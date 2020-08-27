IPO Of The Century: A Look Into BABA Partner Ant Financial

This will be a long-term tailwind for both Alibaba and Ant, and will get them a step closer to displacing rival Tencent.

The firm is looking for a $225 billion valuation which it will use to develop internationally.

Thesis Summary

Ant Financial, previously known as Alipay is a company that engages in the fintech sector in China. The company's largest shareholder, with 33% ownership, can be traced back to Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA). The two companies are essentially strategic partners, with Ant Financial leveraging BABA's Aliexpress platform. Recently, Bloomberg announced the news that Ant Financial would be going public in Shanghai and Hong Kong, offering around a 10% stake in the company.

The IPO could potentially be one of the biggest in years, and with the newly available financial information, this IPO could have a significant impact on Ant, BABA, and rival company Tencent Holdings Limited. (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Source: ft.com

IPO Overview

According to the latest news, Ant Group, owned in large part by Jack Ma, BABAs owner, will issue no less than 10% of its total capital in new shares. With the IPO, the company is looking for a valuation of $225 billion, based on an IPO of $30 billion.

For obvious reasons, Ant has decided against listing its company in the U.S., given the current mercantilist climate. The company is, therefore, listing in both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. The first will be handled by China International Capital Corp. (SEHK), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The latter will be issued by CICC and CSC Financial Co.

The IPO release has given investors better insight into Ant Financial's revenue and reach. According to data provided by Bloomberg, (I have not been able to procure the aforementioned release) during the last 12 months ended in June, Alipay registered 118 trillion yuan in transactions, which is equivalent to a little over $17 billion. On top of that, we know Alipay registered over 1 billion total users and Ant has partnered with over 2000 financial institutions.

The release also gave investors some insight into the nature of the revenues of the business. This can be split into two main categories, Digital Finance Technology, which accounts for 63.4% of revenue and digital payments, which accounts for 35.9% of revenues.

With this new information to interpret, we can now make some assumptions as to how the market will react and how this will affect BABA amongst other key players in the sector.

What does this mean for Alibaba?

With this said, we can expect either of two things for Alibaba. The first option is that investors are pleasantly surprised by the financial data put forward by Ant. If so, this would mean BABA's stake could increase its valuation. However, the material effects on BABA's stock price should not be overstated. Alipay's business is already priced in and its size could already be roughly estimated based on the royalties that Ant pays BABA.

Other potential winners from the increasing valuation will be Credi Suisse AG and Silver Lake Management LLC which both already invested money into Ant in their most recent financing round.

The most affected by the IPO will surely be Tencent. The release already shows that Alipay has Tencent beat in terms of revenue growth. Alibaba is playing catch up with Tencent and the IPO will surely be a step in the right direction. While Tencent still has Ant beat in terms of size and profitability, the IPO will be a quick way to shorten the distance. This is precisely what the company claims will do with the proceeds of the IPO; expand its international presence.

In any case, both companies could yield great returns in the coming years. According to Statista, digital payments in Asia are projected to reach $4,490,452 million by 2024. This implies a CAGR of 16.3%. However, I would have to give the edge to Ant, which thanks to its partnership with BABA, has much more exposure to the largest growing segment within digital payments; digital commerce.

Takeaway

The Ant Financial IPO is set to be one of the biggest in recent history. The dual listing has garnered interest from both domestic and international investors, and there is no doubt that this will be a long-term tailwind for both Ant and BABA. Given the potential that both fintech and the more overarching Asian market have for future growth, I remain bullish on BABA and will consider adding some Ant Financial in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.