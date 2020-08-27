Shopping Center REITs: An 'Essential' Bargain

While we’ve remained bearish on retail REITs, the magnitude and persistence of the sell-off in shopping center REITs appear unjustified, particularly among the higher-quality, grocery-anchored REITs.

The long-term outlook, however, looks far more positive than their enclosed regional mall peers, as leasing spreads remain firmly positive and rent collection has improved to above 80% in August.

13 of 17 shopping center REITs reduced or eliminated their dividend since the start of the pandemic. Federal Realty managed to increase its distribution to keep its five-decade-long streak alive.

Move aside, retail apocalypse. Despite being the primary "distribution center" to many suddenly-thriving essential retailers, shopping center REITs have plunged more than 40% in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

REIT Rankings: Shopping Centers

Shopping Center REIT Sector Overview

Retail REITs continue to feel the lingering pain from the coronavirus-related economic shutdowns - adding further pain to a sector already dealing with the ongoing retail apocalypse - as landlords struggled to collect rent from "non-essential" tenants. One of the four major real estate sectors, the retail real estate sector can be divided into three subsectors: enclosed malls, open-air shopping centers, and free-standing (net lease) retail. In the Hoya Capital Shopping Center REIT Index, we track the 17 largest open-air shopping center REITs, which account for roughly $35 billion in market value.

We separate the space into three sub-categories, generally consistent with the ICSC classifications: Grocery-Anchored, Power Center, and Street Retail. The lines between these categories are blurry, however, with many "big-box" retailers like Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Target (TGT) now offering full-service grocery offerings. These REITs have been proactive in recent years in transforming their tenant mix into a more "experience" and grocery-oriented portfolio that is, in theory, less threatened by disintermediation. Roughly half of the retail centers owned by shopping center REITs include at least one full-service grocer. Grocery-anchored centers have historically commanded premium valuations relative to power centers and certainly relative to malls, a premium that has expanded in recent years.

Unlike malls, the majority of shopping centers remained operational as "essential businesses" even amid the peak of the lockdowns. While mall REITs reported dreadful rent collection metrics below 25% in April and reported collection below 50% for the second quarter, shopping center REITs reported rent collection averaging around 70% in Q2, which improved to 80% by August according to the company reports and the latest NAREIT survey, up from a low of 50.2% in the initial April survey. Importantly, shopping center REITs were able to negotiate non-monetary concessions in exchange for these deferrals including waiving co-tenancy clauses, lifting use restrictions, extending lease terms, and/or requiring enhanced sales reporting. We believe these valuable non-monetary concessions have been overlooked by investors.

For landlords, it's tough to pay dividends if you're not collecting all of the rent. 13 of the 17 shopping center REITs reduced or eliminated their dividend since the start of the pandemic. Federal Realty (FRT) however, managed to increase its distribution to keep its five-decade-long streak of increasing dividend distributions alive. Grocery-anchored REITs Regency Centers (REG) and Saul Centers (BFS), meanwhile, have managed to maintain their dividend distributions at prior levels. Retail Value (RVI) has been on an annual payout schedule since their IPO in 2018 and almost surely would have cut if they had been paying quarterly. We've now tracked 63 equity REITs in our universe of 170 that have reduced or eliminated their dividend since the start of the pandemic while 21 REITs have raised payouts.

Slammed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Shopping Center REITs are the third worst-performing sector in 2020 with returns of -42.7% compared to the 17.2% decline on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 7.7% gain on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which has rebounded more than 50% from its lows in March. This rough year comes after their second-best year of the decade in 2019, as the shopping center REIT produced a total return of more than 25% last year. After being crushed by a wave of big-box store closings in 2015-2018, fundamentals were actually beginning to reaccelerate in early 2020, momentum that has quickly stalled since the outbreak began.

Deeper Dive: Shopping Center Sector Dynamics

While we’ve remained bearish on retail REITs, the magnitude and persistence of the sell-off in shopping center REITs appear unjustified, particularly among the higher-quality, grocery-anchored REITs. Open-air shopping center REITs are the primary "distribution center" to many thriving "essential" retailers, and the adoption of buy-online-pickup-instore ("BOPIS") has increased dramatically from both retailers and consumers amid the pandemic.

Additionally, the "suburban revival" theme that we've discussed extensively should provide a favorable tailwind over the next decade. However, these REITs are more dependent on now-struggling small business retailers and independent franchises to fill small shops. Below, we present our framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the COVID-19 effects as well as their economic and interest rate sensitivity.

