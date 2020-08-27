Razer Inc (RAZFF) CEO Min-Liang Tan on 1H 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Razer Inc (OTCPK:RAZFF) 1H 2020 Results Conference Call August 26, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Min-Liang Tan - Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Chong Neng Tan - Chief Operating Officer

Limeng Lee - Chief Strategy Officer

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Razer First Half 2020 Earnings Webcast. Let me introduce the management team, who will take you through today’s presentation. We have our Co-Founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan, CFO, Chong Neng Tan, and CSO, Limeng Lee.

During today’s presentation, Min will start by discussing the earnings highlights. Limeng will walk us through Razer Fintech update and Chong Neng will take us through the financial highlights. Then we will then conclude with outlook. After that, we will open the floor to questions.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements, and some unaudited non-GAAP financial measures, please read the disclaimer on the deck.

Min-Liang Tan

Thank you very much Canny. So it is good to be here. I hope everyone is staying safe at this point of time. And I’m going to kick it off straight away with the highlights for the first half of 2020. Here we go.

So here are the key highlights. First up, we have seen record high revenues of $447.5 million, representing about a 25.3% year-on-year growth. We have beat expectations, I think driven primarily by the dominant brand position that we have here at Razer.

We have seen the user base expansion really drive a lot of this record high revenues. And of course, the stay-at-home trends have really contributed to a great extent to the highest revenues we have ever seen for the first half.

Now it is not just the revenues that have done well for us. Over and above we have seen the bottom-line improve. We have seen the gross profit margins improve to 22%. And this is contributed primarily by the increased services contribution.

Now, bear in mind that for the first half of the year, we saw a significant increase in the freight costs. And pretty much this was to facilitate the surges in the demand for our products. But even with the increase of freight costs, our gross profit margin still improved.

Now thirdly, and this is something I think, which is pretty exciting for us. We have now turned profitable for the first time since the IPO, where we have got positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million.

And this is ahead of schedule and this has beat expectations out there. And this has been achieved - the profitability has been achieved fueled primarily by the exceptional revenue growth, and of course the continued improvements in terms of cost efficiency within the company.

Now, it is not just, I think in terms of a much better bottom-line that we have at this point of time. We are also seeing our balance sheet get even stronger. Cash flow from the operating activities turned to positive to $66 million with operating profit growth and strong working capital management, really leading to record cash conversion cycles.

And finally, I think as we closed off the first half of the year, we have closed off with a really, really strong balance sheet. We have ended up with no debt at all, and a cash balance of over $500 million. And this truly will help us not just invest in the future, but also help us weather the uncertainties of the pandemic environment.

So let me jump in greater detail in each of these key highlights. And let’s talk about the record high revenues that we have achieved in the first half of the year. These expectations as I have mentioned, primarily due to the stay-at-home trends, I think we gamers were made for staying at home. And pretty much you can see the trends between from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020. And year-on-year which represent - we have seen a 25.3% increase to a whopping $447.5 million of revenues.

And how did we achieve this? First off, it was due to strong growth across the entire peripherals portfolio. And we have maintained our market leading position globally. Secondly, while we were kind of affected, I think in terms of supply in the early part of the year for the systems, we saw a huge double-digit percentage year-on-year growth for our systems in May and June with a new Blade laptop series launched and it launched to great fanfare. It has been called the best gaming laptop in the world and it has done incredibly well for us.

And of course, it is not just the hardware business that has done really well for us, the services business has done incredibly well, for us at this point of time. We have seen phenomenal growth in the services business, driven by surges in Razer Gold usage and Razer Fintech B2B activity which my collogue Limeng will take us through in greater detail afterwards.

So coming to gross profit margin, we have seen improvement of about 80 basis points year-on-year. And this has been driven primarily due to the growth in the services business and gross profit contribution of the services business to the group has grown to about 30%.

And bear in mind that this is despite the increase in logistics cost, as effected world at this point in time. I mean, we are looking at average costs going up through the roof and despite that, we have managed to even improve on our gross profit margins.

And of course turning profitable way in advance of the timetable is great for us, we have beaten expectations to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA. And as you can see from even in the first half of 2018, we were seeing a loss of about $22 million, a loss of about $20 million in the first half of 2019. And in the first half of 2020 alone, we have now achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and achieved profitability.

And of course, it is not just profitability, but we have also seen positive operating cash flow and record cash conversion cycles. And we have provided a bit of a trend for you to look at historically where - the first half of 2018 we had negative $33 million, first half of 2019, negative $54 million, but in the first half of 2020 alone, we have added $66 million of cash into our balance sheet.

And of course, we have seen a record, and we are talked about record for the entire first half of 2020. And in respect of this a negative, and of course lower is better for cash conversion cycles, a negative 72-days of cash conversion days, incredible.

