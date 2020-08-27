Alzheon has twice tried to make an initial public offering, but withdrew both times. Perhaps, the company feared that equivocal results from previous trials and a general uncertainty about the anti-amyloid approach to Alzheimer's disease would put a damper on investor interest. Recently, though, Alzheon received 47 million dollars from the National Institutes of Health which will allow the company to carry out a phase 3 clinical trial for its drug on Alzheimer's patients who carry two copies of the ApoE4 gene.

ALZ-801 (a pro-drug for homotaurine) inhibits the formation of amyloid oligomers which are considered to be the "toxic species" in Alzheimer's disease (another company ProMis is also targeting amyloid oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer's, although it has not started clinical trials yet). Alzheon's decision to give the drug only to people with two copies of the ApoE4 gene is based on two factors: they have the most amyloid oligomers in its brains and they progress most rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease (Alzheon). Indeed in an earlier trial, tramiprosate (the predecessor to ALZ-801) reduced the decline in cognition in ApoE4 homozygotes by 25% to 45% in those with mild Alzheimer's disease (as measured by CDR-SB scores at 78 weeks), did not reduce the decline in non-ApoE4 carriers at all, and produced an intermediate reduction in decline in those with one copy of the ApoE4 gene (tramiprosate results).

In collaboration with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has two drugs-aducanumab and Ban2401 - that target both amyloid oligomers and plaques. Ban2401 may preferentially target amyloid oligomers rather than plaques whereas aducanumab may do the opposite. BAN2401 produced very similar results as tramiprosate in regard to rates of cognitive decline in those with early stage Alzheimer's disease (BAN2401 results). The subgroup analysis for aducanumab has not been released, but extrapolating from the numbers available, the drug seems to be producing results in the same ballpark as BAN2401 and tramiprosate.

Removing amyloid plaques appears to make little difference in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's disease at any stage. This is why all drugs that have only targeted plaques have failed. The plaques may actually be an attempt by the brain to protect itself against oxidative stress. By entombing copper and zinc, amyloid plaques inhibit the formation of the toxic oxidant hydrogen peroxide (the enzyme that converts superoxide anions into hydrogen peroxide requires copper and zinc) (amyloid and hydrogen peroxide). Sequestering copper and zinc also slows down but does not prevent the formation of peroxynitrite - another oxidant that damages the brain (amyloid and peroxynitrite).

The binding of copper and zinc to amyloid oligomers is probably the reason why this "species" is toxic in Alzheimer's disease. However, there are many other factors that cause oxidative stress in Alzheimer's disease including environmental toxins such as air pollutants and mercury, an unhealthy diet (high in sugar and other carbohydrates, salt, and high fructose corn syrup), psychological stress, and various chronic bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. Moreover without these other sources of oxidative stress, there are no amyloid oligomers to begin with. ApoE4's role in Alzheimer's disease is to amplify all the triggers for oxidative stress. In those without the ApoE4 gene, factors other than amyloid oligomers seem to be the primary driver of the disease, such that removing the oligomers has almost zero effect on the progression of the disease. In ApoE4 carriers, the removal of oligomers or the prevention of their buildup does appear to reduce cognitive decline early on but still not to the levels experienced by non-ApoE4 carriers. Here too (although to a lesser degree), other risk factors are primarily driving the disease.

Considering this and other factors, Alzheon's ALZ-801 has several advantages over aducanumab. First it prevents the buildup of amyloid oligomers whereas aducanumab only removes some of these oligomers (although it remains to be seen whether this results in a clinically significant difference between the two drugs). Second, ALZ-801 is given orally and not intravenously like aducanumab. Thirdly and perhaps most importantly, ALZ-801 by not removing amyloid plaques avoids side effects such as brain edema and micro-hemorrhaging. In other words, it has a better safety profile than aducanumab (ALZ-801 and aducanumab compared).

If the FDA approves aducanumab for ApoE4 carriers, it should also approve ALZ-801. Due to its better safety profile, though, the reverse may not be true: the FDA may approve ALZ-801 for Alzheimer's disease but not aducanumab. The failure of Biogen to release its subgroup analysis for aducanumab essentially means that the company bought itself over a year of higher stock value. If the drug is approved for ApoE4 carriers (either with one or with two copies of the gene), it will be interesting to see how investors will respond, as the implicit promise from Biogen is that its drug would help everyone with the disease. Whether ALZ-801 will be on anyone's screen by then may also shape the response to such an announcement. So once again, if you are investing in Biogen for its financial and research strengths and you are willing to accept at least a short-term loss depending on the FDA's decision on aducanumab, that is a reasonable position. But the drug is likely only to help those with two copies of the ApoE4 gene and a better drug (ALZ-801) is likely being developed to serve this population.