With characteristics that blend those of the mall sector and free-standing net lease retail sector, shopping center lease terms typically average 5-15 years at signing and have CPI-based or fixed contractual rent bumps, often along with additional "percentage rent" based on retailer sales. Unlike the mall sector where private market sales are few-and-far-between, the transaction market for shopping centers is significantly more active and shopping center REITs own a far smaller share (5-10%) of total open-air shopping center properties, leaving open the possibility of external growth via acquisitions. The margin profile is similar between malls and shopping centers with cap-ex burdens each well above the REIT sector averages at roughly 20% of annual Net Operating Income. ("NOI")

Helping to offset the clear headwinds from the continued uptick in retail store closures, the growing usage of alternative (and higher-margin) "delivery" options including in-store pickup, "curbside" pickup, and delivery-from-store have been a tailwind for well-located shopping center REITs. Shopping center REITs have also seen recent success in "de-boxing" larger vacated store footprints into several smaller store layouts that can command higher total NOI. While nearly 90% of total retail sales are still completed through the traditional brick and mortar channels, e-commerce sales account for roughly a fifth of “at-risk” retail categories, and the market share loss has been most significant for the traditionally mall-based retail categories, including department stores, clothing, sporting goods/books, and electronics retailers.

According to Coresight Research and our estimates, while the store closing count surged significantly in 2019, seven of the eight largest contributors to store closings were in the mall category. By comparison, four of the top five contributors to store closings in 2018 were primarily open-air shopping center-based retailers. Before the pandemic, it had appeared that much of the pain from big-box store closings may be in the rear-view mirror for the sector as leasing spreads had accelerated modestly over the last several quarters. All bets are off in the post-coronavirus world, but it's certainly reasonable to believe that the pain felt by mall REITs will likely be far worse than their open-air peers.

After a development boom during the 1990s and early 2000s, very little new retail space has been created since the Financial Crisis. Despite that, the US still has more retail square footage per capita than any other country in the world. Elevated levels of store closings in recent years, spurred by the rise of e-commerce, have created ample "shadow supply" of recently vacated space which has negatively impacted retail REIT fundamentals, although shopping center REITs entered the pandemic on far more steady footing than mall REITs. Together with malls and free-standing net lease properties, retail REITs comprise roughly 12-15% of the broad-based Core REIT ETFs and tend to be among the highest-yielding REITs.

Shopping Center REIT Earnings Recap

Defeat has been seemingly snatched from the jaws of victory. Believe it or not, shopping center REIT fundamentals were actually pretty solid heading into the pandemic and we had expected 2020 to be the year that shopping center REITs snapped their four-year streak of underperformance relative to the REIT Index. Same-store NOI growth outpaced the REIT average in 2019 for the first time in nearly a decade and same-store occupancy ended the year up roughly 100 basis points from the end of 2018. Well, that all changed pretty quickly. According to NAREIT's T-Tracker, shopping center REITs saw same-store NOI decline by 18.9% in the second quarter, by far the worst on record.

NAREIT's data is pretty consistent with our tally, which showed an average decline in same-store NOI growth among these 17 REITs of 17.7%, due almost entirely to deferred rents. Same-store occupancy, meanwhile, declined roughly one percentage point to 93.5% As discussed in REITs: This Time Is Different,since REITs report NOI on a cash basis, deferred and/or unpaid rents directly impact the reported NOI growth metrics, which should lead to a fairly sharp bounce-back in this metric over the next few quarters as current-month rent collection improves and deferred rents are paid. Importantly, cash leasing spread remained positive by nearly 7% in Q2, reflecting both the pre-pandemic momentum as well as some steady demand for lease expansions from several thriving "essential" retailers.

We continue to believe that grocery-anchored REITs like Regency Centers Corp. (REG) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), as well as high-quality power center REITs like Federal Realty (FRT) and Kimco (KIM) with strong balance sheets, will be able to weather the near-term pain. That said, we remain concerned about the smaller highly-levered shopping center REITs, as six shopping center REITs currently operate with debt ratios above 60% while Cedar Realty (CDR) continues to operate in what we call the "potential bankruptcy zone" with Debt Ratios over 85%. As shown below, there has been a near-perfect correlation this year between balance sheet quality and stock price performance among shopping center REITs.