And as I round this whole thing up in terms of the key highlights for the first half of 2020, we end the first half of 2020 in an incredibly strong position. We have got a fantastic balance sheet, we have got no debt at all, and over $500 million in cash.

And I will talk a little bit about how we intend to invest some of this cash a little later, but what is important to understand is that despite all the uncertainties that we are seeing in the world at this point of time, we are strongly poised to weather the uncertainties of the entire COVID-19 pandemic environment. So those are the key highlights, I think in terms for the first half of 2020, in short, a truly remarkable first half for ourselves and for our shareholders.

So let’s talk a little bit about the Razer ecosystem and how it grew in the first half of 2020. But before I kind of jump into the nuts and bolts of ecosystem that many of you are familiar with, the Razer Hardware, the Razer Software, the Razer Services. I wanted to take a bit of a pause and chat a little bit about how we have done or how COVID-19 has really affected the gaming as a whole.

Well, in short, it is really fueled growth in gaming, we have seen record surges in terms of gaming activity, myself included. 82% of gamers in the first half of the year has spent more money on gaming than ever before. We have seen 80% increase in total hours streamed on twitch, 75% increase in gaming traffic during peak hours. And in short, we are just seeing more and more gamers at this point of time. As many gamers joke amongst ourselves, we were built for this.

So let’s jump into the Ecosystem that we have built at Razer and at this point of time, I really want to kind of take a step back. I think for some of you who have just joined us to kind of chat a little bit about the ecosystem.

Remember, we are a truly unique company, in a sense that we are not a hardware company. We are not a software company, nor are we a services Company, we are pretty much all of the above. And right at the center is really our motto For Gamers, By Gamers. And when we talk about gamers, you know today, I think there are over two billion gamers out there in the world.

I have seen reports even very recently claiming that there are about three billion gamers in the world. And what is clear is that there are more gamers now than ever before, two billion, three billion gamers. And what we have built at Razer is something truly, truly unique.

We have got hardware, we make some of the best gamer hardware in the world. We have got a massive software platform where tens of millions of gamers are daily logged on to our platform. And then of course, we have got our services that builds on top of this hardware and software platform. And today, I’m just going to go into greater detail of how our gaming ecosystem has grown during the first half of 2020.

So let’s chat a little bit about hardware. So we have seen some truly solid revenue growth for our hardware business. In the first half of 2018, we were only about $240 million of revenues. Today we are $382 million in terms of revenues for hardware, and that represents a 26% year-on-year growth. A truly phenomenal growth for our hardware business.

And we continue to be the dominant brand in gaming hardware globally. And if you look at NPD data and we look at Gaming Peripherals, for example. Where we would look at gaming mouse and keyboards and gaming headsets. Essentially in a single line, we have got number one market share in the U.S. at this point of time.

And it is not just peripherals that we have got dominant market share. We have also truly grown the Razer Blade business and we like to call it the Systems Business. We are also the number one premium gaming laptop in the U.S. And today, our footprint grows globally and we continue to grow our hardware business as it stands.

So that is how hardware business is done. Truly great. Now let’s talk a little bit about the software. Remember, when we talk about the software that we designed or developed at Razer, we are talking about a layer that allows us to continually interact with our customers to create a relationship that allows us to understand so much more about them and serve better products and services for them.

How did we do? Well, we have seen a true acceleration in terms of user base in the first half of 2020. And this has been boosted primarily by increased gaming activity, eSports, a lot of which of the activities have all moved online, and live streaming activities. And we are talking about all new ways of live streaming, where gamers are now getting more engaged, more so than ever before.

And what has happened? Well, at the end of the year, in December 2019, we had about 18 million users. And in the middle of the year, this year in June 2020, we have now got about 100 million gamers on our platform, making us one of the largest software platforms for gamers out there. And this represents a whopping 42.8% year-on-year growth.

And it is not just total users that have come onboard our platform, as I have mentioned before, we have seen gaming activity just goes through the roof. So MAU a Monthly Active Users, we have seen about 45% increase year-on-year just for the first half of the year alone. So that is hardware, which we have done very well at.

Software we have seen an exponential increase in terms of users to 100 million users. So what about services? And remember services for us, we have got Razer Gold and Razer Fintech. Well, we have seen some truly, truly phenomenal growth in our services business, driven by surges in Razer Gold usage.

Lots of gamers are now buying a lot more game credits, and they’re spending more in game and we have also seen Razer Fintech with a huge surge in terms of B2B activity. Bear in mind that in 2018, it was just $17 million of revenue for our services business. Year-on-year growth of about 80% from 2019, we are now at $64 million across service business alone. So that has been truly great growth for ourselves and services.

And what is important to kind of understand about services business is that it has got really high margins for us. It is a margin accretive business. And we have seen the increased gross profit contribution to the group of about 30%. Back in just two years ago, it is just 14% of our gross profit contributions, then 20%. And now in 2020, it is about 30% of our gross profit contributions.

