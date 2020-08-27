The US-China trade war could continue to negatively impact the company over the next few years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) continues to cement itself as the industry's premier chip manufacturer. The company managed to increase its Q2 revenue by 34.1% Y/Y to $10.38 billion despite the presence of COVID-19. While much of TSMC's business remained flat during the quarter, the company's HPC (high-performance computing) business showed strength.

Society is becoming increasingly digitized with the continual advancements in technology. This puts TSMC in a great position as the largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. It is already a key supplier for many of the world's most advanced technology companies. TSMC is further cementing its status atop the industry by continually pushing the boundaries of semiconductor technology.

TSMC continues to be one of the best-performing in the semiconductor industry.

Data by YCharts

Strong Performance in HPC

COVID-19 is undoubtedly having a negative impact on TSMC. The pandemic has disrupted the global semiconductor industry and continues to contribute to relatively weak consumer demand. In fact, every one of the company's major platforms experienced negative Q/Q growth in Q2, with the sole exception of HPC. Even the traditionally high-growth smartphone and IoT platforms decline 4% and 5% Q/Q respectively.

These markets will almost certainly recover over time once COVID-19 is under control. However, what is most notable is that TSMC's HPC business was able to grow at all during this period. The growth of its HPC business is particularly good news for the company, as it indicates that the most promising emerging markets are still booming.

TSMC's strong performance in HPC helped offset poor performance in its other platforms.

Source: TSMC

TSMC's HPC business grew an impressive 12% in Q2. HPC and 5G will likely continue to drive growth throughout 2020, especially as newer technologies take hold. HPC and 5G are already starting gain ground in some of the largest industries, which puts TSMC in a great position given the company's exposure to these technologies.

Technology Advantage

TSMC is an incredibly dominant player in the semiconductor foundry industry with more than 50% market share in 2019. The company's success in this large market is allowing it to invest even more heavily into cutting-edge semiconductor technology. Competitors like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) or SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) are having trouble keeping pace with TSMC.

Whereas many of TSMC's largest competitors are still struggling to reach nm in the single digits, the company is already preparing for 3 nm. In fact, it is already planning to schedule 3 nm production in 2021 and volume production in 2022. On the other hand, Intel (INTC) still appears to be struggling on its 10 nm process, and SMIC appears to be years behind TSMC on the technology front. TSMC is set to maintain and even widen its technology lead in the years to come.

Trade War Poses Major Risks

The US and China are currently in an escalating trade war with no clear end in sight. Unfortunately for TSMC, the company has been directly impacted by this trade war. It has essentially been forced to halt its Huawei shipments in order to appease the US. This has had a large impact on TSMC, as Huawei accounted for ~13% of the company's revenue.

Given the sheer size of the Chinese market, any trade conflict between the US and China will negatively impact TSMC. However, the company has enough of a global presence that it will be able to handle volatility in any single market. In fact, TSMC is already starting to adjust its business to become more US-friendly.

The company is being dragged into the US-China trade war.

Conclusion

Despite large near-term macroeconomic headwinds, demand for semiconductors should remain healthy over the long term. Emerging technologies like 5G, HPC, and even EVs are set to drive demand for high-end semiconductor products. TSMC is successfully positioning itself as the leading pure-play semiconductor foundry for years to come. Even at its current valuation of ~$384 billion and forward P/E ratio of ~25, the company still has more room to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.