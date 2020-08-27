Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) has had a decent recovery since the 'sell-everything' phase from back in March. As seen below, the share price was quite volatile in the March through May time frame, when fear of the pandemic was at its peak. Since then, the share price trajectory has formed an overall bullish pattern.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

However, despite this recent run-up, the shares are still sitting at 10% below where they were, at the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate whether FCPT still represents an attractive long-term investment from today's valuation, so let's get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust is a net lease REIT that is focused on owning and acquiring well-located properties that are leased to leading restaurant brands. The company was originally spun out from Darden Restaurants (DRI) with an initial portfolio of 418 restaurants, which was principally represented by Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. Today, the company holds 733 properties, representing 69 restaurant brands in 46 states, with a weighted average lease term of 10.5 years.

At present, Olive Garden represents 52% of the portfolio ABR (average base rent). While its risky to have such high exposure to a single restaurant brand, I'm encouraged to see that management has continued to take steps to further diversify its portfolio, as supported by its recent closing of a 9 outparcel property deal with Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) for $27.3M, and the recently announced deal for a non-restaurant property that is leased to Tires Plus for $2.2M.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

One of the risk factors for FCPT is its relatively higher exposure to Texas and Florida, which have been among the hardest hit states by the pandemic. As seen below, Texas and Florida make up a combined 23% of the portfolio on an ABR basis.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

Looking at the most recent CDC data over the past 7 days (Aug 19th - Aug 25th), these two states still show relatively high rates of new COVID-19 infections, and this has a disproportionate impact on FCPT, due to its higher concentrations in those two states.

(Source: CDC)

It does appear, however, that FCPT's restaurant tenants, including those in the most heavily impacted states, are adapting well to the new environment, as management noted during the Q&A section of the last conference call (emphasis added by author):

"What I would say is, we've seen states go from curbside to 25% to 50% to 75% to 100% and then very often back to 75% or 50% in states like Texas and Florida. But generally speaking, almost all the restaurants are open, and I think we'll just see it be a fluid situation as time goes on. I would also say that I think a lot of our casual dining restaurants are seeing continued elevated to-go sales, which is something I think we'll be stickier than many had initially predicted."

This is further supported by the fact that the company collected 92% of its rents during the last quarter, and 99% of its rents in July. Additionally, 99.6% of FCPT's portfolio is currently occupied. I find these metrics to be highly encouraging, as it speaks to the durability of its net lease model. This is especially the case, when well-located properties are combined with resilient tenants that can continue to generate sufficient operating income to pay their rents. Additionally, I believe FCPT will come out of this recession in a stronger position due to supply constraints during this recession, and rent negotiations that have resulted in longer contract durations and higher rent growth, as management noted on the conference call (emphasis added by author):

"Despite the ongoing difficulties in coping with the pandemic, through these difficult negotiations, we have longer contract lease duration and higher rent growth than we had going into this, and believe we have strengthened our working relationships with many of our tenants. In essence, the stance we've taken over the last few months is that, FCPT is always willing to listen to and work with our tenants, but we need to make sure that we are capturing value for our shareholders as part of any occasion, where we open the lease document. Free rent relief and deferment is not something FCPT has provided to any tenant and we were careful not to rush to negotiations in the early days of the pandemic when operators were most fearful of the environment."

The company appears to be well-positioned to handle future lease maturities. As seen below, just 6.6% of its leases matures prior to 2027.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

The balance sheet appears to be in good shape, with no significant debt maturities until 2022, and $245M (out of $250M) of remaining capacity on its revolving line of credit. Currently, FCPT has a debt-to-EBITDAR coverage of 5.6x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.8x. These metrics are well within the boundaries set by Fitch to maintain FCPT's current BBB- investment grade credit rating. For reference Fitch set a target debt-to-EBITDA of less than 6.5x and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of above 2.5x. Lastly, as seen below, FCPT's debt metrics are well within its financial covenants.

(Source: July Investor Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

Four Corners Property Trust is a net lease REIT that is focused on owning and acquiring well-located properties that are leased to leading restaurant brands. While the Olive Garden concentration and COVID-19 have posed risks to the company and its tenants, FCPT has demonstrated its capacity to diversify its portfolio, and its well-located tenants have exhibited resiliency by adapting to the current environment.

Longer term I see FCPT coming out of this recession in a stronger position than before, with longer contracts and higher rent growth due to constrained supply. Lastly, I find the 4.8% dividend yield to be attractive at an 82% payout ratio, especially when compared to the much lower 1.6% dividend yield of the S&P 500. While shares are not exactly cheap at a blended P/FFO of 17.3, I believe there is room for further upside with this stable and growing REIT.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.