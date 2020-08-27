We believe the company will generate outsized shareholder rewards for those who invest today.

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and incredible strength in its cash flow.

A recent article came out on Seeking Alpha highlighting "AT&T's Fall From Grace." We think the company has enormous opportunity.

A recent article was published on Seeking Alpha about AT&T (NYSE: T) that discusses the company's fall from grace due to the $510 million 2Q 2020 EBITDA impact along with the company's more than 25% share drop and poor HBO Max launch. However, despite these metrics, what truly matters is the company's continued reliable cash flow and its ability to generate shareholder rewards from that.

AT&T's "Fall From Grace"

AT&T's fall from grace came on the back of the purported significant COVID-19 effect.

AT&T COVID-19 Impact - 2Q 2020 Highlights

However, it's worth noting that 2Q 2020 is widely considered to be the worst COVID-19-related quarter. The unemployment rate in this country increased dramatically, tens of millions lost their jobs, and the country was virtually shut down for the entire quarter. In terms of stopping the virus on the path to a vaccine, it's the quarter that affected individuals the most.

Even in this quarter though, the company only saw EBITDA decline by $510 million in a quarter it earned $14.1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. That's a fairly negligible 3.5% decline in adjusted EBITDA especially when the majority of it isn't long-term effects in mobility or other businesses but instead effects on the company's WarnerMedia and advertising businesses.

A one-quarter decline in EBITDA of 3.5%, even if it's permanent (and it's the worst quarter) doesn't come anywhere close to justifying a more than 25% decline in share price, especially when adjusted EBITDA wasn't growing before. The fall from grace might be in the company's share price, but it doesn't continue to the company's financials.

AT&T HBO Max Launch

The article discussed AT&T's HBO Max as a disaster, however, it's worth noting that HBO Max has continued to exceed management's expectations.

AT&T HBO Max - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T launched with 34 million subscribers with a target of 36 million subscribers in 2020, and 2 million more in 2021. AT&T could definitely have improved the launch of HBO Max, however, the service launched just 3 months ago and it reached 36.3 million subscribers in the first 2 months. That points to the company potentially hitting its 2021 target by 2020 YE.

Additionally, the company is still working out aspects of its launch - it's not yet available on Amazon or Roku, some of the largest streaming platforms. Once these deals are figured out, it could point to a period of much faster growth. The potential here is significant. If the company hits 50 million subscribers, that's an extra $2.5 billion in annual revenue versus when it was at 34 million subscribers. That growth in revenue would turn into near pure FCF.

That alone could cause roughly 10% FCF growth. This highlights AT&T's strength.

AT&T's Continued Strong FCF

AT&T's business continues to be an FCF machine, which points towards the potential for enormous shareholder rewards.

AT&T Financial Strength - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T expects its 2020 dividend payout ratio in the 60s% targeting the low 60s. Assuming the company meets its targets, that points towards $25 billion in FCF (annual dividend obligations at $15 billion). The company's gross capital investment is expected to be $20 billion for 2020, highlighting significant continued investment into its business.

The company has continued to aggressively cover FirstNet and add incremental network benefits. Its continued strength in FCF (double-digit FCF yield during the downturn) highlights its overall financial strength.

AT&T's Manageable Debt

Throughout this time, the number one complaint against AT&T is concerns about the company's debt load. However, it's worth noting the company has a more manageable debt load than many other companies.

AT&T Debt Towers - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has significant net debt of $152 billion, which investors continuously concern themselves with. However, the company's debt load is actually incredibly manageable - the company's net debt to FCF ratio is only 6, which is a very manageable amount by most metrics. This is especially true since the company's FCF is post interest.

The company is continuing to monetize non-core assets, meaning billions in incoming cash, and it's considering adding preferred equity to its stack to improve its financial position. Additionally, the company can, post its 7% dividend, reduce its debt by roughly $10 billion annualized ($15 billion in non-COVID-19 years).

Each year it does this pay down will save it $400-700 million in interest, and highlights the strength of the company's financial debt load. Having a large debt load is something that catches an investor's eye, but for a company AT&T's size, it's incredibly manageable.

AT&T's Potential Shareholder Returns

Looking at the long term, AT&T's potential shareholder rewards are enormous. The company has shown a strong interest in buying back shares, and showed in a COVID-19 world, an interest in buying back roughly 300 million in shares annualized. That means more than $500 million in annual saved dividends from buybacks as the company utilizes its $10 billion in annual FCF post dividend for buybacks.

Given how secure the company's FCF is, and the current low interest rates, we'd like to see the company actually maintain its debt load, and remain focused on asset sales to reduce debt and buy back shares. The company is buying back debt in the immediate term, but we expect that it'll soon return to share buybacks.

Overall buybacks with dividends will help drive double-digit shareholder rewards - highlighting how the company is a strong investment.

AT&T's Risk

AT&T's risk is from new threats to the company's business lines which could dramatically change its cash flow profile. Since the company's debt load is significant, changes in cash flow can have a large impact on FCF. That's estimated by the company's near $5 billion in FCF decline in 2020 from COVID-19.

However, the 25% decline in share price more than accounts for the 15% decline in FCF. New competitors could emerge for the company, however, the company's portfolio and cash flow are manageable along with its potential for strong shareholder rewards.

Conclusion

AT&T has an incredibly impressive portfolio of assets and its so-called fall from grace has been insignificant. The company's EBITDA drop for 2Q 2020 was fairly insignificant, especially versus the share price drop. Additionally, the company's HBO Max business has remained incredibly strong, it has room to grow, but in 2 months it passed its goal for the 7 months of 2020.

Going into 2021 onward, with the lockdown, we expect this momentum to continue. Especially with potential Amazon and HBO max deals, we expect the company to reach its 2021 target early. The company's FCF will remain incredibly strong and the company's debt and debt due dates are manageable. We would like to see more share buybacks, but the company is a quality long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.