And when I mentioned that, we are truly an ecosystem, that is where I think many of them - this is a slowly understanding, we are much more than just a hardware company. We are an entire ecosystem, because bear in mind services alone is at much higher margin than our traditional hardware business. We are talking about a 46% GPM, just in the first half of 2020.

So a little bit more about the Razer Gold, well Razer Gold in short is pretty much the choice partner for many game companies out there. And what is Razer Gold? Well, it is really that definitive virtual credit that many game companies out there rely on to monetize, I think gamers out there.

We provide that channel to allow gamers to be able to pay for game credits, for micro transactions. And today Razer Gold has over four million channel touch points across 130 countries and expanding. And that is what we want to do. We want to help gamers have a convenient, useful, safe way of being able to pay for games and other digital entertainment online.

And what has happened in the first half of the year? We have seen total payment volume, or what we would like to call TPV increased about 125.9% year-on-year, that is an incredible increase. And a lot of this of course, is driven.

And this has hit new records for our content partners of which we are helping them monetize at this point of time. And for high ARPU users or high Average Revenue Per User users in first half of 2020 received a threefold increase in transaction volume. And that is just incredible for our partners.

So how have the channels grown? Well, we now have over four million global channel touch points, and the team has been working incredibly hard. And bear in mind, we are talking about over 1.3 million channels touch points in for example South America, we have got in the EMEA or Europe we have got over 1.2 million touch points, Southeast Asia over a million channel touch points. And just in the first half of 2020, we added 600,000, additional new channel touch points.

Some of the new ones, I’m sure, you’ve been hearing, depending on which city you’re in, whether you’re in the U.S., or, for example, Hong Kong, we just announced a partnership to get Razer Gold into Fortress. We are essentially expanding these channels touch points everywhere at this point of time.

And it is not just on channel that we are making sure that we make it so easy for gamers to be able to purchase digital contents, we have on-boarded some really new popular content with Razer Gold right now. We are talking about things that Ragnarok Online and one of the mega hit games at this point of time Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we have also enabled Razer Gold.

And today it is not just gaming at this point of time, we are talking about all kinds of entertainment digital content, in light of the pandemic, we have also started doing a partnership with our partners like Bigo Live to bring cloud clubbing and tipping, I think online, we are seeing any name with partners like Comico to bring their entertainment content to the 100 million gamers out there on our platform.

In short, today with over 33,000 digital entertainment titles on-board Razer Gold and growing. So and this is essentially what we have done. We have grown the channels, we have grown the content, making Razer Gold that definitive virtual credit that definitive platform for gamers to buy or do micro transactions.

So at this point of time, I think, I have spoken about how exciting the Razer Gold business has been for our services business. So I’d like to hand it over to Limeng, who is the CEO of Razer Fintech to talk a little bit about how we have done in the first half of the year for Razer Fintech. Limeng.

Limeng Lee

Thank you, Min. So I think diving straight into the themes surrounding the Razer business, are we seeing the same themes come across to the Razer Fintech business. We have seen a huge growth in our Total Payment Volume TPV, really driven by new merchants being on-boarded onto our platform.

I think, during COVID-19, many of the businesses were looking to digitize and make sure that they can continue their businesses. We have seen surges in online shopping and digital entertainment consumption, where we are really supporting some of the biggest platforms across the region to fulfill the payments needs.

So if you look at the specifics. It is a business that we have been growing over the last couple of years US$869 million TPV in 2017, we grew it to $2.1 billion in 2019. In the first half of 2020 alone, we have seen this number grow even bigger 828 in the first half of 2019 to US$1.8 billion, just in the first half of 2020. A growth of more than 114% year-on-year. So that business has been doing well for us. We continue to work hard and bring more merchants on-board.

And I guess the next key area, I think there has been quite a lot of questions after we announced that we have applied for the digital banking license here in Singapore. Wanted to spend a little bit more time talking about it.

What we are trying to do here is really to build and redefine banking for the youth and millennials globally relying on the following key strengths of the business. Number one is the global youth brand as Min been has talked about it, as you follow on social media, as you follow our product launches, et cetera.

You will see that the Razer’s Brand Authenticity are able to attract, retain and create trust with the youth millennials and this global brand continues to be even stronger as we grow the business into new geographies, especially things like Razer Gold.

Deep understanding of the youth we need to know who we are targeting, I think the keen understanding of the youth, psyche and the ability to engage with them daily, and customize and tailor products and services for the youth who we see as hugely underserved people who are distrustful of the existing options that is available to them. And we see that once we are able to bring them on-board, they will become our ambassadors, and really our long-term customers.

I think the other thing that we have heard along the way is what is a gaming hardware company trying to get into a bank. I think this presentation and the numbers that Min has gone through to show that we have really truly created an ecosystem.

