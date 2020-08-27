If Amazon's AWS was the leader in taking backend to the Cloud, Google Cloud has the opportunity to take the front-end to the Cloud given how ubiquitous the company's product offerings are to a common user.

Search-based advertising continues to dominate and Google can't fly without improvement in search, which is dependent upon opening up of the broader economy and high revenue contributing categories like travel in particular.

Almost every major business segment of Amazon benefited during the lockdown, be it retail, AWS, Prime video, etc., and to an extent, the same can be said for Google after the global economy opens up.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is as well placed for a post lockdown world as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was for the lockdown economy. Almost every major business segment of Amazon benefited during the lockdown, be it retail, AWS, Prime video, etc., and to an extent, the same can be said for Google after the global economy opens up. No wonder, Google is on top of our weekly list of favorite Longs and Shorts.

There is no denying that Google failed to deliver this year like Amazon, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), and other similar tech businesses, especially the ones focused on Cloud, e-Commerce and remote workplace, even though Google, for years, has had offerings catering to each of these faster-growing business segments.

Strategically, investors are right to complain about the company's late entry to the Cloud, YouTube failing to grow like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Google search making any significant mark in search-based shopping. Financially, sales growth collapsed this year, unlike other online franchises, and gross margins have been declining for the last several years, raising questions about the operating leverage in the business model.

"It ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward."

Rocky Balboa

Things are starting to change. Yes, search-based advertising continues to dominate and Google can't fly without improvement in search, which is dependent upon opening up of the broader economy and high revenue contributing categories like travel in particular.

Just when the search-based advertising will be coming back, the company should start to see traction in some other major initiatives that the management is undertaking right now, e.g. big push in shopping and e-commerce, and Cloud will reach the scale where it will no more be scoffed off by the enterprise customers as just another option if you can't go with either Amazon AWS or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure.

Even businesses like Waymo would stop being treated as some futuristic self-indulgent hobby of a well-capitalized tech company instead of an emerging business that can contribute meaningful revenue and where the company can dominate the market for years to come.

More importantly, these developments are not just great for the topline growth but equally significant for improvement in the margin structure as well as cash flows given most of the investments related to these new initiatives are already accounted for in current expense structure, even though the Street has yet to bake in revenue contributions from these efforts.

What will bring the mojo back for Google? Executing the plan

"Our greatest glory is not in falling, but rising every time we fall"

Rocky Balboa

Early signs of a comeback in search and other advertising-based businesses are visible. In terms of search activity, the company ended the second quarter flat compared to last year and as search activity returns for commercial topics, advertisers usually follow pretty quickly.

Helping you shop, finally!

Google is getting aggressive to monetize e-commerce. Just like monetizing Google Maps, the company has never been able to make a significant dent in the e-commerce space, even though the majority of the existing U.S. online shopping is search-based, unlike emerging models like Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD), Revolve (NYSE:RVLV), etc. Price comparison was tried a few times but never gained any momentum.

What's encouraging this time is that e-commerce growth exploded bringing more merchants online and companies like Shopify are allowing merchants to look beyond Amazon, but search continues to play an integral part of the purchase. An ideal situation for Google to gain ground, which is why some of the following changes hold greater meaning for us,

New leadership to lead the company's effort in shopping

Free listings on Google Shopping tab

Sellers on Buy on Google to pay no commissions

Partnerships with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL

Advertisers can add images

Making video ads shoppable

Promoted pins on Google Maps

For merchants, cost savings are finally large enough to use Google in a big way.

Cloud reaching adulthood

If Amazon's AWS was the leader in taking backend to the Cloud, Google Cloud has the opportunity to take the front-end to the Cloud given how ubiquitous the company's product offerings are to a common user.

Cloud Rev 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Amazon AWS $7,880 $12,219 $17,459 $25,655 $35,026 Microsoft Intelligent Cloud $23,715 $25,042 $27,440 $32,219 $38,985 Google Cloud $- $- $- $5,838 $8,918 % share of three Amazon AWS 25% 33% 39% 40% 42% Microsoft Cloud 75% 67% 61% 51% 47% Google Cloud 0% 0% 0% 9% 11%

As the chart above shows, Google Cloud, which grew more than 47% during the first half, is becoming a serious contender in a market that is largely dominated by Amazon and Microsoft so far.

Yes, initially corporate customers may adopt Google Cloud for cost, but the company has a chance to offer a differentiated offering, especially by combining its G-Suite of products with Cloud, beginning of which is already visible in the recent numbers, including a backlog of more than $14 billion.

Other revenues and bets going mainstream

Other revenues and bets combine will draw more than $21 billion in revenue this year, more than 12% of the revenue, and growing at 20-25%, a rate that may accelerate given growing adoption of YouTube subscription and Google Play.

Waymo has already announced several partnerships, including one for L4 autonomous technology with Fiat Chrysler, and listing of Luminar Technologies Inc. via blank-check company Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) will further increase interest and understanding of the opportunity among investors.

Margins and cash flows

Alphabet Inc. As % of revenue 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1H 2020 Gross profit 62.4% 61.1% 58.9% 56.5% 55.6% 55.8% Research and development 16% 15% 15% 16% 16% 16% Sales and marketing 12.1% 11.6% 11.6% 11.9% 11.4% 10.8% General and admin 8.2% 7.7% 6.2% 5.9% 5.9% 5.5% Operating margin 25.8% 26.3% 26.1% 22.9% 22.2% 23.2%

As the chart above shows, the company's margins have been under pressure for a while and even though it might be a bit early to call it a trend, there is slight improvement visible in the numbers nonetheless. What is more significant is that much of the operating cost structure of the company is fixed in nature and improvement this year is despite flat topline.

Amazon.com 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 AWS % of total sales 7% 9% 10% 11% 12% Gross Margin 33.0% 35.1% 37.1% 40.3% 41.0%

If we compare to how margins behaved for Amazon as AWS became a bigger part of the revenue, it is safe to assume that margins for Google should improve as Google Cloud grows.

Although cash or cash flow has never been an issue for investors, cash flows should get a further boost from improving topline, expanding margins, and flattish capital expenditure, with the company cutting back on buildings expansion and more on data centers.

With $117 billion in cash and $35-40 billion of free cash, a large buyback may not be out of the question, after all, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has shown the world that you can get a better trading multiple by shrinking shares outstanding alone.

Disclosure: Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.