While the company operates at the frontier of microdisplay technology, it's a crowded field and the company still loses considerable amounts of cash.

The technology developed for the military will be leveraged in the VR/AR market, which perennially is just around the corner.

The company already has two military programs in production, with at least three more to follow before the end of next year.

We wrote in May this year about Kopin Corp. (KOPN), and we had a five-part investment thesis for the shares:

The company has serious technology, especially its double backplane for OLED microdisplays.

It has a wide range of important customers and partners, testifying to its technology prowess.

The ramping of military programs will increase revenue for the company.

Cost cutting and yield gains will improve finances.

AR/VR will take off, eventually.

After Q2, we think that the picture has come more into focus and things have improved, especially from a financial perspective, since early last year:

Data by YCharts Let us go through that earlier investment thesis to see whether the picture has developed.

Technology

We gave a little overview of Kopin's technology in our earlier article, so here we'll just give an update. From a company PR dated June 30 2020:

today announced its latest Lightning® 2.6K x 2.6K OLED display (2560 x 2560 resolution) has now achieved breakthrough color fidelity (> 115% sRGB). This fidelity number is believed to be the world’s highest achieved on duo-stack OLED microdisplays and equal to that on the best single-stack OLED microdisplays. This OLED display is aimed at high-performance virtual reality/augmented reality/mixed reality (VR/AR/MR) headsets.

You read "dual-stack," which is a main innovation to increase brightness, while keeping power consumption low. Take, for instance, the latest PR (August 4), where this concept is described, as well as the improvement produced by its latest iteration:

today announced its latest Lightning® 720p OLED display (1280 x 720 resolution) on silicon has exhibited very high brightness of 7000 nits (candela per square meter) with good color (nearly 100% sRGB) and high contrast (> 4,000: 1). This display combines a duo-stack OLED structure to achieve super high brightness and Kopin's ColorMaxTM technology for high color fidelity.



A duo-stack OLED is two OLED structures on top of each other and connected in series so that carriers (electrons-holes) pass through the duo-stack OLED and generate photons twice, instead of once like in a conventional single-stack OLED structure currently used in OLED micro displays. It would be natural to think that a duo-stack OLED can have a Current Efficiency increase of up to 2 times a single-stack OLED. However, a duo-stack structure provides a lot more flexibility in the OLED stack design and OLED materials selection than a single-stack structure, which can result in much higher Current Efficiency (> 5 times in our current estimate), much higher brightness, lower power consumption and longer lifetime.

The weak point with these double-stack solutions tends to be color fidelity, but Kopin's ColorMax technology is improving this (see the first quoted PR above). So, it certainly looks like the company will keep progressing technically, and it has to, because alternative technologies like micro LED are also advancing and have an inherent advantage in terms of brightness.

And it's not just improvements, the company is also able to sell some of its advanced technologies, like its OLED backplane wafers, for which it has already received a follow-up order.

Growth

Most of the growth is from military programs, which start with research programs which tend to evolve into production. For the production stage, the company has already started production for the:

F-35 Fighter Jet program

FWS-I program

But there is more to come here (like the FWS-CS and the FWS-II programs and the pilot helmet program). Management believes that by the end of the year, they will have three military programs in production, and by the end of next year, this count will have gone up to 5-10 programs. One of these is the:

NGSW-FC (Next Generation Squad Weapon - Fire Control) program for which Kopin was selected recently.

Management was contradicting itself a little, as CFO Richard Sneider argued in the Q&A section (from the Q2CC):

So this, we will end 2020 with the two programs in production and we expect 2021 end with five programs in production.

While CEO John Fan argued in the introductory remarks (from the Q2CC):

We expect these additional programs will reach production by the end of 2021. So Kopin should have five to ten programs generating production in revenues.

So let's keep that to at least 5 programs in production by the end of next year. Management argued that these are all very large programs, so they are likely to produce a significant jolt to revenues.

AR/VR

The pandemic has produced renewed interest in AR/VR, and referring to AR/VR, management argued (from the Q2CC):

The biggest problem facing everybody is really the brightness and is differences in frequency of the display and we were been focusing that last few years how to get their high brightness with variable current... What we’ve done is that on Duo-Stack, we basically increased the potential brightness by about four, five times and then we will go into the range where AR VR continues.

So, the company is leveraging the work it does for the military to progress further along the technology envelope in order to meet specifications which these solutions require. And management is pretty convinced its double-stack technology is the future here (from the Q2CC):

Nobody is going to do single-stack, because additional cost of doing double-stack versus the performance improvement, is overwhelming.

There are interesting developments mentioned on the Q2CC with RealWear. The company sold its Golden-I software to RealWear last year. RealWear produces head-mounted, ruggedized, hands-free, voice-controlled smart glasses for which Kopin has licensed some technology.

A few years back, Kopin participated in Solos sports AR glasses, which was later spun off, but the company has licensed some technology which is useful in its military programs (from the 10-K):

we sold and licensed to Solos Technology certain assets of our SolosTM (“Solos”) product line and WhisperTM Audio (“Whisper”) technology. As consideration for the transaction, we received 1,172,000 common shares representing a 20.0% equity stake in Solos Technology’s parent company, Solos Incorporation (“Solos Inc.”).

While there are a few other AR/VR products that contain Kopin's technology (discussed in our previous article, like the Panasonic UHD HDR glasses), we can't say there is a real breakthrough yet in this market.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

A split-out of the revenues also comes from the 10-Q:

It looks like revenues actually shrank y/y, but while factually true, this is only because there was a one-time $3.5 million license fee payment in Q2 2019. Product revenue increased by 50%, mostly from military programs moving into production. Royalty revenue was relatively constant at $300K-$400K a quarter.

Margin

Data by YCharts

Production revenue growth also triggers economies of scale and learning (like higher yields), leading to higher gross and operating margins. COGS were $4.8 million, or 72% of product revenue in Q2.

Cost of goods sold for the second quarter of 2020 was $4.8 million, or 72% of product revenue, compared with $5.3 million, or 118%, for the second quarter of last year.

Management argued that gross margin is likely to remain at these levels for the rest of the year, but OpEx is likely to trickle up a bit on litigation cost (in the order of $300K a quarter) coming back after the reopening of courts.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is also improving significantly. The company incurred an operational cash outflow of $2.9 million in Q2.

Kopin has $15.3 million in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet at the end of Q2 and no debt. We're not sure what this curious pattern in the number of outstanding shares refers to, but the trend is up, which is, of course, no surprise.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The one analyst following the company expects 10 cent per share losses for this year as well as the next, which seems off to us, as the ramp from the military programs is likely to give a substantial boost to revenues.

Conclusion

The ramp in military programs and the improving margins and cash flow, plus the eternal promise of AR/VR, make this an interesting stock which has some technology on the frontier of microdisplay tech.

There are risks - this is a crowded field, AR/VR is always just around the corner and the company still bleeds significant amounts of cash. But at present levels, we think it's worth an initial position, which we took at $1.39 on Tuesday.

