Introduction

Southwest Airlines (LUV) was one of my first investments when I started my portfolio. This passenger airliner is focused on flights in the United States and surrounding international markets. Southwest Airlines has always prided itself on cost discipline and competitively-low fares. To achieve this the company only uses one type of aircraft - the Boeing 737, flies on a point-to-point structure, and tries to maintain highly productive employees. This low-cost strategy has proven to be successful over the long term and will aid the business over the pandemic period. Along with that Southwest has the best balance sheet in the industry raising confidence it has the best chance for not only survival but long-term success. To me, Southwest Airlines is easily the best of the airline group for investment.

Low-Cost Airline?

Source: SEC 10-Ks

What is shown above is the total revenue per available seat mile and the cost per available seat mile for Southwest, Delta (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU), and American (AAL). As can be seen in no way is Southwest taking in the highest revenue per available seat mile, in fact it's third with only JetBlue behind it. Part of this is due to the fact that Delta and American make far more revenue on ancillary fees while Southwest barely makes anything on such fees. What can also be seen above is the cost (or operating expense) per available seat mile which shows that Southwest is second behind JetBlue. At first glance, this is great news, but to be diligent, I had to look deeper.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Looking further, I noticed that one of the main costs for airlines, fuel, has been a larger expense for Southwest than for other competitors. This can be seen above as Southwest has consistently had a higher fuel cost as a percent on total operating costs over the past decade. This is not good if you're trying to be a low-cost carrier. This can in part be a result of a few things such as the fact that Southwest operates a smaller aircraft type while Delta and American have a diversified fleet or maybe even poor fuel hedges. One thing that is definitely not helping is the lack of 737 Max aircraft which would offer increased efficiency in the fleet.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Although fuel expense has been a higher percentage of operating expenses for Southwest, as we saw in the CASM chart, the company has still maintained overall lower costs. To look at the core operating costs, we can remove the fuel costs which fluctuate year to year. Above is the cost per available seat mile excluding fuel cost for each company. What can be seen again is that Southwest has consistently maintained the second lowest costs of the group. This shows that the strategy Southwest uses has worked with core operating costs being second lowest within the competition.

Source: SEC 10-Ks

The above information is great and does show that Southwest has been able to be a lower-cost carrier but if you noticed JetBlue has actually been the lowest-cost carrier overall. Therefore, it is important to look at the operating margins. What the operating margins show is that Southwest has the best track record for earning most on each dollar of revenue. Now, excluding fuel, the operating margins again show that Southwest has the best track record of earning the most on each dollar of revenue.

To note is that in 2019, Delta and JetBlue have overtaken Southwest in each graph, respectively. This is attributable to two things, ancillary fees and fleet optimization. Southwest does not partake in the crazy baggage and cancellation fees that other airlines love. Looking at the Bureau of Transportation Statistics for 2019 alone shows that Southwest collected around $50.1 Million in baggage/cancellation fees while JetBlue had $556.9 Million, Delta had $1.87 Billion, and American had $2.16 Billion.

These types of revenue streams have helped increase the margins for these airlines. On top of this, the new version of the 737 aircraft, the MAX, has been in production delay for over a year. Because Southwest only uses this type of aircraft, the company has had decreasing fleet fuel efficiency when compared to competitors. With 249 firm orders for 737 MAX aircraft and a reported 14% improvement in efficiency from the 737 NG model, I believe in the long term, Southwest will overtake JetBlue in operating margin excluding fuel. Overall, in the current environment of the airline industry, maintaining low costs and offering lower total costs to the customer are huge benefits in keeping financial stability.

2020 So Far

Anyone who follows the industry knows that the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed the airline industry. In Q1, Southwest saw a decline in revenue of 17.8%. This is on par with competition as Delta was down 18.2%, JetBlue was down 15.1%, and American was down 19.6%. The load factor for each company was 67.7%, 73.1%, 69.8%, and 72.7%, respectively.

Q2 was even worse as demand continued to decrease and extra spacing was needed on each flight. Southwest saw another revenue decline of 82.9%, while Delta, JetBlue, and American saw revenue declines of 94%, 89.8%, and 86.4% each. The load factor in Q2 was dismal with each company posting 31.4%, 34%, 33.8%, and 42.3%.

6-Month Totals LUV DAL JBLU AAL TRASM $9.85 $14.48 $10.42 $12.80 CASM $12.17 $22.00 $14.72 $19.16 Margin -23.55% -51.93% -41.27% -49.69%

Source: SEC 10-Qs

For the total six months, Southwest reported the worst load factor at 55.5% while Delta posted the best at 67%. Looking at TRASM and CASM for the six months, Southwest had the lowest costs but also had the lowest revenue. With this being said, Southwest still had a significantly better margin, although still very negative.

Balance Sheet

MRQ LUV DAL JBLU AAL Current Ratio 1.70 0.99 0.95 0.77 Quick Ratio 1.65 0.90 0.93 0.67 Debt to Equity 2.27 7.32 2.43 -21.37

Source: SEC 10-Qs

It is very important to also look into the balance sheet of each company during such a turbulent time in the industry to see which company is best set up to remain liquid. Looking above, we can compare each company's standing. As can be seen, Southwest Airlines is in a much better position by every measure. Southwest can meet current debts and has the least leverage. On top of this, Southwest took the least amount in the $25 Billion Treasury grant offer and it was predicted that the U.S. government would own 3% of American, 1.3% of JetBlue, 1% of Delta, and 0.6% of Southwest from warrants issued.

Valuations

LUV DAL JBLU AAL Stock Price $37 $30 $11.50 $13 P/BV 2.02x 2.20x 0.77x N/A P/NTA 0.63x 0.34x 0.22x 0.11x

Source: SEC 10-Qs

Because earnings are not going look anything like 2019 for the unpredictable future, I have decided to only look at the price to book value per share and the price to net tangible assets per share. Looking above, you can see that JetBlue offers the best P/BV with Southwest at 2.02x book value. Delta is not too far behind at 2.20x and American doesn't currently have a positive equity position. On a price to net tangible assets basis, Southwest offers the worst value. To note is that Southwest is the only company to have positive working capital that totals $15.92 per share. With the analysis taken above, I believe Southwest's stock price has factored this in.

Conclusion

Overall, Southwest Airlines easily offers the best metrics of the competition to warrant an investment. The company has a proven ability to maintain low costs which should benefit it in this environment. Along with that, Southwest is one of the only airlines that doesn't charge exceptional ancillary fees which could be a tailwind for a passenger choosing the company. The balance sheet for Southwest is also way better than competitors with good liquidity, the only positive working capital of the bunch, and low leverage.

This better balance sheet is of huge importance during the pandemic and resulted in Southwest giving up less ownership for government grants. I added more to my position of Southwest at the price of $30 or 1.64x book value and I am happy with that decision for a long-term holding period. To note, JetBlue offers some interesting valuation metrics and may also be a solid pick out of the industry at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.