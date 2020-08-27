This article covers the bottom performing decile of the S&P 500 since the February peak, a list of stocks that are down almost 50% on average.

The S&P 500 has rebounded to an all-time high, but stock-level dispersion is also quite high.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has again made new all-time highs in recent days. After last reaching an all-time high on February 19th, 2020, the market index suffered one of the sharpest and quickest drawdowns on record. The index has subsequently recovered, leaving the broad index up slightly over this historic six-month period.

Source: Bloomberg

In this article, I wanted to cover the components of the S&P 500 that have fared the worst over this period. While some market participants may be bemoaning a lack of opportunities with stocks once again at all-time highs, this article looks at the 50 stocks that have experienced the worst total return from the February peak to the current peak.

The 50 worst performers are tabled below with peak-to-peak returns and some summary statistics.

In this second table, I have taken the sectors of the laggards list and compared them to the index weights. Industrials (XLI) and Energy (XLE) are very overweight on the laggards list versus their proportion of the index while outperforming Tech (XLK) is very underweight on this list of poor performers.

Here are a few observations from these lists:

The three cruise line businesses in the S&P 500 - Norwegian (NCLH), Carnival (CCL), and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - were among the laggards at #1, #4, and #30 respectively as U.S. cruise departures remain shut and the companies continue to burn through their liquidity runway until operations can be restarted and wary consumers begin to return.

The airlines - United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - came in at numbers 6, 8, 17, 27, and 47 respectively. Planemaker Boeing (BA), jet engine maker General Electric (GE), and aerospace component maker Howmet (HWM) were also among the laggards as the airline industry undergoes secular challenges.

While cruise lines and airlines are under pressure, Energy companies were still the largest component of the list, totaling 15 of the 50 companies, and had the largest proportional overweight versus their index position at more than 10x their weighting on the laggards list versus the broad index. Independent exploration and production companies, and the service companies that support them, dominated the laggards list. Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which made an ill-timed leveraging transaction of Anadarko shortly before the downturn is the largest laggard, but it is notable that Noble Energy (NBL), which announced a takeover by Chevron (CVX), is also still on this list.

In the retail space, Kohl's (KSS) at #10, mall operator Simon Property Group (SPG) at #12, apparel makers Tapestry (TPR), Ralph Lauren (RL), and Under Armour (UAA) all face continued pressures from mall closures and the transition from brick-and-mortar retail to e-commerce during the economic shutdown.

In addition to retail space feeling secular and current cyclical pressure, the office component of commercial real estate has also felt the headwinds of the longer-term implications of a transition to an increased work-at-home economy. SL Green (SLG), Boston Properties (BXP), and Vornado (VNO) are all office REITs that made the list. Regional banks with large commercial mortgage loan portfolios, like M&T Bank (MTB) and KeyCorp (KEY), were also among the top 50 laggards.

Insurance companies - American International Group (AIG), Lincoln National (LNC), and Unun (UNM) - are feeling the combined strain of an uptick in mortality in their life insurance businesses, lower investment yields from the low interest rate environment, and lower premiums.

The COVID crisis has hit a broad cross-section of the S&P 500, and this list of securities covers industries that have been most directly impacted. There has been wide dispersion in performance from the February peak to now, and hopefully this list provides an interesting framing and screen for readers.

