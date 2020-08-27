In this article, I look at under what premises and valuation the company could present an appealing investment target.

I've previously written about Whirlpool and the excellent potential returns the company could offer if it were to return to a semblance of normal valuation.

My last article on Whirlpool (WHR) was written in late February when the company traded at an appealing valuation. Consequently, if you read my article and the subsequent corona-specific general updates, you will have seen that Whirlpool represented almost the entirety of my COVID-19-specific investments in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Why? My recent articles point to the reasons - and I'll reiterate them here. But this article is more geared towards the company's investability at this specific time, where I view the valuation as being far too rich.

Take a look with me and see what you think.

Whirlpool - How has the company been doing?

Despite COVID-19, the company has performed very resiliently for a firm which many would expect to drop down in tandem with the growing cases and impact of the pandemic. Not so the case. What we have is 2Q20 for Whirlpool, and the results here were beats at a significant size.

EPS beating estimates with $1.15 above estimate, revenue beat of almost $400M for the quarter alone on a YoY comparison.

Whirlpool's segments and business proved to be extremely resilient towards the pandemic despite expectations of the contrary. In fact, the company's margins expanded 20 bps in the US. Where expectations were towards a mid range or high-range double-digit sales decline, Whirlpool posted only a 2Q20 decline of 13.8% during what was some of the worst circumstances in decades.

The company's stringent capital management proved an asset as well, with YoY FCF improving despite the pandemic. The bane of the quarter in terms of margins proved to be primarily FX and net cost issues. Again, however, things weren't even close to as "bad" as some expected.

Take a look at the North American segment.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

This looks more a quarter fraught by some non-recurring smaller headwinds, than a worldwide pandemic affecting people's ability to build, shop or even leave the house. Additionally, as noted in the graphic, WHR is already seeing signs of recovery in June.

I like what I see in terms of company's SCM structures. For decades, the logic of globalization has pushed for internationalization of company supply chains, moving them away from domestic focus. This pandemic has served as a reminder of what happens to companies who fail to build resilient supply chains, and instead rely entirely on JIT (Just-in-Time) logic for virtually everything. These sorts of organizational structures excel during times of no trouble but fall apart very quickly when things shut down. I expect things to change going forward in this field.

EMEA, unfortunately, saw significant impacts due to wide-ranging April/May shutdowns, but similar to the US, the company saw early signs of recovery in June. Whirlpool also has a strong order pipeline extending into the third quarter of 2020.

The company's revenue in LATAM declined due to the divestiture of Embraco (finally), FX and COVID-19, but remained positive despite this. The taking out of costs also made certain that margins remained positive despite all the negatives.

(Source: 2Q20)

Asia, meanwhile, saw some significant overall impacts for the company, but this was mostly due to the very extensive shutdowns in the company key markets. Long-term trends do in fact promise a positive with market share growth.

This is further echoed by an actual guidance improvement, where Whirlpool sees a recovery to full-year revenue development of negative 10-15% instead of -18% to -13% - meaning an improvement of about 3% in terms of revenues, and 3% in terms of organic sales (down only 7-12% FY20).

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Whirlpool, unlike other companies, expects a sharp U-type recovery, but also remains prepared for this not being the case. The company also provides an interesting comparison - namely the financial crisis.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

COVID-19 has not yet impacted the company even as close to the level we saw back then, and things are already recovering. Additionally, Whirlpool is in a much better position financially and result-wise, lending strength to the notion that recovery will in fact be smoother than back then.

A word on actual company liquidity. We're looking at over $2.5B worth of cash, and another $2.5B available under credit facilities. The company has a 0.65X debt/cap ratio limit under current covenants, and it's currently around 0.5X. Next maturity? Not until 2Q21, and it's a $300M bond - covered even by only 15% of the current available cash on hand. In short - no, Whirlpool doesn't have any sort of liquidity problems and is unlikely to face any in the near future.

So, while the company naturally suffered as a result of COVID-19, the overall suffering has been much less than expected. Because of this positive beat, the company has outperformed during the last few months, growing in terms of valuation to multiples seen prior to the pandemic. Whirlpool has shown itself capable of mitigating some of the issues faced during the crisis - and with the upcoming construction boom, Whirlpool is well-positioned to enjoy an upside during what could be an economic recovery.

The future of Whirlpool, as such, seems a bright one.

Whirlpool - What is the valuation?

