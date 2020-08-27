U.S. Headed For The Fiscal Cliff In September: Harrison

If interest rates back up, it will have a negative impact on bonds, and possibly equities as well, because they are a play on duration.

The real economy is showing signs of rolling over, and September and October will be pivotal as we see what impact it will have on asset markets, specifically bond and equity prices, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison discussed how the lower interest rates are, the longer-duration assets become, and longer-duration assets are more volatile relative to changes in interest rates, so the longest-duration assets offer investors the most upside but take the longest to mature.

He said that people are moving out the risk curve because rates are going low and duration is getting longer, but questioned how low rates can go. Harrison said he is not sure you can go negative rates in the U.S., so he believes rates will back up and it will have a negative impact on bonds, and possibly equities as well, because they are basically a play on duration.

Harrison also discussed credit tightening in the financials sector and said we’ll see if secular stagflation comes to the fore because of it. He noted that when business lending standards were tightened, loan demand dropped for nearly all types of loans.

“In a world of secular stagnation when you’re also going over the fiscal cliff, which is where we potentially are in September/October, what does that mean in the real economy and what is the knock-on effect into asset prices in this K situation?” he said.

Harrison also looked at M2 money growth over time within the context of the conversation about the real economy versus the financial economy. While it had been at 10% or less, it shot up to 25% as the Fed was injecting money like crazy - but Harrison argued that we’re not getting inflation and not getting a spike in nominal GDP because money velocity is plummeting.

“If you look at the Velocity of M2 Money Stock (M2V), it has plummeted during the pandemic,” he said, “which tells you on a broader scale that this whole thing about banks tightening lending and falling off of the fiscal cliff will have very pernicious effect on economy unless we deal with it soon.”

Harrison said the September/October fiscal cliff will be a huge impulse if it is not fixed, which could mean a transition from the K-shaped economy that either looks like a reweighting of assets in your portfolio or a wholesale sell-off in risk assets as people flee to treasuries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.