Either a Donald Trump or a Joe Biden victory in the USA presidential election could be beneficial for Alcoa. Four more years of a Trump Administration would meanaluminum prices being driven up. While a Biden Administration would translate into a hefty 400-billion-dollar direct subsidyto purchase American manufactured products (such as aluminum).

The elimination of Hong Kong’s Special Trade Status has also closed a trade loophole that allowed for cheap Chinese aluminum to be imported without the full effect of US tariffs.

Alcoa Corporation is the largest US-based producer of aluminum and has seen a significant drop in its share price since the start of 2018, and has further dropped since then.

Introduction

For the past couple of years the US aluminum industry has experienced a decline from its modern-day high. This trend can be quantified by looking at the JJU Aluminum ETF and its trajectory since the start of 2018. The aluminum ETF reached its greatest peak during the spring of 2018 as the Trump Administration's protectionist policies reached a fever pitch. However, since that point, the ETF has declined by more than 20% after the Trump Administration resolved the tariffs, and the coronavirus further exacerbated the decline.

Alcoa Inc. (AA) specializes in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum. All 3 segments revolve around the aluminum industrial sector. As a result, the stock price of the company is highly correlated with the price of aluminum.

The stock's (Alcoa) movements are similar to those of the JJU Aluminum ETF, but the changes in the ETF are magnified when reflected in the stock price of Alcoa. Thus, one can safely conclude that the share price performance of Alcoa is determined by the performance of the price of aluminum. Observing the comparison chart below, we can see that Alcoa's stock price has fallen by 80% in 2020, as compared to a previous high in 2018.

An increased aluminum price would certainly benefit Alcoa, however, it would also gain an opportunity to leverage its unique strengths in the future.

The Hong Kong Card: Cutting off Chinese Aluminum Flow

Tensions between the United States and China have continued to escalate in the past few months with the key catalyst being the controversial new Hong Kong National Security Law. In response to the newly passed law, US President Donald Trump has taken away Hong Kong's Special Trade Status with the United States.

This move matters a great deal to the aluminum industry. But to understand why, it is imperative to know that China does not only lead the global aluminum industry, but it completely dominates it. No less than 55% of global aluminum production is produced within the PRC. Another factor that needs to be understood is the US "first-sale" rule. The rule "allows importers to use the price paid in the first, or earlier sale, as the basis for customs duty to be paid". The final piece of the puzzle is that Hong Kong does not charge customs.

Given those 3 conditions, it offers companies operating in the aluminum industry a way to effectively avoid the trade war. In essence, it would be possible for a Chinese aluminum company to first sell their aluminum to a Hong Kong-based trading company at a discounted price before then shipping it to the US at full price, while paying tariffs on the initial discounted price (Source: Nikkei Asian Review). This loophole does not exist in theory only, but the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council has noted a significant increase in the use of the "first-sale" rule since the beginning of 2019. This arrangement has allowed numerous companies to mitigate the fallout of the US-China trade war. Consequently, these unique conditions may have resulted in the effects of the tariffs not being fully reflected in the price of aluminum.

Taking away the Special Status that Hong Kong has with the United States would completely obliterate that arrangement, as the previously mentioned loophole only works thanks to the Special Trade Status of Hong Kong. The effect would be devastating to consumers of aluminum, as cheap Chinese made aluminum would suddenly feel the full effect of the Trump Administration's tariffs. However, for Alcoa an increase in aluminum price would be very advantageous, as any and all movement in the price of aluminum would theoretically have a multiplier effect on its share price.

There is no indication that a potential change in administration would cool off tensions between the USA and China either. The Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been just as aggressive on the Chinese government as President Trump.

Thus, regardless of what happens in the upcoming presidential election, it appears that without any seismic shift in US-China relations the former trade loophole will remain dead. Aluminum prices would then begin to rise in response to the loss of cheap Chinese aluminum imports, and the demand for Alcoa's US-produced aluminum would increase.

Cleaning House: The Elysis Project

It is only a matter of time before a potential carbon tax, or some other form of carbon pricing legislation, is implemented throughout most developed countries worldwide. Put simply, a carbon tax or 'cap & trade' system would be very expensive for Alcoa, and greatly eat into its margins. To demonstrate how problematic even a modest carbon tax would be for aluminum producers, such as Alcoa, we can review Spain. Spain is the 2nd biggest geographic segment for Alcoa and has a $34 per ton carbon tax; this is already one of the lowest carbon taxes within the European Union. With one ton of aluminum creating around 11.5 tons of CO2, the company would have to pay $391 worth of carbon taxes when a ton of aluminum's price is currently around $1660. In other words, a relatively modern carbon tax would equate a 24% tax on revenue for aluminum.