The valuation, unfortunately, is not. Take a look at the sort of multiple expansion that's been going on since late march of 2020.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While this is of course an excellent view for investors already invested in Whirlpool - such as me - it more or less kills any potential conservative upside. At 13X earnings, the company trades well above its historical discount. The historical discount is, given the company's organizational challenges, divestments, and other factors something that in my view is justified. The market has, as I see it, overreacted to the positive news given by the company. This makes the potential upside based on the discount no longer appealing.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For foreign investors, including myself, there's also FX to consider. A 2% annual upside just isn't enough to justify any sort of investment in Whirlpool at this time. Estimates are poor. Whirlpool is slated to grow earnings at a meagre 1.39% annually until 2021. Again, we're not looking at an appealing enough upside.

Analyst accuracy is another problem.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

This just isn't as accurate as I like to see things when investing. The accuracy seen above should be complemented by a high potential upside, but this is not currently the case. Let me show you the potential upside I posted in my last article.

(Source: "Whirlpool: An Excellent Pick For 2020")

Even prior to Corona, the company offered a different sort of upside at almost $50 less per share. That's the sort of potential annual return where I'm comfortable shoveling money into the company's common share - which is what I did following that article and during Corona.

I stopped doing so at around $155/share.

My fair value estimate for the company given the situation we're seeing is around ~$150/Share, or slightly below a 10X earnings multiple based on an average 2020-2021 earnings multiple. Given the company's challenges - but also its strengths - I view this as a fair valuation, and it also provides us with the upside we're looking for.

Given no material upside catalyst for an earnings growth expansion beyond returning from COVID-19 levels, I see no reason to change this.

Whirlpool - Bulls and Bears

The continued bull thesis for Whirlpool is, as I see it, based on continued multiple expansion. While there are bullish articles on Whirlpool, even on Seeking Alpha, few of them address the company at a level of above $150/share - with, I believe, good reason. While solid fundamentals and excellent market share both in domestic and international markets is an excellent argument, the argument doesn't ring as strong when the company demands a historical premium for its shares.

Positives such as expansion of non-domestic markets and branded product sales in countries like China are often mentioned as growth drivers as well by bulls. The largest positives, however, are usually those I myself point to when talking about Whirlpool as a company - namely fundamentals, balance sheet, history, and long-term prospects. The bulls would point to the fact that this would continue, and despite multiples currently showing a 13X earnings valuation, there could be further expansion given that Whirlpool has previously traded at above 15x earnings, which spells a case for a potential 15-20% annual returns based on a return to these multiples over the next few years.

These are bull arguments, and they could be made.

I view these arguments as wrong, however. The bear case, which I myself share the stance with, would be based on the company's current earnings multiples. While valuation during COVID-19 was illogical to the extreme, the rapid pace with which valuation recovered, and expanded beyond the scope of even pre-pandemic levels weren't really supported by what is seen in the company at this time.

Whirlpool is now trading at a weighted average 13X+ earnings multiple - for 2020 earnings, which brings the share price beyond $180/share. This is well beyond where the company, as I see things, should be. EPS during this year will dip, raising payout ratios and demanding increased capital management. Earnings next year will likely recover to 2019 levels, but this really doesn't justify a valuation at 13X - since a 13X valuation during next year's earnings would rise well over $200/share. I view this as unlikely.

Whirlpool is a great company, yes. It has managed the pandemic extremely well, again yes. I aim to be a long-term owner of this company, and I view them as one of the safer consumer cyclical names around. However, paying this sort of premium for what is a "low" in terms of earnings doesn't seem like something you should, or want to do.

Therefore, the bearish stance I represent is based on the fact that Whirlpool currently trades at an overvaluation of nearly 18%.

Thesis

While you could invest in Whirlpool at this price, it's my humble suggestion that you reconsider such a prospect. The yield and valuation is well above normal levels at a time when earnings are expected to come in well below 2019 levels. The company is a company you do want to own, but if you didn't buy Whirlpool when the market was ready to toss it and its appliances in the trash, it's my view that you've sort of missed the boat - at least for this time around.

My Whirlpool position has enjoyed some significant capital appreciation and dividend returns. It is, however, nowhere near a level where I would view it as relevant to sell due to extreme overvaluation. At this point, I'm holding onto my Whirlpool shares to reap the rewards of my low-cost basis.

My target price for Whirlpool remains the same - and I look forward to when the company becomes buyable again.

Until then, it has become a "HOLD."

Stance

A 13X average weighted 2020 earnings multiple turns Whirlpool into a "HOLD" at a price target of $150/share.

