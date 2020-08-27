Markets Telegraphing The Onset Of Inflation: Greer

The news that the Dow dropped Exxon Mobil (XOM), its oldest member, underscores theme of weakness in the energy sector as tech stocks continue their march higher, Tony Greer, editor of The Morning Navigator, told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Greer said that while energy sags, semiconductors, software, and internet stocks continue to rotate up and to the right to make new highs. He’s watching the FANG stocks as well as subsectors like cloud storage (SKYY), software (IGV), internet (FDN), and cybersecurity (HACK), and said that their movements give him a lot of confidence that the tech rally can continue despite some companies being overvalued and overpriced.

In addition to paying attention to tech stocks, Greer also said he is focused on what the bond market is telling him this week. He believes activity in the bond market is still a direct reaction to the commodity breakout we are seeing and he’s looking for commodities to go even higher, so he’s watching how the bond market behaves very closely.

Greer said he thinks markets are starting to telegraph the onset of inflation, including the bond market, and expects inflation to cause bonds to sell off. He noted that the bond market is discounting the energy rally, which is being driven by the dual hurricanes heading for the Gulf coast, and reacting to commodity rally like it is sustainable, so he’s paying close attention that important dynamic right now.

Finally, Greer wrapped up the discussion with his thoughts on the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). He said the weakness in dollar last week is a big part of the commodity bull case. This week, the dollar stopped going down but we’re seeing huge rallies in the Aussie dollar.

Greer said he went into the pandemic incredibly bearish on the Aussie dollar, but it continues to rally off the lows due to the strength in metals, which is being driven by Fed QE. There are lots of moving parts, he said; the Fed easing is weakening the dollar, which is strengthening metals and strengthening the Aussie against the dollar and the yen. The Aussie is like a freight train going higher and putting a lot of wind in commodity sales so that’s one avenue outside the dollar to look, he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.