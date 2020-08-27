This is the fourth in a series of five reports which will highlight the top opportunities. This report covers Global Ship Lease, a containership focused firm.

Maritime Shipping Series

I recently published a sector overview suggesting the maritime shipping sector is the best post-COVID-19 opportunity. That update listed five top buying opportunities from five different segments of shipping and highlighted the broad 'catch up trade' opportunity in this sector, which has been completely left behind by the market's resurgence from April through August. I recommend a review of the original report (webinar video also included), but this chart below does an excellent job of showing the significant lag this sector has suffered since March.

Source: Chart by Value Investor's Edge, quotes by Google Finance: 20 August

In today's update, I will cover Global Ship Lease (GSL), a containership pureplay with the majority of their ships on medium to long-term fixed charters. GSL is similar to an equipment leasing firm or an aircraft leasing firm such as AerCap (AER) in general financing structure; however, GSL also provides crew and operates the vessels for end customers.

Global Ship Lease Overview

Image Credit: Vessel Finder, Aart van Bezooijen

Global Ship Lease is a container leasing firm focused primarily on midsize tonnage fixed on medium- and long-term charters. GSL owns a fleet of 43 containerships ranging in size from 2.2k TEU to 11k TEU, with a total contract backlog of $659M. Their full fleet and contract log is shown below:

Source: Global Ship Lease, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 4

GSL has approximately 30.6M fully diluted shares outstanding, for an expected market capitalization of about $170M. They also have nearly $40M in par value of preferred equity (GSL.B) outstanding.

Previous Investment Thesis & Recent Progress

I turned bullish on GSL in early-2019 after the stock cratered and after they completed a transformative merger with Posiedon. I believed GSL was close to a comprehensive refinancing of their debt structure and a potential return to dividend payouts in 2020; I shared this full-length thesis last October on Seeking Alpha. Those who have followed my work for many years might remember I had a much different viewpoint back in late-2015 when the stock was $45/sh. Part of the fleet is the same, but by and large this is a completely transformed company at this juncture, plus shares trade at about 55% adjusted NAV now as opposed to well over 200% NAV back in 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha

GSL was obviously way overvalued in 2015, heavily due to their unsustainable dividend payout; however, they actually handled the subsequent market conditions far better than I had previously expected. The merger with Poseidon gave them new legs, but their legacy 2022 secured notes (9.875% fixed yield) have been an anvil around their neck. Before these notes are refinanced, GSL can't do anything meaningful to promote shareholder returns.

Everything was on track for a mid-2020 pivot point until COVID-19 struck. This was an initial massive blow to sentiment, but GSL has managed the situation well and all of their primary customers are in solid financial shape. CMA CGM was the biggest concern, but their port sales have still went through and the French government has stepped in to further bolster their liquidity. Ironically, CMA CGM is arguably in better financial shape this year than a year previous and they are actually gearing up for more route expansion. There was some legitimate concern here in early-2020, but CMA is doing well and the container leasing rates themselves are on fire.

Delayed Refinancing... Mid-2021 Now?

GSL clearly planned to refinance their 9.875% 2022 notes during 2020 and they had repurchased part of those notes between January and March, but have since paused buying them to preserve liquidity. These notes currently trade at about 98% of par after dipping down as low as 82% in May.

If GSL is able to refinance the L+10% Junior Loan and the 9.875% 2020 notes at a new bank facility closer to L+400, the company could save nearly $18M per year (refinancing 100% of the amount), or close to $0.60/year.

Source: Global Ship Lease, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 24

Until this debt is resolved, GSL is on the hook for extensive interest payments and must also tread lightly on expenditures since 2022 balloon maturities currently total $345M. Additionally, as part of the Poseidon merger terms, the external investors own preferred equity which will convert to common shares once the "1st Priority 2022 Notes" are refinanced. This measure was designed to protect them from potential dilution in case GSL couldn't resolve their legacy debts.

