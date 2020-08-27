I have upgraded my rating on KUKAF from neutral to bullish based on the information presented in this article.

From 2018 to 2022, I estimate that the robotics industry should grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, which is 1% more than my last estimates.

Kuka A.G. (OTCPK:KUKAF) reported its Q2 2020 results a couple of weeks ago, and as expected by the company, its earnings were affected by the coronavirus. While reviewing the company's results, I came across some new information that should help us better understand Kuka and the industry's future performance.

For the readers who haven't read any of my articles, here is my one-minute investment thesis. The world population continues to grow at an exponential rate. People need to eat food, drink water, reduce their impact on the world, and be more productive. The coronavirus proved that the human factor limits companies as many companies had to stop production and increase expenses to protect their employees from COVID-19. Companies like Kuka make products that improve human productivity and reduce the risks that employees may face in their jobs.

The coronavirus crisis will prove to be a digitilization accelerator. The experiences from the crisis will result in a boost for the smart factory. Source: Kuka's Q2 2020 results

Reasons Behind My Last Neutral Rating

In my last article on Kuka, I explained why I rated the company neutral. From 2013 to 2019, the robotics industry grew at a CAGR of 15.4%, while Kuka's sales grew by only 10.3%. During this period, companies like Kuka and ABB (NYSE:ABB) let their expenses get away from them. For this reason, Kuka created KBO (Kuka Business Organization), and ABB created the ABB Way. KBO and ABB Way are programs that these companies designed to bring their organizations back to profitability by streamlining their overly complicated organizational structure and reducing expenses.

Kuka key strategies to reduce expenses and increase cash flow:

Optimize Working Capital Focus On Sales Potential Integrate business units acquired in the past

Kuka began this strategy at the beginning of the year, and they are claiming that they see the results of this strategy. I believe that due to the coronavirus and its effects on the balance sheet, it is hard for us to analyze these points. For example, inventory increased and receivable decreased as a result of a decrease in sales caused by the global pandemic. As things normalize, we should be able to see if these strategies are being implemented and if they are having a positive effect on the company's financials.

Industry Forecast Update

I use the International Federation of Robotics data to forecast the future sales of robotics companies. Unfortunately, the IFR has not updated its forecast to account for the adverse effects of the coronavirus, causing me to have to update it. I used IFR's data from 2007 until 2010 to make my forecast. Even then, I was not confident in my projections because the current economic crisis is different from the 2008 financial crisis.

In the Q2 2020 results, the company mentioned that the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association estimated that the robotics and automation sectors' revenue should drop at least 20% in 2020. The organization also "expects substantial catch-up effects from previously delayed investments." Using this information, I update my industry forecasts to, hopefully, make it more reliable.

Figure 1 - Robotics Industry Forecasts

Using the information from the GMEIA, the IFR, and my interpretation of the phrase "substantial catch-up," I update my robotics industry forecast. From 2018 to 2022, I estimate that the robotics industry should grow at a CAGR of 8.5%, which is 1% more than my last estimates.

Difficulties Faced By Kuka During Q2 2020

Systems Business:

Customers from the automotive industry are continuing to delay investments and putting off major planned orders according to the company. I have voiced my concerns on several occasions about the robotics industry's dependence on the automotive industry. This dependency leads to high sales volatility and unstable EBITDA margins. When the U.S. and China began their trade war in 2017, the robotics industry's growth slowed to single-digit growth, as seen in figure 1.

In the 1S20, the systems business accounted for nearly 24% of the company's total sales. In 2018, this business accounted for 27.3% of all transactions.

Robotics Business:

Customers from both the automotive industry and general industry either held back on orders or postponed their planned investments and training courses for KUKA robots and support services. This business segment is similar to the systems business in terms of being dependent on the automotive industry. In the first half of this year and the fiscal year of 2018, this business accounted for 33.4% and 34% of the total company's total sales, respectively.

This business and the systems business together represent 57.3% of the company's sales, wherein 2018, they represented 61.2%.

Swisslog Business:

The coronavirus caused many companies to delay their investment decision according to the company. Even with this delay in investments, this business's sales only declined by 7.9%, y-o-y. This segment has a product called ACPaQ, which won a German innovation award this year in the category Machines & Engineering. ACPaQ combines robotics from KUKA with Swisslog's experience in logistics. The point of this application is to automate distribution centers and has applications beyond the automotive and electronics industry. I am optimistic about this business because it seems to be more dependent on the global economy and not one specific client industry.

In 2018, this segment represented 17.1% % of the total sales, and today it represents almost 23%.

Swisslog Healthcare and the China Business units both suffered from a decline in sales due to the coronavirus. I want to point out that the China business produces products that are also provided by the systems and robotics businesses.

Swisslog and Swiss Healthcare accounted for almost 32% of the company's total sales in the first half of 2020. These two businesses are the areas of the company that I am paying the most attention to. The company's LBR iiwa test robot can pipette up to 700 coronavirus test samples per day. This robot has the possibility to decreases healthcare workers' exposure to the dangerous virus, which I foresee an increase in demand due to the pandemic.

As I mentioned above, Swisslog produces products that have applications across many client industries. This business should allow the company to reduce sales volatility in the future.

Figure 2 - Year-Over-Year Sales

EUR (million) 2Q19 2Q20 Delta Systems 238.8 118.7 -50.3% Robotics 287.9 186.7 -35.2% Swisslog 142.6 131.4 -7.9% Swisslog H. 54.8 52.7 -3.8% China 133.5 83.5 -37.5%

Source: Q2 2020 Results

Figure 2 demonstrates well the point that I am trying to make. Swisslog produces products that have applications for any business and therefore makes it more diversified than systems and robotics. Swisslog Healthcare is less diversified than Swisslog, but due to the novelty of the idea of robots working in healthcare, it is still able to grow. For these reasons, these businesses' sales declined by less than 10% while the other business experienced a significant decline in sales.

Conclusion

I have upgraded my rating on KUKAF from neutral to bullish based on the information presented in this article. Swisslog and Swisslog Healthcare should decrease sales volatility and increase EBITDA in the long term. Kuka's short-term performance should continue to be stifled by the COVID 19 pandemic. Still, I believe its long-term performance will improve as it implements its cost reduction strategies and increases sales to the non-traditional robotics client industries.