And also the fact that Fintech business continues to grow exponentially, it comes from the fact that we already have the extensive technology and Fintech expertise, that we continue to build, and we are ready to be able to deliver the promises and the aspirations that we have.

But we also know that we can’t do everything alone. There is an interest for us to be able to produce a product and service out of the Razer Fintech ecosystems towards the bank. So we have obviously brought in likeminded investors and partners to build up that ecosystem as we look at building the bank.

We have also announced a slew of technology partners that will come in from day one, if we get the digital bank license here to really build out the value prop that we are talking about. And obviously, to build a global business, we will rely on the global reach that Razer has with about 16 offices worldwide, and the hundred million and growing users globally.

So we are looking at this really not just as a Singapore business, even if we get a Singapore license, we are not just looking at it as a Southeast Asia business, we are looking at this as a global business from a business perspective. So while we are waiting and pending the Singapore Digital Banking license application decision, we are concurrently now exploring digital banking licenses in other jurisdictions.

I think, when we went live about our interest, not just that we have partners across the globe reaching out to us, we also have regulators who have approached us and asked us if we are keen to roll out the digital bank business in their country. So we are actively engaging with this. It really depends where we get started. We are very integral to start this ball rolling.

So without further ado, I will now pass it on to Chong Neng, our CFO, who will walk you through in more detail about the financial performance for the first half of 2020. Thank you.

Chong Neng Tan

Thank you, Limeng. A very good evening to all. Despite the global uncertainties caused by COVID-19, we kick start the first half of 2020 with both strong top-line and bottom-line performance.

From net revenue perspective, our overall top-line grew 25.3% year-on-year to 447.5 million. In the first half of 2019, we exited the mobile handset business, which we exited fully at the end of last year. And compared it apple-to-apple, our organic growth would have been 13.8% year-over-year. The growth this year has been broad based as our hardware business consisting of peripherals and system grew 26% to 382.7 million.

Importantly, we continue to lead a market as our gaming hardware recorded increasing market share gain across all of our regions as demonstration of strength of our dominant brand presence and established channel network.

Our services business consisting of Razer Gold and Razer Fintech grew 79.3% to a high of 64 million. At 64 million in the first half, we had already achieved more than 80% of how much we recorded in the full of 2019 of this very important segment of our business.

Our user base recorded solid growth of 42.8% year-on-year, as we continue to invest and grow the Razer ecosystem. Everything our users gaming extremely experiences. Razer Gold one of the largest virtual credit for digital entertainment achieved a record high TPV of 125% year-on-year growth. It enhances our position as the partner of choice for the content providers.

At the same time to expand our geographical reach and added 600,000 channel platform. This strategy initiative established a strong runway for our partners and Razer Gold to continue this hyper growth journey together.

Razer Fintech continue to outperform and generate a strong TPV of 1.8 billion, an increase of 114% year-over-year. The increase is not just due to the surges in online shopping, but importantly for the on-boarding of new merchants as it continues in group to build our infrastructure and network.

Overall a spectacular top-line achievement as we grow 25.3% year-on-year. Moving on to gross profit, our gross profit dollars grew a strong 30% year-on-year to 98.5 million, driven by both the top-line growth of 25.3% and the 80 basis point improvement in the overall GPM percentage. One of the key strengths of the Razer ecosystem is that our growth engine can be firing up from the different aspects of the ecosystem.

During this period, our services segment grew, importantly, this segment contributed also 30% of the overall group GPM percentage the dollars compared to last year at this time, when now 20% of the group GPM.

One of the side effects of COVID-19 is that, we have driven all freight costs of businesses. And despite the significant cost increase, we have many things to improve our overall GPM percentage. This is a strength of our business mix, our ecosystem. And concurrently, we have also mapped our key supply chain initiatives to actually proactively reduce the freight cost components moving forward. And this will help pave a way further GPM improvement as the freight costs normalize.

Operating expenses, we continue to drive efficiency in our OpEx deployment. We stay focused in covering our effective cost structure and we are beginning to see the push of various initiatives implemented over the years, we see the OpEx as a percentage of revenue improve by 650 basis point from 30.4% to 23.9%.

And we continue to support our hyper growth the effective cost structure. This pro-activeness and the approach with initiative implemented pre-COVID allowed the Razer team to stay focused in developing great products and helping all channels to bring market share during the COVID period itself.

Adjusted EBITDA, in our last earnings update we alluded to a path towards profitability. With the channel partners brand, market share gains and user base especially our revenue grew. With our gaining ecosystem, unique resource mix, the hyper growth of the higher margins service segment our GPM percentage improved. We are certainly our focus to cover effective cost structure, our OpEx as a percentage of revenue improved, with this our adjusted EBITDA turned positive to 3.2 million for a loss 20.6 million.