Containership Markets on a Recovery Tear

COVID-19 destroyed most shipping stocks; however, the actual rates have rapidly recovered and are already considerably above 5-year averages. Major liner firms quickly rationalized supply in 2020 and have been able to keep shipping costs elevated. Likewise, the supply balance has remained tight for midsize containerships and rates rapidly recovered.

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex Index, 5-Year chart

2019 was an excellent year for containership rates, the best since 2011-2012, but we're not that far off 2019's peaks and have also recently cracked above the two-year running average.

Source: Harper Peterson, Harpex Index, 2-Year chart

Multiple Options to Invest

Although I personally favor the common equity as I believe that's where the most upside is at (63% to current 'fair value estimate' of $9/sh), GSL offers multiple avenues for investors to choose.

The next step up is the preferred equity, GSL Series-B, which offers a 8.75% coupon, yet trades at a discount to its $25.00 par, for a current yield of 9.7%. Further up the chain is the recent baby bond (GSLD), which also trades at a discount to its $25.00 par value, giving it a 9.8% yield to maturity ("YTM") based upon its December 2024 maturity. Technically the GSLD instrument is safer than GSL.B, yet offers a higher yield. Slightly broken market, but also partially due to different US tax treatment (dividends vs. income).

Finally, qualified investors can look into the secured 2022 bonds, which last traded at $98.50 and offer a very impressive 10.6% YTM. Again, a bit of a market failure where the highest ranking debt offers 10.6%, unsecured debt 9.8%, and preferred equity at 9.7%, but this is not an easily tradeable instrument. My personal preference is the common equity with 63% upside to our current fair value estimate and my second choice would be the secured debt. The baby bonds are attractive on dips and I'd avoid the preferred for now.

The rest of this update will cover GSL's recent Q2-20 earnings and other recent company events.

Q2-20 Earnings Overview

Note: This review was originally prepared as part of our earnings season coverage at Value Investor's Edge. This update covers SBLK's earnings report, presentation slides, and the conference call transcript. I also joined the earnings call as part of our coverage.

Global Ship Lease produced a solid quarter for Q2-20 with $41.8M in adjusted EBITDA (+$3.2M q/q) and $13.5M (+$3M q/q) of normalized income. This was a significant improvement from both Q1-20 and Q4-19, almost entirely due to a significant reduction in net interest expense ($15.8M in Q2-20 vs. $18.9M in Q1-20 and $17.9M in Q4-19). Charter revenues were also stable q/q, helped by solid utilization numbers; however, recent extensions have been at lower rates, so Q2-20's adjusted EBITDA will likely reflect a high-point for at least another year, if not a near-term peak for the firm.

Improving the Balance Sheet - Refinancing Ahead?

GSL is looking to lock-in a majority of these lower cost interest rates, but they haven't closed on a fixed interest rate swap yet. They confirmed on the Q2 conference call that they have hired an advisor to structure this hedge vehicle, and we've recently seen swaps from several major firms including Ardmore Shipping (ASC) and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK). The current rate for 3-4 year LIBOR swaps is just about 0.4-0.5% average!

GSL amortized another $20.5M of debt over the past quarter and discussions are continuing regarding a potential refinancing of their 2022 notes. On the conference call, they confirmed there are five currently unencumbered ships, listed below with the current VesselsValue estimates:

Tasman (2000-built, fixed to mid-2022) - $8.65M

Ian H (2000-built, fixed to mid-2021) - $8.65M

Dimitris Y (2000-built, fixed to mid-2022) - $8.65M

GSL Christen (2002-built, fixed to mid-2021) - $8.75M

GSL Nicoletta (2002-built, fixed to mid-2021) - $8.92M

These ships could either be demolished at the end of their charter, or they could be included as collateral against an updated financing package. They have a current valuation estimate of $43.6M, but also have a demolition valuation of $43.4M. Although the ships are older, since they already are valued at scrap, these are solid collateral assets with limited downside.