For these highly-levered shopping center REITs - and even the distressed mall REITs - there are still reasons for some optimism. Aided by the WWII levels of fiscal stimulus over the last several months, retail sales jumped to all-time record highs on an annualized basis in July, regaining all of the lost ground during the pandemic. Naturally, led by Amazon (AMZN), e-commerce sales have powered the rebound, with online sales now higher by nearly 25% from last year, while brick-and-mortar sales remain lower by 0.7% from last year. The recent strength of several shopping-center-centric categories including the grocery, electronics, and home improvement categories shouldn't be overlooked, either. Recent earnings reports from Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) have been historically strong and even Best Buy (BBY) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) reported stellar Q2 results.

Earnings Call Highlights

KRG: "Buy online and pick up in-store ("BOPIS") has spiked during the pandemic and expanded to curbside pickup. Many consumers have experienced BOPIS and the ease at which open-air centers enable it."

BRX: "Tenants are realizing the importance of having product within the last mile of the consumer. Because of the importance of being within the last mile to the consumer, we are also seeing a convergence of micro fulfillment and retail, for which we have ample flexibility to accommodate in our centers."

SITC: "We started to see increased demand from traditionally mall-based retailers. This activity is accelerating with tenants attracted to our open-air footprint, lower occupancy cost, and proximity to their customers."

REG: We’re finding common ground between a repayment plan and non-monetary concessions to create a win-win. These include waiving co-tenancy clauses, lifting use restrictions, extending terms, or enhanced sales reporting."

KIM: The essential retailers - primary grocers and off-price retailers - are really looking to expand during this opportunity where they see new vacancy that might come to market with great real estate.

FRT: "Tenants want to be with landlords that have the financial wherewithal, vision, and a pedigree of partnership with them. Service improvements like a coordinated customer pickup program matter a lot today."

Shopping Center REIT Valuation and Dividend Yield

As they have for most of the past half-decade, retail REITs screen as inexpensive across most traditional REIT metrics, but have produced FFO growth that has lagged the broader REIT averages during this time. Shopping center REITs trade at 9.8x Price-to-FFO (Funds from Operations) multiple, which is below the REIT average of 17.1x P/FFO. As discussed in our report Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding and higher-leveraged counterparts.

A sharp disconnect has persisted between private market valuations of retail real estate assets and the REIT-implied valuation, forcing retail REITs to be net sellers of assets for nearly a half-decade. Shopping center REITs have disposed of $1.6 billion in assets, on net, over the last 12 months, and are expected to remain net sellers until valuations improve. REITs are at their best when they're utilizing their superior access to equity capital to fuel external growth via accretive acquisitions and development, but limited ability to accretively acquire properties, and with a retail development pipeline that is largely non-existent, external growth has been hard to come by for the shopping center and mall REIT sectors during this time. Shopping center REITs now trade at a 40-50% estimated discount to net asset value, which is the widest discount ever recorded.

Following the 13 dividend suspensions, shopping center REITs currently pay an average dividend yield of 2.9%, which is below the market-cap-weighted REIT sector average of 3.2%. The cuts from the 13 REITs do help to bring down the FFO payout ratio to below 35%, which is the third-lowest in the REIT sector, behind only the timber and hotel REIT sectors.

Nine shopping center REITs currently pay a dividend while eight REITs have not yet reinstated their dividends. As discussed in our last report in May, for investors looking purely for dividend safety, Regency Centers and Federal Realty would be the "safest bet" to maintain their dividend amid the pandemic based on their low payout ratio and sector-leading balance sheet. Among small-cap under-the-radar names, Saul Centers and Urstadt Biddle (UBA) are in the quality tier immediately below the aforementioned sector stalwarts. While BFS did indeed maintain its dividend, UBA reduced its payout for the Q3 dividend distribution. Given recent encouraging trends in the coronavirus outbreak, we believe that many of the REITs that have suspended distributions will reinstate some level of payout in Q3 or Q4.

Key Takeaways: An Essential Bargain, But Be Selective

Move aside, retail apocalypse. Despite being the primary "distribution center" to many thriving essential retailers, shopping center REITs have plunged more than 40% in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Shopping Center REITs reported a 17.7% decline in same-store NOI growth in Q2 - by far the worst on record - as landlords struggled to collect rent from non-essential tenants. The long-term outlook, however, looks far more positive than their enclosed regional mall peers, as leasing spreads remain firmly positive and rent collection has improved to above 80% in August.

13 of the 17 shopping center REITs reduced or eliminated their dividend since the start of the pandemic. Federal Realty, however, managed to increase their distribution to keep their five-decade-long streak alive. While we’ve remained bearish on retail REITs as a whole, the magnitude and persistence of the sell-off in shopping center REITs appear unjustified, particularly among the higher-quality, grocery-anchored REITs.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

