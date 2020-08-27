(Pexels)

The other day, I covered a bullish case on the VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) in the article "EMLC: A Contrarian Bet Against The U.S. Dollar With A 6% Yield". The core of the thesis is that investors may want to gain exposure to emerging market currencies as a way of hedging against a decline in the U.S. dollar with a higher yield.

The ideas presented in that article also fit for most emerging market ETFs, such as the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM). DEM invests in high dividend-yielding companies in emerging markets such as Taiwan, Russia, and South Korea. The fund is attractive to many investors, since it offers the growth potential of emerging markets with a higher dividend than most domestic stocks.

Emerging market equities have had stellar performance during the 2000s, with the popular iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) rising roughly 400% from its inception in 2003 to its 2007 peak. Importantly, this was during a generally weak period for the U.S. dollar, which ended at the onset of the 2008 recession. Since then, the U.S. dollar has been generally strong, which has led to severe underperformance in emerging market stocks.

This appears to be changing as we go into the 2020s. The U.S. dollar appears to have made its peak, and for reasons described in-depth in my recent article (linked above), evidence suggests it is in a long-term bear market. Historically, this is great for emerging market investors, since those equities rise when the dollar falls and the countries benefit from greater foreign investment.

The negative correlation between the dollar and emerging market equities is shown below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the U.S. dollar is still at a very high historical level. Importantly, it is well-studied in academic literature that exchange rates have a tendency to mean-revert over a long period of time. Put simply, when they are at extreme highs, they often slowly decline back toward extreme lows over a multi-year period. Given U.S. dollar fundamentals such as extremely low rates and high QE money creation, the fundamentals also signal a long-term decline in the dollar. This is very important for emerging market ETFs, since it implies they are likely to see long-term outperformance coinciding with that trend.

Why DEM is the Best Emerging Market Equity ETF

Personally, I believe EMLC is the best overall emerging market investment today, since its bond holdings offer lower risk than equities. Still, many investors are likely unsure about investing in emerging market governments and would rather have the growth opportunity of equities.

There are many emerging market ETFs one can choose from, but DEM appears to be the best. Since the fund invests in high-dividend equities, it has a value tilt which gives it a low weighted-average P/E ratio of merely 8.6X. This is extremely low compared to most domestic ETFs, which usually have weighted-average P/E ratios of 22X or greater. It is also better than that of the more popular emerging market ETF, EEM, which currently has a weighted-average P/E of 15X and a yield of only 1.4%.

Compared to EEM, DEM has less exposure to China at 23% of assets, compared to 42% in EEM. This is important because I believe investors would be wise to limit exposure to China at this time. I have seen many companies in China report very high earnings but with relatively low cash flow, which is a potential red flag. Conversely, DEM has much higher exposure to Russia at 20% of assets, compared to EEM's Russia exposure of only 2%. This is largely because Russia has many ultra-low value energy and material producers that pay high dividends, such as Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which I personally believe is a good investment.

DEM also has lower exposure to India than does EEM. I believe India is one of the riskiest places to invest today due to high valuations and poor economic fundamentals. The only possible risk I see in DEM's country exposure is its high allocation towards Taiwanese equities at 28% (12% for EEM). Taiwan's equities are generally attractive, but investors should keep in mind looming geopolitical risks.

DEM also looks very strong from a sector standpoint. It has high exposure to Materials, Financials, Energy, and Technology (precisely semiconductors), all carrying a 15-20% weight. While these assets are generally more cyclical, they have much to gain from a rise in U.S. inflation rates, since such an outcome would cause both local currencies to appreciate as well as commodity prices, resulting in compounded gains. This is less true for financials, but that sector offers very high dividends, which are equally attractive.

Upside Potential in DEM

DEM offers three potential sources of upside: its high dividend yield of nearly 5%, gains from local currency appreciation (i.e., U.S. dollar depreciation), and an expected increase in its average valuation. The first is nearly a given, since DEM's dividend is very consistent. I believe the second factor (gains from FX) is also likely given bearish U.S. dollar fundamentals, but this factor may take some time to influence the fund's price. The third, increases in EM valuations, is also likely in the long run, but the short run could actually see the opposite scenario if markets head for another wave lower.

In my opinion, equities across the globe have failed to discount the economic consequences of COVID-19. Specifically, the long-lasting impact on supply chains and unemployment. Indeed, it is difficult, if not impossible, to see these impacts in the economic data, since the Q2 slowdown has brought about strong sales data in Q3. For example, U.S. durable goods orders fell around 17-18% in March and April, and have risen 7-15% each month since. However, total durable goods orders are still low, and the spikes may only be to make up for temporarily delayed orders.

Problematically, there was an immense shock, which may be a catalyst for a more traditional economic recession. As the impacts of that shock spread throughout the global economy, many businesses will likely find themselves with lower-than-expected sales, which would cause them to cut costs and exacerbate the slowdown. If I were to put a letter on this, it would be an "upside down N". We may only be in a phantom recovery that is just a reaction to the drop and will soon be followed by another drop.

This is by no means guaranteed, but it is my ongoing assumption. While I love DEM from a long-term perspective, its short-term outlook is more unstable. If markets are headed for another correction, DEM will likely decline 10-30%. Given its strong long-term fundamentals, it is likely to decline less than most other equity ETFs, so this may not be a significant issue for long-term investors. That said, those who focus on short-term performance should keep this risk in mind.

Aside from this short-term risk, I believe the fund is likely to see an average of double-digit performance each year over the next few years (and perhaps for as long as a decade). This is largely based on emerging market performance during normal bullish cycles, such as 1987-1993 and 2002-2007, which both saw an average CAGR of about 30% for the emerging markets index. The 1993-2002 period also saw generally negative returns in a similar pattern to the 2008-2020 period.

Bottom Line

History does not always repeat, but it often rhymes. Emerging market investing became too popular by the 2007 peak, but it is at near-record unpopularity today, as seen by historically low AUMs. In my opinion, this is a sign that investors should jump on the train before everyone else realizes how much cheaper and more attractive the equity group is than expensive, low-dividend U.S. stocks.

Only history will say is DEM will offer 20-40% annual returns such as the emerging market index had during its bullish phases. That said, the situation today is eerily similar to how it was prior to the beginning of emerging markets' last bull markets. In those times, there was not a high-dividend emerging market ETF like DEM to choose from, but based on the evidence, I firmly believe it will outperform other emerging market ETFs as well as U.S. indices over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.