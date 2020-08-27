Stocks Are Primed For Another Correction

Investors seeking to initiate or add to U.S. stock allocations as part of an asset allocation strategy should view any such pullback as a potential entry point buying opportunity.

Any such correction may not take place for several weeks and may result in short-term declines of as much as -11% to -15%.

What COVID-19 crisis?

The S&P 500 is flying high once again, setting yet another record on Wednesday. Since breaking out above its pre-COVID-19 February 19 highs just four trading days ago, the S&P 500 now stands more than +2.5% above its previous peak. It seems that U.S. stocks are unstoppable.

Lest we forget

It's worth remembering that U.S. stocks bottomed on March 23, just over six months ago after having plunged more than -35% peak to trough in just 23 trading days. Although the S&P 500 has since rebounded to new all-time highs, the CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX) remains more than 50% higher from 14.38 on February 19 to 22.03 today. The 10-Year Treasury yield is 87 basis points lower, from 1.56% on February 19 to 0.69% today. The unemployment rate is nearly 7 percentage points higher, from 3.5% in February to 10.2% today. And the total output of the U.S. economy today remains measurably below where it was at the start of the year.

The S&P 500 is once again trading in rarefied air

Never mind the fact that the benchmark index is now trading at more than 38 times estimated 2020 GAAP earnings, as valuations once again do not matter - as they have not over much of the past decade. That is, of course, until they suddenly matter a whole lot - as they did back in February. Not only are stocks now heavily overbought with a Relative Strength Index over 76 and Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) showing buying pressure becoming increasingly stretched, but the S&P 500 also is trading more than +6% above its 50-day (blue line in the chart above), +12% above its 200-day (red line) and +15% above its 400-day (pink line) moving averages.

U.S. stocks are now primed for a correction

The S&P 500 has traded at or near these premia to its moving averages on only four prior occasions over the past seven calendar years. The first took place in January 2014, and U.S. stocks subsequently corrected by more than -6%. The next occurred in early March 2017, and stocks proceeded to fall by more than -3% over the next month. The third came in January 2018, and stocks subsequently fell by -12% in struggling over the next three months. And the fourth took place at the start of 2020, and stocks proceeded to decline by more than -35%.

When should we expect this stock correction to take place?

Not right away. It’s August, and retail and institutional trading volume remains light at a time when the Fed is injecting $4 billion in liquidity on average into capital markets on a daily basis. If history is any guide, investors reasonably should not expect any potential correction to begin to take hold until the middle of September roughly three weeks from now, as the period from mid-September to mid-November is historically one where stock market tumult takes place, if it is so inclined. This gives stocks time to consolidate recent gains if the S&P 500 trades sideways from here. Conversely, it also gives stocks the chance to reach an even higher perch from which to correct, if the S&P 500 continues to rise.

How far should we expect stocks to fall once any correction arrives?

Investors should be prepared for the possibility that stocks could fall as much as -11% to -15% from current levels at some point over the next 2-3 months. And if stocks continue to rise in the coming weeks, the magnitude of this potential correction could increase to well above -15%. But it should be noted that any such short-term correction would not only be a garden variety pullback in historically normal market conditions, but it would not even break the uptrend in the ongoing stock market recovery. Instead, any such pullback would do nothing more than bring the S&P 500 back to its 200-day to 400-day moving average, keeping the recent uptrend fully intact.

See the opportunity in any future short-term stock correction

If the S&P 500 were to fall into correction sometime over the next couple of months, investors should neither despair nor agitate. This is true despite the fact that underlying economic and market fundamentals actually support a more sustainable and pronounced stock market decline than what is being described above, as the forces of monetary and fiscal stimulus are likely to continue pacifying any such concerns in the near term. Stock pullbacks are normal and healthy, and investors seeking to establish or add to U.S. stock allocations as part of a broad asset allocation strategy may be well-served to use any such short-term pullback to 200-day or 400-day moving average support as a time to consider adding to U.S. stock allocations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy. I am also long SH and RWM as a hedge against these long individual stock allocations.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.