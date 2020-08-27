Though trading below book, time is not ripe to buy COF yet.

Capital One reported losses for the second consecutive quarter, and cut dividends by 75%.

Capital One Financial (COF) reported losses higher than USD 1bn for the second consecutive quarter, as it continues to build reserves. Given that more than 80% of revenues come from net interest income, of which 60% comes from the card business, the top line was hit really hard. Capital looks okay, but don’t hope for a dividend reinstatement in 2020-22.

Let me drill down.

Margins might have some upside

Net interest income (NII) fell 9% QoQ (-5% YoY) as margins narrowed. COF’s net interest margin (NIM) contraction was the worst among large peers. Margins nosedived 100bps QoQ to 5.78% - the lowest in the past decade. But I believe that there is some upside to NIM from yield improvement as well as declines in deposit costs.

Loan yields fell 78bps, but overall earning asset yields declined 132bps due to excessive cash holding, given the current uncertainties. The bank intends to hold more cash than usual for some time, and this will continue to drag asset yields. At the end of the quarter, COF held USD 56bn in cash, even after deploying USD 6bn in securities and paying down about USD 11bn of borrowings. But on the positive side, I believe that yields have bottomed out and there could be upside once the bank starts deploying cash.

Deposit costs were lower by 27bps, but at 0.94%, it was still higher than 0.58% in 4Q15 when the rates lifted off from zero. This differs from many peers which have succeeded in bringing deposit costs back to those in 2015. However, Capital One undertook deposit cost cuts only late in the second quarter – so, there is some more room to run. Deposit betas are lagging at around 25%, compared to the 40% seen during the rate hike cycle.

Credit card-heavy loan book suffers; deposits flow in

More than 40% of COF’s loan book is in the credit card business, which was hit really hard in terms of growth rates, as consumers curtailed spending. Overall, loan book declined 4% QoQ.

Credit card loans were lower by 9% QoQ (-4% YoY)

Other consumer loans rose 4% QoQ on the bank of robust auto lending (+3%) and other retail lending (+27%)

Commercial loans were down 5% QoQ, due to commercial line paydowns

There is no hope of a significant near-term rebound in loan book. Customers have been paying down more of their credit card outstanding, while staying away from spending.

Deposits continued rising, this time jumping 13% QoQ or USD 35bn:

Bulk of the deposit inflows (USD 30bn or +12% QoQ) were into interest-bearing

Noninterest-bearing was up 18% QoQ, increasing its proportion to total deposits by 50bps to 9.6%

Capital One’s deposit franchise is weak, as denoted by the low proportion of noninterest-bearing deposits. Sure, such deposits bear no value in a zero-rate environment. But, in a rising rate environment (that won’t come until after 2022), they are valuable, and COF’s funding costs will rise more than peers in such a scenario.

Non-interest income down on lower customer spending

Unlike other banks, COF brings in only less than a fifth of its revenues in non-interest income.

Non-interest income in 2Q fell 10% QoQ, led by interchange fees:

Interchange fees were lower by 11% QoQ (-18% YoY) as credit card usage dwindled. Purchase volumes were down 10% QoQ (-16% YoY). However, there is hope on this front, as volumes in the three weeks ended July 17 were down by only about 3%, pointing to a recovery in spending.

Service charges & other fees were down 21% QoQ (-27% YoY)

Other non-interest income was down 15% QoQ (-19% YoY)

Costs are under control, but no positive operating leverage

Costs rose 1% QoQ (flat YoY) despite cutbacks in the credit card segment.

Employee costs up 5% QoQ (+9% YoY). The bank has tightened up hiring. Capital One is different from peers – staff costs make up just over a third of opex, compared to a half at peers. Furthermore, the bank has been hiring over the past few years, compared to large peers who were cutting down staff numbers. So “tightening up of hiring” probably means slower hiring, and not headcount reduction. Costs are going to be up in this line anyway.

Marketing costs were cut 44% QoQ (-50% YoY). This is an obvious cost item to cut, but the management acknowledged that this could impact loan growth.

Occupancy & equipment costs were down 1% QoQ (flat YoY); other costs were down 3% QoQ (-9% YoY)

Taken together, I’m not expecting positive operating leverage in 2020-21.

COF had guided for achieving 42% “operating efficiency ratio” by 2021 (this probably means an unadjusted efficiency ratio of around 50%). While the management reiterated its commitment to save costs, it did not re-commit to the 2021 timeline to achieve the target ratio. The bank is on course to exit its use of data centers and complete its migration to the cloud this year, which is expected to bring in a lot of savings.

Reserves look somewhat adequate

Asset quality metrics are artificially low, thanks to government and Fed stimulus, as well as banks’ forbearance programs. Customers are deferring auto payments, but paying down their credit cards which is the main line of business at COF.

Net charge-offs of 238bps was lower than 2017-19 averages. It was also down 35bps QoQ. Delinquency over 30 days also improved to 230bps, down 86bps. Looking at the numbers, it’s hard to tell that we are in a recession!

COF added reserves of USD 2.7bn in 2Q, on top of the USD 3.6bn it added in the first quarter. Reserves are now 6.7% of the loans outstanding. This should be enough to weather net charge-offs around 350bps per year in the next two years. Remember, 2008-10 average was higher at around 450bps, peaking at over 500bps in 2010. I believe that COF might need to add a bit more into reserves.

Assumptions behind the 2Q reserve build include unemployment falling to 11.5% by 2020-end and further improving to 8.1% by the end of 2021.

Capital position is okay, but don’t expect good news on dividends soon

Capital One’s CET1 ratio is quite strong at 12.4% - much higher than the internal target of 11% and the regulatory minimum of 10.1% (effective Oct’20). However, on an adjusted basis, I estimate that the ratio is around 11.1% - after removing the CECL transition benefits and exemptions from considering part of the 1Q reserve build.

Given the new Fed rules on dividend payouts, COF reduced quarterly dividends to USD 0.10 per share from USD 0.40 earlier. It is highly likely that this dividend level will continue in the short term, as I expect the CET1 ratio to slide below the management target of 11% in 2022. So, 2023 might be a good time to expect a reinstatement of previous DPS levels.

Thoughts on valuation

COF trades at 0.85x my estimate of one-year forward tangible book value per share (TBVPS). That’s two standard deviations below the historical average of 1.3x implying a 50% upside.

I demand at least 12% returns from large diversified US banks. So, I use an even higher cost of equity (COE) to discount Capital One’s numbers, due to the increased riskiness and concentration of the loan portfolio, apart from a less-diversified revenue stream. Medium-term sustainable return on tangible equity (ROTE) might be closer to the COE and so I do not expect the stock to trade at a premium to TBVPS.

At the current price of around USD 67, I don’t expect more than 5-10% annual return over the next 3-5 years. Don’t buy COF yet.

My neutral view on COF can change if we start seeing hints of economic revival sooner, encouraging customers to step up their card usage and auto purchases. Together, these two constitute two-thirds of the loan book and three-fourths of the credit costs.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is my top pick, followed by Bank of America (BAC).

This article first appeared on TheBankingAnalyst.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This post is aimed at informing readers about my views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buy/ sell/ hold decisions. I will not be liable for the investment actions taken based on this article.