In comparison, the US and Australia, where Alcoa's production facilities are located, are unlikely to adopt carbon Taxes. The United States is especially unlikely to do so, as neither Trump nor Biden has advocated for such a measure. Though there is a significant possibility that in the event of a Democratic victory in the November general election, Joe Biden enacts an alternate carbon pricing plan. The Democratic nominee has promised to implement a nationwide carbon price by 2025, but the ambitiousness of such a proposal could be tempered by either a Republican-controlled Senate or at the very least, Republican filibusters in the Senate.

As demonstrated, even a relatively modest carbon pricing scheme would spell disaster for aluminum companies such as Alcoa. However, Alcoa has a joint venture in the form of the Elysis to mitigate that risk. Elysis is tasked with creating the world's first carbon-free manufacturing process of aluminum, and it is projected to be ready by 2024. Such a project, if completed, would grant Alcoa and its partner Rio Tinto (RIO) an enormous competitive advantage.

The Elysis project is expected to bring in a slight EBITDA uplift on its own due to operating expense reductions. The main advantage of being carbon-free means that Alcoa would be able to respond well to any future carbon pricing legislation. It would also present an opportunity for Alcoa to either license the Elysis technology to its competitors or alternatively, the company can use Elysis as a vehicle to expand its market share through passing on the savings to customers.

There is another ancillary benefit of Elysis in that it produces cathodes as well. The cathode market is expected to grow at a rapid pace with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3% until 2026. The increase is driven by growing battery demand across the world, driven by higher penetration of battery reliant renewable energy.

Finally, getting the government as a shareholder in the Elysis Project provides a strong guarantor. Elysis received a buy-in from the Quebec government, with the Province acquiring a 3.5% equity stake in the company for 60-million-dollars. With a provincial government as a shareholder, any potential short-term liquidity problems in the future would potentially be resolved by government aid.

Double Political Upside: The Case for Biden and Trump

One of the greatest X factors for Alcoa, and the Basic Materials Industry as a whole, is the result of the US presidential election. Regardless of whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden triumphs in November 2020, Alcoa could realize upside under either administration.

The case for Republican incumbent Donald Trump, providing an upside for Alcoa is the simpler one to make. Donald Trump has engaged in numerous trade war activity during his tenure as President of the United States. A key centerpiece to the trade wars is protective tariffs for the aluminum industry; the effects of which, would be amplified by the elimination of the "first sale" rule in Hong Kong. Furthermore, the US-China trade war is likely to either remain or escalate. The Trump Administration has adopted an increasingly bellicose stance against the Chinese government over recent months. With a string of sanctions targeted at Chinese officials and accusations of China being responsible for the Coronavirus outbreak, there is no sign that US-China relations under the Trump Administration would improve; such that the trade war could be resolved. This activity would only benefit Alcoa's business interests.

There is also a case to be made that a Biden Administration would grant a considerable boost to Alcoa. The Democratic nominee has also been critical of the Chinese government, accusing them of trying to meddle in the November 2020 election. This, in turn, decreases the possibility of a quick resolution to the US-China trade war. While it is true that a Biden Administration would hike the corporate tax rate, and be far less likely to engage in trade wars with other nations, the Democratic nominee does offer two big potential catalysts for Alcoa. The 'Buy American Plan' is the first, effectively a 400-billion-dollar direct subsidy for US manufacturing, which would indirectly help Alcoa as American manufacturers produce more goods with American components; this of course includes aluminum.

Furthermore, the Democratic nominee has unveiled a 2-trillion-dollar climate initiative that would prove a key driver for increased aluminum demand. Most importantly, is the prospect of aluminum-ion batteries. Renewable energy is very reliant on batteries in order to function properly; and battery demand follows renewable energy demand very closely. Aluminum-ion batteries offer an alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are cheaper, safer, and possess a higher storage capacity compared to lithium-ion batteries. In a massive renewable energy expansion, it is inevitable that aluminum-ion batteries would supplement the ubiquitous lithium-ion batteries. These aluminum-ion batteries also tend to have a shorter lifespan; which could further increase the repeat sales demand for Alcoa. Investors willing to take a risk could benefit from owning Alcoa, while waiting for the upside from the Elysis Project and either a Trump or Biden presidential victory.

