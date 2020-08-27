The growth was supported by strong sentiment across all regions and especially in the Asia Pacific, where sales were up 21%.

On August 25, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), one of the dominant companies in the software industry that clearly needs no lengthy introduction, presented its Q2 FY21 results that were well above the Wall Street consensus estimates. But it appears that traders were more concerned with tepid FQ3 guidance, as the share price dived abruptly after the report was presented.

In my previous note published two months ago, I highlighted ADSK's enduring long-term advantages that are fully supportive of material capital gains but also pointed out that the short-term price momentum might be overheating, and it would be reasonable to wait until a downside catalyst precipitates a share price correction and then, of course, consider buying for the long term.

Since June 25, the price has risen by ~1.74%. So, the rally has clearly lost steam. The conclusion that can be drawn here is that the market likely realizes that the upside potential is limited, and Autodesk's revenue expansion is fully priced in at the moment.

Now, let us examine the FQ2 results in greater depth.

The top line

The FQ2 performance was impressive in many senses. For instance, Autodesk enjoyed bumper growth in the Asia Pacific, where revenues climbed 21% higher, thanks to the V-shaped economic recovery in the region. And though the dynamics in the Americas and the EMEA was softer, sales there also rose meaningfully, by 14% (thanks to a 16% improvement in the U.S.) and 12%, respectively, thus allowing to deliver consolidated revenue of $913.1 million, which represents a 15% improvement YoY, above the Wall Street consensus estimate and also above the highest end of the guidance (see slide 8).

During the earnings call, the CEO made important comments regarding the data on the usage of the Autodesk software in various regions, which shed some light on the pace of the economic recuperation across the globe. He said the following,

As indicated on the last call, we continue to closely monitor the usage patterns of our products across the globe, something we could not do historically. In China, Korea, and Japan, we are seeing usage above pre-COVID levels. In some areas of Europe, we continue to see a recovery as well. In the Americas, we experienced a slight uptick in usage for most key products in July.

Speaking about the segmental performance, growth in revenues of M&E and Other (Media & Entertainment) was the weakest, as the segment's sales rose only 4%. The MFG segment (that encompasses computer-aided manufacturing for the computer numeric control, Fusion 360, Inventor, Vault, etc.) also reported only 6% growth, as clobbered manufacturing activity had taken its toll. But, thankfully, it was largely offset by robust performance of AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT (+18% YoY), and the flagship division - Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (abbreviated AEC), which reported sales 19% higher than in Q2 FY20. And apart from that, the expansion was coupled with a strong revenue retention rate, which remained within ADSK's target range of between 100% and 110%.

The corollary here is that, even though the economic crisis (e.g., clobbered industrial activity and softness in construction) stemming from the pandemic sharply decelerated Autodesk's revenue growth and made it to trim ambitious sales targets, it clearly has not led to a grinding halt in expansion.

It also should not be overlooked that the growth rates mentioned above were achieved because of the improvement in the net subscription revenue, while the maintenance revenue has been declining incessantly (e.g., fell ~51% in FQ2), which is consistent with the company's strategy to maximize the share of recurring sales, thus somewhat eliminating short-term top-line volatility, improving sales visibility, and bolstering long-term shareholder value creation.

In my previous article, I mentioned the Architecture Billings Index provided by the American Institute of Architects, one of the metrics that can be used in the assessment of the overall health of the U.S. construction industry, which, in turn, is among the principal drivers of AutoCAD renewals/new subscriptions, and, hence, consolidated sales of ADSK. The July data point to the fact that the worst had likely passed, and the construction industry in the U.S. is gradually recuperating. But the environment remains challenging, as the ABI was 40.0, which means that firm billings declined. Thus, the sharp growth in the demand for professional design software should not be expected (and ADSK had likely factored it in its FY21 guidance.)

Profitability and cash flows

One of the undoubted advantages of Autodesk is its exemplary profitability. Even by standards of the Information Technology sector, its margins are impressive. For instance, few companies can boast a 91.5% gross margin (even Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has a weaker result). Because of the supply chain disruptions and weaker demand, most public companies have taken aggressive cost-cutting actions this year, but ADSK has not scaled down either its Marketing & Sales or Research & Development costs and even increased them both in FQ2 and FH2, as far as its resilient sales performance allowed to cover them in full and even improve the GAAP and adjusted operating margins. For example, the latter rose to 29%.

Even though Autodesk extended payment terms for customers who encounter liquidity issues due to the ripple effects of the pandemic, its cash flows remained resilient. The half-year net CFFO only slightly retreated to $418.5 million vs. the H1 FY20 result of $440.5 million. FCF also weakened a bit but remained well above accounting earnings ($371.8 million vs. $164.7 million), which underpins excellent earnings quality.

Using FCF and cash on hand, ADSK also directed $209 million to stock repurchases and $450 million to the debt repayment. No new debt funds were raised.

Finally, let us take a look at capital efficiency, which can be assessed through the lens of Cash Return on Capital Employed. According to my calculations, CROCE (Last Twelve Months) stands at 52.6%, which is a phenomenal result.

Besides, investors should not overlook that ADSK's shareholder equity has turned positive for the first time since January 2018 and reached $67.3 million, mostly thanks to the repayment of notes. So, this is a healthy sign, and I hope the debt reduction will continue going forward.

The outlook

But what lies ahead in the short term? Let me briefly remind you that the deepest cut to the FY21 forecasts was made in May when ADSK sharply lowered its revenue growth rate for the fiscal year to the 12%-15% range (see slide 8) from previously anticipated 20%-22% range (see slide 17, the FY20 presentation). Expectations for billings, FCF, and adjusted operating margin, and both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS also did not remain unscathed.

This time, Autodesk acknowledged that, in FY21, there likely be no growth in billings, at all (see slide 7). Instead, a low-single-digit contraction is in the cards. The guidance on revenue and margins was also updated. The bearish sales growth rate forecast was increased to 13.5% (12% previously), while the lowest end of the non-GAAP operating margin forecast range was lifted to 27.5%.

For FQ3, the company is forecasting a 1.9%-3.5% sequential revenue growth and a 10.5% increase YoY in the bearish case.

The expectations for the adjusted earnings per share range were also corrected. Now, ADSK is anticipating the adjusted FY21 EPS to equal to $3.72 in the worst-case scenario vs. $3.52 previously.

Does this mean the market should punish the stock? Of course, not. Or does the narrowed guidance on margins should bolster the share price? Also likely not.

Conclusion

Autodesk has an almost perfect growth stock profile: its A+ Growth Grade is one of the highest in the IT sector and the application software industry, its Value Grade is F, the weakest result possible. By the way, its closest peer Adobe has a D- VG. I would not say that investors should wait until the VG improves to, let's say, B, as I reckon it will never happen. But I believe the stock has only limited short-term upside potential, and it would be reasonable to wait until the dip. So, I reiterate my neutral rating.

