Although I would have preferred more aggressive provisions to proactively deal with questionable loans, the gradual approach can be justified as the bank is too big to apply a shock therapy.

Although the balance sheet contains north of C$4B of impaired loans, the bank continues to add provisions at a rate of just over C$1B per quarter.

Introduction

After investigating the Bank of Montreal (BMO) when the Canadian bank published its Q2 results, I added the bank to my watch list as I was getting interested in initiating a long position. However, I also wanted to see how the bank would be dealing with the loan loss provisions in the subsequent few quarters. In the recently published Q3 results, the loan loss provisions are decreasing, but looking at the size of the loan book and the amount of loans that have already been impaired, BMO may be a little bit too soft (or I am too conservative). I remain interested in going long in the Bank of Montreal, but it looks like the bank is applying the "gradual approach" by keeping its provisions manageable and lower than its North American (smaller) peers by spreading it out over a longer period of time.

Data by YCharts

Please note BMO reports its results in Canadian dollar, and I will use the CAD as base currency in this article. I will also refer to the bank's Canadian listing.

An EPS north of C$1.80 is perhaps better than expected

Whereas most banks had to deal with a decreasing net interest income, BMO was actually able to increase its net interest income in the third quarter of the year. The interest income did decrease by about 10% QoQ to C$5.5B, but the interest expenses fell by almost C$650M resulting in a net interest income of C$3.54B compared to C$3.52B in the second quarter. A good result.

Source: Quarterly report

The real boost compared to the Q2 results were the higher insurance revenues which came in at C$1.32B compared to a small loss of C$166M in the second quarter. The Q3 boost of the insurance revenue helped to keep the drop in the non-interest revenue in the first nine months of the year relatively benign. The total revenue in Q3 came in at C$7.19B and after deducting the C$1.19B in insurance claims and C$3.44B in operating expenses, the bank's pre-tax and pre-provision income came in at C$2.56B compared to C$1.95B in Q2 2020. This also represents a 10% increase compared to the C$2.29B pre-tax pre-provision income in Q3 2019.

An excellent underlying result indeed, and the EPS in Q3 2020 came in at C$1.81/share, an 81% increase compared to the second quarter. This also means the EPS in the first nine months of the current financial year (which ends in October) currently stands at C$5.18. Yes, much lower than the C$6.9/share generated in the first nine months of FY 2019, but keep in mind this Canadian bank recorded C$2.52B in loan loss provisions so far compared to just C$619M in 9M 2019. On a pre-tax pre-provision basis, the income in 9M 2020 of C$6.86B is a substantial improvement versus the C$6.38B in 9M 2019.

But I was hoping for a more aggressive credit loss provision

Although the credit loss provision of C$1.05B was substantially higher than the provisions recorded in the same quarter of last year and in line with the Q2 provisions, I am slightly disappointed in the size of the provisions. Looking at the balance sheet of BMO, we see the total allowance for credit losses currently stands at C$3.25B.

Source: Quarterly report

A high amount in absolute number, but given the C$449B loan book, the provisions are just 0.725% of the total size of the loan book, which is on the lower end. And when looking at what percentage of those loans has actually been impaired, I actually wish BMO had recorded higher provisions:

Source: Quarterly report

What matters here are the Stage 3 loans, the loans where repayment appears to be unlikely. Based on this part of the quarterly report, approximately C$5.58B of the loan book has already been impaired, and the current provisions for Stage 3 "assets" total just C$731M. This means that as of right now, BMO appears to be expecting an almost full recovery of the impaired assets given the low coverage ratio of provisions versus impairment charges. While it's understandable the provisions are low for residential mortgages, I am actually a bit surprised to see the low coverage in the "business and government" segment: C$3.55B of loans has been impaired, but BMO only recorded C$575M in provisions. This seems to indicate the bank only expects minor losses on the impaired loans. In other words, by arranging just C$575M in provisions, BMO appears to expect to recoup approximately 84% of the principal amount.

Source: Company presentation

If that's not the case, BMO should perhaps consider increasing its loan loss provisions as most other western banks have higher provisions than the 0.72% of the loan book. While I also understand BMO doesn't want to upset the market by recording high loan loss provisions and may be preferring the gradual approach, I personally prefer the short pain by proactively recording higher provisions now.

In any case, the bank's capital ratio remains very strong with a CET1 ratio of 11.6% at the end of the third quarter in July.

Source: Company presentation

Investment thesis

I might be wrong, and BMO may think the current loan loss provisions are sufficient to cover the bank against future losses despite the relatively low coverage ratio of provisions versus impaired loans. The jury is out and we will see in the next few quarters how the loan loss provisions evolve.

In any case, even with the current run rate of C$1B in loan loss allowances per quarter, BMO's Q3 EPS of C$1.81 handsomely covers the quarterly dividend of C$1.06 (which could also be an argument to record higher provisions as the bottom line can clearly handle it). With a pre-tax pre-provision income of almost C$7B in the first nine months of the current financial year, the bank can clearly handle the current rate of adding provisions to the balance sheet.

I currently have no position in the Bank of Montreal but would be interested in initiating a long position. I will try to establish said position by writing put options to maximize my returns. With a current annualized dividend of C$4.24 per share, the dividend yield is approximately 5.1%. A handsome yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.