Working capital, we are one of the best-in-class when it comes to working capital management. And we continue to improve during this cash contribution period. As Min has highlighted earlier, we have generated positive operating cash flow of 66 million more in this difficult time.

Our cash conversion cycle had improved negative 72-days, meaning our revenue had been converted to cash even before the payments outflow an effect of our working capital efficiency. Our days inventory outstanding, trade receivables turnover days, remained almost constant as we expect our working capital to support our business growth.

To sum it up, strong top-line growth of 25.3% year-on-year during this challenging time. Strong bottom-line performance, as we said adjusted EBITDA of profitable. And lastly we increased cash, as our working capital continuing to outperform and end this period with more cash and zero debt.

With this, we will hand it back to Min.

Min-Liang Tan

Alright. Thanks Chong Neng. So, in short, I think we have had a spectacular first half of 2020. And one of the key things of course, we have had record high revenues of $447.5 million, great revenue growth, I think year-on-year despite the challenging environment out there. We have seen us turn profitable beating all the expectations out there and with positive adjusted EBITDA, and of course a really, really strong balance sheet. And that is for the first half of 2020.

So what about the entire full-year of 2020? Here are the key takeaways and expectations. First step, the Razer ecosystem, the Razer ecosystem of hardware, software and services, we expected to continue to grow. We expect to have sustained market share leadership, we are number one, I think in many of the categories worldwide, we expect to sustain market share leadership.

And how do we plan to do that? Is because we have got some truly great new products that we are launching in the second half of 2020, very cool, I’m super excited about it and I believe our fan base will be looking forward to it too.

We also expect expediential growth, our continued expediential growth in terms of the software user metrics. Remember, we have grown to 100 million users on a software platform. And what it is important to really look at the software is that it provides us this massive scale to up sell even more great product from a hardware perspective and sustain the phenomenal growth of the services that has come through the past at this point of time. So we expect our Razer ecosystem to continue to grow.

What else? I think for the full year of 2020, we expect to have continued outsized revenue growth, driven by the hardware in the second half of the year. As I have mentioned, I’m sure there is a lot of excitement of what we are going to be launching and I think I’m personally very excited about it.

And of course, we expect our services revenue Razer Gold, Razer Fintech to be supported by the ongoing growth momentum from all the stay-at-home trends. So, in short, I have heard many people call Razer stay-at-home stock. But essentially, we are, because with more people stay-at-home with gaming activity going up. We have seen the outsized revenue growth and we expect to continue through for 2020.

Of course, as we improve the top-line of the revenue, we also expect continued improvements of gross profit margin. Why? well we look at hardware margins, the high margin services business growing as part of the revenue mix of the Razer ecosystem. So that is really where we see continued improvements to the gross profit margin.

And ultimately, we also see continued improvement. We expect us not just as turned profitable in the first half of 2020. We expect us to be even more profitable for the full-year of 2020. While having achieved positive adjusted EBITDA in the first half of the year, we expect this exceptional revenue growth to continue to drive the bottom-line.

Now, all those profits are good, right? It all adds to positive cash flow. As I have mentioned, we have got a really robust balance sheet of over $500 million. What we want to do is we want to take this these profits, we want to take a lot of the cash that we have, we will continue to lead the market.

We invest in R&D investments in new hardware categories, we have got lots of ideas, our community has lots of ideas, For Gamers By Gamers where we can extent our design and engineering capabilities, we will continue to hire the very best talent out there to help us create truly exciting new products, truly exciting new services for us to bring to the gamers globally.

We do see ourselves as incredibly undervalued, I think at this point in time. So we will be continuing our share buybacks, I think moving forward from here. And we will be opportunistic in terms of investments and M&A activities, where we are seeing some truly great startups that we can invest in, or companies that we can bring into the fold and expand our business at this point of time.

Definitely, we have got many options at this point of time having no debt and a lot of cash, and watches and that stuff that we want to do, invest the future, grow the company and really have this outsized revenue and profit growth.

So net-net, those are the key takeaways for full-year 2020. And I will hand it over back to Canny to moderate the Q&A.?

Question-and-Answer Session

Company Representative

Thank you Min.. The first question, can you provide the GPM by segment over the next three years? In terms of the services segments, can you provide the split in terms of contribution between Razer Gold and Fintech? And do we see any normalization in terms of growth trends for these two businesses? Thank you.

Chong Neng Tan

We will continue to do what we do best For Gamers By Gamers who invest in great products. And as you can see, as we continue gain market share, we actually grow the economy of SKU our GPM improves. So, that will be the focus and we do see these trends going forward as we continue to invest in reproduction in our channels as we continue to execute GPM will improve. So we do see these trends moving forward.

And importantly, if you look at the economy of SKU, beyond GPM is the overall profitably profitability of Razer as a whole, with the improvements as a percentage of revenue, our adjusted EBITDA to a percentage as a company improved also 650 basis points above and beyond the GPM percentage that we typically to get.