GSL Pays a Steep Cost for High Leverage

GSL's latest debt breakdown is shown below. They have three extremely high-cost facilities, including $33.5M at L+10%, $38.5M at 10% fixed, and $267M at 9.875%. These are fully collateralized facilities, so this is wildly above the normal expected long-term bank rates of about 3-5% in this environment.

Source: Global Ship Lease, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 24

Naturally GSL doesn't want to have to pay these steep costs, but with their higher leverage (70% D/A with charter values include, 86% charter-free), banks had demanded higher compensation.

GSL has $74M in cash (plus another $16M restricted), but they need to keep a decent liquidity balance to deal with heavy quarterly amortization of nearly $21M, plus they are eyeing the $204M maturity of their 9.875% secured notes in November 2022. I expect they'll need to reduce the total debt by at least $50M plus add some additional collateral as part of a refinancing.

Refinancing Timeline

Last year, we fully expected GSL to refinance these notes with a new facility closer to a cost of L+400 by mid-2020, but with COVID-19 throwing additional uncertainty into the mix, this is likely delayed by at least a year. GSL will continue operations, generating solid cash flow, and chipping away at their debt balances. Unfortunately with the November 2022 maturity at the forefront, they can't spend cash to pay down other expensive facilities either.

GSL did succeed with their placement of unsecured notes due 2024 (GSLD) late last year, and they had an active ATM on those, which ramped their outstanding balance to $59M. These are a great deal for GSL because the cost of 8% is far more attractive as these are both unsecured and covenant light. A 2-3% lower cost, lower covenants, and no collateral tie up... Quite the broken market, but we'll take it! Keep in mind International Seaways (INSW) is borrowing unsecured at 8.5% (INSW-A) and they are in considerably better shape. Yes, the INSW-A has a nonsensical coupon (should be closer to 5%), but the point stands that GSL did well with their bonds vs. peers.

Although COVID-19 has delayed the refinancing, containership markets have rapidly rebounded and an additional saving grace is the miraculously low-cost interest environment. Over half of GSL's debt is floating and unhedged, which brings costs way down. As noted on the call, management is currently looking into an arrangement to swap this debt into a fixed structure.

Q2-20 Focus Question Review

The following section reviews the original 'focus questions' we previously outlined at Value Investor's Edge as part of our exclusive Q2-20 earnings season coverage. I've now added additional notes as part of this latest public update.

Updates on refinancing? GSL was set to refinance the 9.875% 2022 notes by mid-2020 without much trouble expected. However, COVID has likely made this refinancing more difficult (and perhaps also more expensive). The company also had unlucky timing by repurchasing $46M of this debt at par in February when just 2 months later this same debt traded at nearly 80 cents on the dollar. Will GSL provide any update on the refinancing or are talks even ongoing at this time (still over two years until maturity)? Reducing the interest paid on this debt should be easy as long as CMA CGM remains strong, the question is by how much they will be able to reduce it.

Q2-20 Answer: GSL is clearly focused on resolving this debt situation and they have 5 unencumbered vessels which they could utilize as part of a new collateral package. Prior to COVID, this looked easily attainable into mid-2020, but there is far more uncertainty in the market now, so it remains to be seen. I believe an early/mid-2021 target is more feasible and I am primarily hoping management can lock-in their debt costs with swaps for now.

Charter rolls on the 9k eco-vessels? Thankfully for investors, GSL doesn’t have significant charter risk during 2020; however, they do have two major rolls upcoming with the “Anthea Y” and “Maira XL” 9.1k TEU ships both of which are modern eco and widebeam design, very similar to the trio of ships that GSL is also trying to fix. The legacy rate was $39.2k/day and last year GSL was able to extend a sistership for 3-years at $34kpd. In late-2019 into 2020, the market was quite strong and $40k or above was very feasible, especially with a scrubber. Now the rates are totally up in the air… I’m expecting some sort of short-term bridge charter around $15-$20kpd, but whatever they report will be of keen interest for CPLP. Hopefully it won’t be another “confidential” (i.e. horrible) rate. GSL will lose two more super lucrative charters at the end of 2020 (2x 5k TEU ships fixed at $33,750/day vs. market closer to $9kpd), but otherwise they are fairly isolated from the storm.

