share increased 10.69% on average every year. When assuming higher growth rates (for example, 8% for the next decade), we get an intrinsic value of $172.

If you are familiar with my past articles, you are probably wondering why I used the net income instead of the free cash flow for the intrinsic value calculation, which is a much better metric. The reason why I am a little hesitant to take the free cash flow is the fact that the reported numbers are so much higher than net income – mostly due to depreciation and amortization (which was between $2 billion and $2.5 billion in the last decade). But, as long as cash generated from operations can increase, free cash flow can also increase as capital expenditures will stay between $3 billion and $3.5 billion in the next few years and, therefore, at a similar level as in the past two years.

If we take the current free cash flow, which is around $5 billion and assume 5% growth – similar to the calculation above – we get an intrinsic value of $198.41, and this would make Target still undervalued. And if we assume even higher growth rates – for example, 8% growth for the next decade followed by 5% growth till perpetuity - we would even get an intrinsic value of $244.

Conclusion

Despite the intrinsic value calculation that led to a much higher stock price as we are seeing right now, I would not buy Target at this point, and I am also very hesitant if these numbers are realistic. I would see Target as more or less fairly valued and would consider a further run as well as a pullback both as likely scenarios. Over the short run, I consider a pullback into the region of $125-130 as likely (here, we find the highs of November and December 2019 as well as the highs of May, June and July 2020 – before the stock broke out). And in case of a collapse of the overall market (a scenario which I would ascribe a rather high probability to) a steeper decline for Target is also possible. But for all those that are holding Target, I don’t see no reason to sell – despite the impressive run we saw in the last three years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.