While we do see improvement trends, especially for this first half of the year, one of the key factor that affected the GPM is actually the big costs from macro environment perspective, we did see big costs coming down for the past few months. And this will actually improve the GPM and as I mentioned earlier we have taken key supply chain initiatives to reduce the freight costs, and this will actually help GPM at the good cost of light going forward.

In terms of services, one of the key thing during this period is not just the activities increase. We have been building our infrastructure, our geographical expansion, our channels touchpoints, and we did increase the efficiency that services will continue this hyper growth and this type growth GPM will actually continue to improve.

As I think the reason we will grow faster with the peripherals, the system, our performance services before continue to grow, but in terms of mix, in terms of this contribution, we do see services up, and then the dollar contribution are great as we move forward. Thank you.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question. Congratulations on the strong results. What is the management expectation with regard to the outlook for the second half 2020 and 2021? Can the management provide color on full-year 2021 outlook, given the strong performance in 2020, and high base comparison?

Min-Liang Tan

So I will take the question, I think in respect of that. I have actually dealt a little bit about second half of full-year 2020. And if we maybe just flashback to the key takeaways for 2020, if you don’t mind. Great.

So, as I have mentioned, we expect to see the full-year 2020 and of course, as an extension of second half of 2020, to provide this outside revenue growth. So we expect this to continue for the full year. And this is where we see improvements in terms of top line, improvements in terms of bottom line, and this huge growth momentum of additional gamers who have stayed at home now.

At this point, I would probably point out the nuances which will affect I think our outlook to 2021 where if you think about it, we have actually seen a lot of increased gaming activity, primarily from the existing gamers at this point of time. Right. So gamers are staying at home, they are playing a lot more games on and so forth.

Now, the second nuances that to be kind of be aware of this is the fact that we have seen an acceleration of new gamers coming on-board. And this is something which we have realized that we have seen a lot of gamers, new gamers come on-board and we do expect to see the sustained growth of the whole gaming market, primarily because there is just so many more gamers at this point of time.

As I have mentioned, very recent, even DFC Intelligence, I think they published a report to say that there are now three billion gamers out there now, whether it is two billion or three billion gamers, it is just a massive amount.

Now a couple of things that we are able to see, I think much more than most of the other companies is that because this massive software platform where we can look at gaming activity. So one of the things that we have done is we are able to slice and dice activity to see for example, certain markets that have started opening up. Right.

And you would probably assume that if the markets open up, gaming activity may come down, because more people are going out and stuff like that. It is actually on the contrary, we see sustained gaming activity, even as markets go up, because people are still cautious. I think that is one.

But secondly, we are seeing all these new gamers that have come on-board, gamers who probably in the past wouldn’t be traditional games in the first place. There is no common bond and all of this is this massive growth engine pushing ahead and helping us get to that point. So pretty much we remain cautious, we are enthusiastic about what is happening in 2020. And we are definitely very cautiously optimistic about 2021.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, can the management please provide comments with regard to path to profitability as the company has already hedged profitability in terms of adjusted EBITDA? What is the profit outlook for the next three to five years?

Chong Neng Tan

We are very clear about path of strategic direction. And one of the key thing about profitability is about execution. As I mentioned in our last update, we actually layout the plan and the path towards profitability, and we actually executed and deliver the results for the adjusted EBITDA profitable.

And we continue to see our profit margins improving, GPM percentage, as we mentioned earlier, with the freight cost be normalized and actually [indiscernible] internally. We do expect GPM to improve and the services segment growing hyper growth speed, this will actually help the GPM.

And importantly, we will continue to maintain our OpEx percentage of revenue. We are still focus and with this as our profitability will actually improve, and we actually do see a clear path towards this profitability as we continue.

Min-Liang Tan

So maybe I would just like to rain a little bit more to add on to what Chong Neng has mentioned. For the analysts or the investors who have joined earlier calls. I think, I have actually mentioned this before. Our core business is incredibly profitable, all right. It allows us to drive a lot of gross profits and from the gross profits, we then invest in these new categories.

Now bear in mind that if you look at Razer as a company, we have this massive asset, which is a brand. And the brand for Razer allows us to enter into new categories, right, new categories from hardware we have gone into things like systems. And then now we have gotten to things like services really high margin services.

Now, when we say that we are unique in this sense, it really is because we use this really profitable call to allow us to put R&D, get the best talent, get the best people to invest in all these new categories and we are able to expand very, very quickly.

So we, if you look at our numbers, we traditionally don’t burn a lot of capital compared to most of the other companies out there or tech startups out there. Why? Because we have got this massive profit engine that helps us propel into these new categories.

