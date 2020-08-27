Even if COVID-19 has ushered in a permanent “new normal”, McGrath is proving itself not only able to survive, but able to expand.

As well, despite the pandemic and shutdown, McGrath expanded its business in the past twelve months, proving its resilience and capital allocation discipline.

To date in 2020, the focus at most companies has shifted to trying to survive and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems other news tends to get shifted to the back burner. Such is the case for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC).

Certainly, McGrath, too, is traversing a rocky path due to the pandemic. But the company has proven its business model is resilient and has proven itself proficient with capital allocation. Even the pandemic hasn't halted expansion.

McGrath Judiciously Controls Expansion

McGrath RentCorp is a business-to-business leasing company offering solutions in three business segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco and Adler Tanks. The Mobile Modular segment supplies infrastructure needs for schools as well as commercial businesses. The TRS-Ren Telco segment supplies general purpose test equipment and telecom test equipment supporting the roll-out of next-generation 5G wireless networks. Adler Tank Rentals supplies solid and liquid containment solutions to a variety of industries, such as industrial, environmental and construction, as well as the oil & gas industry.

Revenue for 2019 totaled $570.2 million on capital investment of $167.8 million in rental equipment. Although McGrath did not expect the double-digit growth it experienced in 2019 to continue through 2020, it did expect some growth in 2020. Before the pandemic, it guided for revenue growth in a range of 1-3.5% to $575-595 million on capital investment in a range of $110-120 million.

From initial investment to the final point of sale or disposal, McGrath measures its performance by ROIC (return on invested capital). The company's ROIC metric is calculated as operating profit less taxes divided by total assets less cash plus short-term operating liabilities. At the start of 2016, management was dissatisfied with its ROIC plummeting to less than 5%. The company has since focused to better the metric and reported an improved ROIC ratio in 2019 at 9.3%.

Demand from oil and gas companies for Adler Tanks was expected to remain soft for 2020. But the other two segments, Mobile Modular and TRS-RenTelco, were expected to see healthy growth. In the TRS-Ren Telco segment, the roll-out of the next-generation 5G wireless networks would support the need for both general purpose test equipment and telecom test equipment. Infrastructure projects were to drive demand for commercial modular building rentals. A good portion of McGrath's revenue is derived from the education market. Classroom modernization remains an ongoing need across the nation, even considered by some on the level of a national emergency.

Public schools are the second largest sector of the country's infrastructure, after roads and highways, with more than 50 million children and adults setting foot in a public school every day. But half of those buildings are at least 50 years old and many are plagued by chronic facilities issues, including faulty heating and cooling systems, lead pipes and poor air quality.



Indeed, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave public schools a D+ in its 2017 infrastructure report card [issued every four years], finding that more than 53 percent of schools would need to make investments toward repairs, renovations and modernizations to be considered in "good" condition.

McGrath's expansion since last summer has been effective but has, seemingly, been overshadowed by the preoccupation with COVID-19. In July 2019, Mobile Modular, the largest contributing segment at 60% in 2019, served fourteen states with mobile modular buildings, while portable storage products were available in eleven states. By July 2020, both product offerings had expanded to eighteen states. Its fleet has expanded 5+%, from approximately 53,000 units to 56,000 units. The cost on the books at the end of the 2019 second quarter was $868.8 million, for an average of $16,392 per unit. At the end of the 2020 second quarter, total cost increased to $892.3 million, while the average per unit dropped 2.8% to $15,935.

TRS-Ren Telco, the next largest contributing segment at 23% in 2019, had 4% less units by July 2020, down from approximately 25,000 units to approximately 24,000 units. Indicative of its investment in newer technology to replace older technology, the cost on the books at the end of the 2020 second quarter was $338 million for an average of $14,083 per unit, compared to $335.3 million and an average of $13,412 per unit at the end of the 2019 second quarter.

For the first six months of 2020, McGrath has invested $57.6 million in rental equipment. It expects to invest approximately $10-15 million in the third quarter, with the majority earmarked for the TRS-Ren Telco segment. The company gained $21.9 million from the sales of used rental equipment.

