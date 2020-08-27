U.K. listed wholesaler and distributor Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFF, OTCPK:BZLFY recently unveiled a very strong set of first half results. COVID-19 has helped not harmed its business and some of the gains look set to stay.

COVID-19 Has Been a Business Boon for Bunzl

For example, in the Netherlands, the company received a large government order for face masks. Strong performance in Turkey was attributed to increased sales of personal protective equipment, particularly gloves to hospitals, food processors, and grocery stores. Safety was also called out as a key driver in markets such as Brazil, Mexico, and Chile.

There are a few things worth calling out about this COVID-19 related improvement in business performance. First, the increase in demand appears to have been a loading exercise by end users, rather than pulling demand forward from future quarters. So, the strong uptick in protective and safety equipment may well be incremental revenue, without deflating future sales. Secondly, the demand was not just in health environments such as hospitals - there is a demand for basic safety equipment such as gloves in everyday environments such as shops and factories. That is good news for Bunzl now and in future, as a lot of its customer base is in everyday operations such as foodservice, so the hygiene-induced demand in such end markets will benefit the company directly, as it did in the first half of the year.

Thirdly, the mix of products has been beneficial to profit margins in some territories at least. In its statement, the company called out a number of reasons for the increase in profit, which was noticeably greater than the increase in revenue. These included relatively weak comparative numbers in some markets such as the company's "rest of the world" market. But the main driver seems to have been the change in product mix to include more higher margin sectors. For example, in Continental Europe, an improvement in operating margin by 130 basis points to 11.4% was attributed principally due to a mix change to higher margin sectors and own brand imported products. But margins declined in North America and in the U.K. and Ireland. The first half saw a global rush for personal protective equipment so it was a seller's not a buyers' market. As supply chains normalize and production ramps up, that will change and margins may be thinner. But the change in product mix at Bunzl may hang around for a while, which could be beneficial to margins beyond the first half.

First Half Growth was Uneven

While the headline revenue and profit numbers are up notably, the picture varies across the company's markets. There was low single digit revenue growth in the company's North American and U.K. and Ireland businesses, along with margin erosion. But the Continental European and Rest of the World businesses both delivered strong double-digit revenue growth and margin improvement, with the operating margin in the rest of the world business up by over half, a stonking performance by any measure.

Some of the improvement was delivered by exchange rate fluctuation. The 17.6% "growth at the constant exchange" in the "rest of world" markets' revenue, for example, was reported only as a 4.7% growth in the sterling revenue reported.

As the company beds down costs to keep staff, customers, and suppliers safe, I would expect the COVID-19 related costs to decline, which should help improve margins again. It is also worth noting that none of these market clusters exactly had a bad first half, it is simply that there was a clear bifurcation. Some were due to exchange rates, but some were varying business performance. The second half will give a clearer picture of how sustainable some of the COVID-19-related gains may be in the long term.

The Dividend is Back

Bunzl previously had a 27-year record of consecutive dividend growth, which is a significant part of its investor case.

It had declared a 2019 final dividend of 35.8p but then decided not to pay it out. In its interim results, it returns to a possibility it had flagged in the original dividend postponement announcement, stating that it would now pay out the original final dividend, as an additional interim dividend for the 2019 year.

This is welcome news - I didn't think there was any need for the company to suspend its payment in the first place, given its liquidity - and technically, the company may be able to claim that its dividend increase streak is unbroken. Squeezing the dividend into the 2019 year as an additional interim dividend is messy. It wasn't paid per the original timetable as the company lacked confidence. So, while the company may technically be able to claim its unbroken record of dividend increases remains when the chips were down, shareholders didn't get their cheques in the post when ordinarily they would have expected them.

Nonetheless, the retroactive payment is welcome and a sign of confidence, meaning Bunzl is what I termed a "back wader" in my recent Seeking Alpha piece Varieties Of Dividend Payers In A Crisis. The company also announced its interim dividend for the present year would be 15.8p, a 1.9% increase on the prior year. The 0.3p increase is the same as last year's increase.

The Results are Positive for the Bunzl Investment Case

I recently noted that Bunzl had been mostly in a range of 2,000 - 2,500p and expected it to stay there in the one-year outlook in the absence of any strong news, in Bunzl: Fully Valued For Now. Since publication on 11 August, the shares have moved from 2,374p to 2,492p, still within that range.

The half year results have brought significant positive news, including the fact that COVID-19 likely boosts not damages profits, it has opened up improved revenue streams longer-term, and the dividend is restored. On that basis, I expect that the shares could move upward and settle into a wider range. Historically, they haven't managed to stay above 2,500p for long, but if they breach that level and stay there, they could trade further up in the second half of this year.

For now, at a p/e in the low 20s, I see them as fairly valued. There is some possible upward movement based on the first half momentum, but in a broad downturn (which I expect), they will be marked down. So, I continue to rate them neutral. But the half year results were strong and have somewhat burnished the broad investment case.