Q2-20 Answer: They have kept both a 3m roll and a two-year charter rate confidential, but with $14.3M EBITDA expected over the two-year deal, this equates to about $20kpd + opex + G&A. GSL's fleetwide opex rate is about $7kpd and G&A is about $600. If we assume this ship costs $1-2kpd more than the average, then the TCE rate is likely close to $29kpd. Considering Capital Product Partners fixed the nearly exact same ship at $29.8kpd through June 2022 to a "Top 10 Liner Operator," my guess is that it's the same company and same general daily rate range.

Source: Global Ship Lease, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 4

Source: Capital Product Partners, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 6

Utilization Strong, Charterbook & Recent Deals

GSL's prime asset remains their significant charterbook with $659M of revenue backlog. Although the current environment is challenging, GSL has managed to keep unplanned offhire and idle days to a minimum and their entire fleet is fixed in Q3 except for two ships (1999-built feeder ships "GSL Matisse" and "Utrillo"), which were demolished in July for proceeds of $7.1M.

Recent extensions include 5x short-term feeder ships at $6.6-$8kpd, a 5.1k TEU ship at $7kpd for six months, a 5.9k TEU ship for 2 years at $14.5k, 2x 6.8k TEU ships for minimal EBITDA, a short-term 9k TEU bridge charter, and a longer-term 9k TEU 2-year fixture at about $29kpd estimated.

These aren't great deals, but they are all clearly EBITDA positive and keeping the fleet gainfully employed. Unfortunately GSL had to strike most of these deals during the first part of Q2 when rates had troughed, but all the deals are short-term except for the single 5.9k TEU and the single 9k TEU vessel.

The latest charterbook is shown below, outside of the 9k TEU ships we've already discussed, the main near-term massive outliers are the 2x 5k TEU ships up in Q4-20 (fixed at $33,750/day vs. current market close to $16kpd), and the "CMA CGM Berlioz" up in Q3-21 (fixed at $34kpd vs. market close to $20kpd).

Source: Global Ship Lease, Q2-20 Presentation, Slide 4

Although the containership market is rapidly recovering, I do expect Q2-20 to be a peak EBITDA performance going forward. We're looking at a q/q decline of around $4M into Q3 and Q4, followed by another $2-3M into 2021. This could get partially offset as short-term trough charters renew higher between Q4-20 and early-2021.

Conclusion & Fair Value Estimate: $9.00/sh

GSL's Q2-20 report was very solid overall; they beat our internal expectations for EBITDA, earnings, and cash flow and they are well set to continue to benefit from the significant reduction in interest rate expenses.

The containership market is rapidly recovering and most of GSL's older ships already trade near demolition values. GSL did the smart thing and scrapped their two oldest ships and I expect some demolitions to continue throughout 2021-2022. I'm reiterating my 'fair value estimate' of $9.00/sh, which is based on a slight discount to current adjusted NAV. This feels like a clear buying opportunity as container rates have rocketed up, GSL's earnings potential is improving due to lower finance costs, yet the stock remains priced in the dumpster.

As shown by the chart below, GSL traded above $9/sh as recently as December 2019. They collapsed with COVID news, but the stock still hasn't meaningfully recovered.

Source: Google Finance, GSL Quote, 1-year Chart

Keep in mind that our $9/sh 'fair value estimate' is a reflection of what I believe the company is worth today, already incorporating all of the COVID-19 uncertainties and current financing markets. Once GSL completes the refinancing of the 2022 notes, a revaluation to the mid/upper-teens is certainly feasible if containership rates also remain strong. I also expect substantial dividend capacity from mid-2021 onwards.