Second-Quarter Results

In fact, the sales of used rental equipment drove the 8% year-over-year increase in total revenue for the company's second quarter. On July 29th, McGrath reported total revenue of $137.7 million for the 2020 second quarter, compared to $127.4 million in 2019. Considering the negative impact of the pandemic and shutdown, it is quite impressive total rental revenue slid just 3% in the quarter, from $88.6 million to $85.6 million. In fact, both the Mobile Modular and TRS-Ren Telco segments generated slight increases totaling $2.4 million in rental revenue, while the Adler Tank Rentals segment slid 27%, or $4.9 million.

Sales revenue more than doubled, from $13.7 million to $30.7 million. The company believes the bump in sales revenue is simply related to timing and did not result because of social distancing adjustments or requirements resulting from the pandemic.

If we look at the sort of flow of sales for 2020, we just had a very strong second quarter.



We're not seeing any shifts in how customers are going to procure their space that they're going to need based on COVID.

In the quarter, McGrath repurchased nearly 280 thousand shares of its outstanding stock for $13.5 million. Net income improved 15.7% year over year, from $19.5 million to $22.5 million. On fewer shares outstanding, diluted earnings increased 16.5%, from $0.79 per share to $0.92 per share.

Due to the strong cash flow from operating activities of over $95.7 million, in addition to its dividend payment and repurchasing shares, the company opted to pay down $21.3 million in debt.

Despite the pandemic, McGrath generated a solid quarter.

Projections for The Remainder of 2020

The company projected third-quarter revenue in a range of $140-160 million, 14% less than the 2019 third quarter at the midpoint. However, third-quarter revenue in 2019, at $173.6 million, was boosted by nearly $51 million of sales in used equipment. McGrath projected sales of used equipment will not reach that level in the upcoming quarter.

We typically expect that third quarter [sales] to be higher than the second quarter. We actually expect that will be the case this year. But, we do not expect to be as high as the very significant sales in the third quarter of 2019.

Currently, McGrath's total revenue production in 2020 is tracking 7.1%, or $17.7 million, ahead of the same period in 2019. However, with first half revenue of $267 million, even if the company produces revenue of $150 million (the midpoint of the projected range) in the third quarter, its original 2020 guidance for the full year is not likely within reach - obviously, with a caveat recognizing the potential for further disruption due to the pandemic. Through nine months in 2019, the company's revenue totaled $423 million. To reach $575 million, the low side of its initial guidance range for 2020, McGrath would have to generate revenue of $158 million in the final quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue in 2019 was $147.2 million. Considering its conservative outlook, outpacing the 2019 fourth quarter by over 7%, or $10 million, seems unlikely.

Barring more significant impact from the pandemic at Mobile Modular, we are not expecting project disruptions in education as customers have remained steadfast in their plans, and commercially, we are seeing more stable conditions the weaker than a year ago. Our pipeline remained strong in Enviroplex and we're expecting to close out the year with projects as planned.



At TRS-RenTelco, we're hopeful that 5G field work will pick up during the second half of the year and demand for our general purpose equipment will remain steady.



At Adler, we are not expecting much uptick in rental activity until oil and gas demand improves. We are hopeful that we have troughed at Adler, but we expect market conditions will remain soft in that business for the foreseeable future.

Investment Considerations

McGrath has consistently touted its business model is resilient during downturns. Should its clients' access to capital become tighter, the option to lease elevates to a much more viable alternative in comparison to purchasing.

Analysts are currently projecting McGrath's full-year revenue will average $560.4 million in 2020, a decline of less than 2% compared to 2019. In the context of the pandemic and shutdown, such a negligible drop is evidence of the company's resilience when coupled with its discipline in investing in rental assets.

Such evidence has fueled a recovery in McGrath stock price. In mid-February, shares hit an all-time high of $83.95. Six weeks later, in reaction to the pandemic news, the price had been all but cut in half to as low as $44.32. Shares have since recovered to a range of $65-70.

When shares fall below $67.20, the yield for the Dividend Champion (a company with a 25+ year track record of increasing its dividend rate) tops 2.5%. Likewise, the company's P/E ratio based on the average projection for full-year EPS in 2020 dips below 18.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has indeed ushered in a permanent “new normal”, McGrath has proven itself not only able to survive, but able to expand.