Now, of course, we are not going to be hitting everything right from all the time. But more often than not, we are able to continue having significant scale, consistent growth year-on-year and expansion into new categories for ourselves. Alright. Back to you.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question relates to the banking business. How much of the capital allocation up to 500 million cash are you planning or this business given now the ambitions are also international? Since this is a capital heavy business it is somewhat concerning still for us as investors?

Limeng Lee

Thank you. This is Limeng, I will take that question. So just to address that, I think number one, just really coming up what Min said, if you look at our Fintech business today, the Fintech business really has - really split into two key parts. There is the B2B side and there is the B2C side.

The B2B side has really driven the total payment volume for us revenues et cetera. So, if you look at that we have what we would say the stable cash flow that has been really driving the ambitions and all that as we look to push out that to seaside which is our Razer Pay E-wallet, and eventually into the bank.

So at this point in time, the Razer Fintech business over the last couple years as we have seen the growth, it has really been driven by internally generated cash flow, we have not raised any external funding to this point, the business continues to grow very strongly.

Clearly, we are aware that as we - if and when we do get the Singapore Digital Banking license, for example, there will be certain elements of investments to be made. We have obviously in preparation of that, used the four or five months of preparation to bring on-board as I have mentioned consortium partners who are committed to invest to bring in their ecosystem. To really shorten number one, the ability for us to go live. Number two, fundraising at the bank level, will not just be funded entirely by Razer Fintech.

I think in our press release earlier this year about it, we have said that Razer Fintech will take 60% of that consortium and the rest will be supported by the other partners. I think there are also other comments out there or questions I can address.

Where are we in the process? I think MEMS came out about a month and a half ago. Basically saying that while they were looking at announcing the awardees by the middle of the year, due to COVID-19 and obviously the impact in the Singapore economy and all that. The decision is now delayed to the second half of this year, probably later part of this year. So we are still pending that.

In terms of other regions, just so I can take a few of those questions at the same time. We are obviously for Razer Fintech, a business that has very strong presence in Southeast Asia. So we are obviously looking at that. But we have a vision of building this globally. We are also being approached and are in talks with strategic partners who will let us enter new geographies, not just in Southeast Asia again but the rest of the world. Thank you.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question. Laptops saw strong recovery in May and June. Are you expecting the double-digit year-on-year growth to sustain into the second half of 2020? Are you seeing components shortage or logistic issues?

Min-Liang Tan

So I will take the question, I think in terms of laptop, so to provide a bit of snapshot of the first half of the year, for our hardware business, the first quarter was really challenging. Remember, I think when the pandemic hit China first, and there was a huge amount of supply shortage in the first quarter.

And we saw a very challenging first quarter in the sense that we weren’t able to get any of our hardware out of China at that point of time, supply chain was down, the factories were all down, so on and so forth. But we have acted very quickly, and we have seen a lot of the recovery really happen.

So if you look at our first half numbers, a lot of it is actually driven in the second quarter. And I think we have seen that huge growth in terms of both peripherals and in terms of systems, and we do see that a lot of business is being sustained through quarter three, and hopefully through the course of the full-year.

So we remain, I think very cautiously optimistic that you will see the outsized revenue growth continue in the second half of 2020, and of course for the full-year 2020.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, could you explain how the company would seize the opportunity of cloud gaming, especially from the software and services sector?

Min-Liang Tan

Sure. So I think that is a really great question. We see cloud gaming as a new category by itself. We have got - today, if you take a step back, and you look at the entire gaming industry, we have got PC gaming, we have got console gaming, we have got mobile gaming. And now we see cloud gaming as an all new vertical.

Now how do we take advantage of it? Is essentially we look at it also from a holistic ecosystem angle. Let’s take hardware for example first. We launched the Razer Kishi, I think, earlier this year at CES and it kind of swept the world. It is one the best of CES, there was a huge amount of excitement.

We just launch the Razer Kishi Xbox version together with Xbox as a mobile cloud controller. Now bear in mind, Xcloud or Xbox’s version of cloud gaming, we are very excited about that. This provides the entry point, I think in respect of being able to take cloud enabled games, but with the right user interface, together with the game that was developed for it.

And over and above, I think if you look at some of the new advances, things like 5G. What is 5G going to be great for? High bandwidth, low latency cloud gaming is one of the number one if not the top consumer kind of activity that can be used for the new standard.

Now, how do we monetize? I think over and above what we will be bringing a lot of the game companies to be able to recommend games and provide 100 million users across multiple cloud gaming platforms. I think you will also see that you will need to find a way to pay for micro transactions.

You need to find a way to monetize or help the gamers pay in terms from a cloud gaming perspective. And that is where things like Razer Gold, the Razer Fintech will be able to do. I think, in a single line, we are incredibly excited about our cloud gaming. We think it is going to be a massive, massive kind of catalysts for the industry growth in the near future. Thank you.

Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, given to company’s strong pile of cash. Can you please give us some color on the upcoming acquisition targets, when expanding the overall Razer ecosystem?

Min-Liang Tan

I will take that and Limeng feel free to chime in if you have got any questions. So in short, as I have mentioned, we could have a unique company because, there are gaming companies out there that look at content, right. They have a certain amount of games and it tends to be a hit or miss kind of driven business.

For Razer, the way that we see ourselves as an ecosystem, and we have that layer between the game companies and we partner, many of them, we are great friends with all of them and the gamers globally. And what we want to do is to provide the very best experience to them. And to provide them very good experience, we go back to the ecosystem again.

So from an M&A or investment perspective, we will be looking at things like hardware companies that can provide additional advantage. We look at talent, and that is one of the things that we regularly done at Razer. We tend to act with hire great talent and then we build products from the Razer way, where we really look at pushing the envelope of great technology thermals, electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, things like that. So hardware is definitely one area we look at.

Now software, we look at it as an engagement with the user, now most hardware companies are terrible in terms of software and what we do is that we get some of the top software developers create the platform and Cortex is a good example. Razer Cortex is one of the best game launches in the world right now.

And we have developers really focused in terms of creating that relationship with the user. And we have a huge amount of information that allows us to design better product. We will be looking at investing or acquiring other software companies that can allow us to take a - provide better experience.

Now so this is definitely that is going to be one of the things that we will do and one of the services companies that we did, we have acquired about two or three years ago would be like MOL. And that has done incredibly well for us.

You can see it has really grown our services business, and it continues to go from strength-to-strength. And I believe, of course from a Fintech angle, we will be looking at a lot more investment and acquisition targets, whether it is a near-term or a long-term.

Company Representative

Thank you. In the interest of time, we will take two more questions. The next question, can the management please comment on the recent fallout between Epic and Apple? Do you think this is a product trying for gaming companies to bypass App Store? What would be the impact to our Razer Gold business?

Min-Liang Tan

I will take the question. Well I wouldn’t I think comments specifically about what is going on between Epic and Apple. I think what it kind of represents is that there are a lot of great developers and publishers and who have got a lot of great content.

It is always as I have mentioned just - and is a good segue, I think over here, that the content owners, or the content creators are always looking for two things. They are looking for number one, new channels or platforms to reach the gamer. And that is where you have got the App Store, whether Play Store or whether it is the Apple App Store ecosystem or whether it is Steam or Epic game store. All content creators want to find new channels to reach the user.

And secondly, they want to find different ways of which they can find payment methods, whether it is credit cards, or whether it is Razer Gold or multiple ways. And all of this bodes very well for us as a company, because, for us, we have worked with all content creators. We want to provide them the access to the users. And we have got 100 million users at this point of time.

And many of them are hardcore gamers, they are incredibly passionate about Razer, and they are incredibly passionate about gaming. And this is a great step for us, I think as a payment platform and as Razer Gold because we have seen so many game companies come to us and got 33,000 different titles.

Imagine that, one virtual credit, we can pay for 33,000 different titles. We have got four million touch points, in which gamers can now pay for micro transactions and stuff like that. So all-in-all, I think in the long-term, this is a trend that bodes incredibly well for us.

Company Representative

And the final question, does the company see any normalization activity across hardware, software and services as economy start to reopen?

Chong Neng Tan

If you look at current trends, where you see that the activities of growth continue, and importantly the way to run our business. I think we are focused on our product, our user base expression and market share gain. So with this we are actually nicely positioned where the market opens up. So we do see a continuous improvement in our growth as a market open.

Min-Liang Tan

So maybe I will add on a little bit over here, and I alluded to it in one of the questions earlier. If you ask the hardware company that they probably wouldn’t have an idea. Now if you ask us, why we are able to provide a very educated answer is because we can literally see what happens when some of the economies or countries open up or open up regular activity outside of a lockdown.

And case in point is that we have been tracking and looking at some of the countries, where we have seen outside gaming activity on our software platform during the lockdowns. And then post the lockdowns, we have been monitoring to see is this going to be the new norm? Does it come down dramatically after a country opens up and stuff like that.

And curious thing is this. Now, of course, it is a little bit of a dip, but we have seen that overall gaming activity still remains very high, even after certain countries have opened up. And what this really means is that people are still cautious, people are still cancel in terms of the activities that they do.

And more importantly, the new norm of digital entertainment is here to stay, gaming is just getting bigger and bigger and continues to be as such. So, we are still very cautiously optimistic about what is happening out there and excited about what is going on. And that is all I have today.

Company Representative

Thank you. So this wraps up our session today. If you wish to check out the earnings materials, please visit our IR website at investor.razer.com. You can also sign up to our newsletter at the newsletter section under investor center on our website to stay up-to-date with our latest happenings. Thank you.

Min-Liang Tan

Thank you very much. Bye-bye.