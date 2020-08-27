You don't have to be a genius to figure out that with most technology CEFs trading at par to even premiums, AIO should be closer to $25 right now. I call that undervalued.

The question is are there any undervalued funds? Absolutely. AIO's NAV closed yesterday at an all-time high $24.69, up another 1.5%, and yet AIO's market price was up only a penny at $21.49.

We all know that technology stocks are on fire, with the most widely-followed technology index, the Invesco NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ), up an incredible 37.5% YTD.

Before that, it was the BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ) at $19.43. Yesterday, BSTZ closed at $26.41.

It was just a month ago that I suggested CEF investors take a look at the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund when it was at $20.22.

I don't know what investors are thinking when information technology stocks and ETFs go to the moon, but a fund like the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities fund (AIO), $21.49 current market price, $24.69 NAV, -13.0% discount, 6.1% current market yield, barely moves on a day its NAV is up 1.5%.

I first wrote about AIO just a month ago in this article, Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In The AllianzGI Technology CEF, when the fund was at $20.22. Yesterday, AIO closed at $21.49 so adding in one $0.1083/share monthly distribution (6.1% annualized), that's good for a 6.8% total return since I recommended the fund on July 27:

Data by YCharts

Not bad, but after outperforming the Invesco NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ), $291.96 current market price for most of that time, AIO has flat-lined. Why? Good question.

If you compare my previous technology pick, the BlackRock Science & Technology II fund (BSTZ), $26.41 current market price, since I wrote a similar article titled, Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In The BSTZ Technology CEF, BSTZ has more than kept up with the QQQs, up 37.8% since I wrote the article on May 15th:

Data by YCharts

Certainly, AIO may not have quite the NAV upside potential as some of the other funds due to its hybrid 50% stock/50% convertible security portfolio, but that hasn't held it back by much and may be an asset if we go into a more difficult market environment.

In fact, if you compare the seven information technology CEFs that I follow, AIO trades at the widest market price discount by far even though it has the third best NAV performance YTD of all of the funds:

Note: All information is as of Aug. 26, 2020

As you can see, the statistics for AIO are as strong as any fund so why should AIO trade as such a wide discount? This is why I say that if you price AIO along with this group, it should be trading closer to $25, or at a slight premium to its current NAV.

So why is AIO being shunned? It may be due to AIO's limited history having gone public at $20 just in late 2019. So if you were an initial shareholder who found yourself underwater on AIO after only a few months when the markets plunged due to the COVID-19 virus, you may be happy just to get out with a profit north of $20 or $21, even though that price is at a significant discount to the fund's $24.69 NAV, an all-time high.

The other reason that may be impacting AIO's market price is the fact that AIO's portfolio is 50% in convertible securities and anything with fixed income in its portfolio, however non-interest rate sensitive convertibles are, has been under pressure lately.

Convertibles are hybrid securities that include the features of stocks as well as bonds. That is, they offer a low interest rate payment to the holders but also can be converted to stock under certain conditions, normally when the stock reaches a certain price. So ultimately, convertible stocks/securities are more dependent on the direction of the underlying stock value rather than the direction of interest rates.

In other words, even if IPO shareholders just want to get out at a price north of their breakeven $20, I don't see the convertible component as an argument for AIO's market price discount since the fund's NAV is still up an impressive 23.5% YTD.

Conclusion

Despite AllianzGI's reputation as a convertible desk and more conservative approach, AIO is the firm's answer to the next generation AI and technology focused fund even with a scattering of healthcare and financial stocks as shown below.

I believe it's only a matter of time before investors shed their assumptions about what a hybrid convertible and stock fund can be and will eventually push AIO up to its true worth, around $25. And don't be surprised if a distribution increase comes sooner rather than later with a very conservative 5.3% NAV yield.

Here is how AIO's Top 35 positions did yesterday, including the highlighted Roku (ROKU), Tesla (TSLA), Salesforce.com (CRM) and Facebook (FB).

Note: These stock quotes also include underlying convertible positions in AIO though of the highlighted ones below, only TSLA is a convertible position.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIO, BSTZ, BST, ASG, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.