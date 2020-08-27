The largest Canadian banks reported this week with some heterogenous results across the board. National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), for example, topped profit expectations by displaying limited provisions while Scotiabank (BNS) fell short of expectations due to above-consensus provisions. Considering pandemic conditions in Latin America, the quarter confirms how much of a challenge the International segment is for Scotia. Provisions tripled in Q3 to around C$2.18bln mostly due to the international unit. Yet, the conservative standards the firm employs and its dividend payout, well-covered historically indicate that Scotia is still a good long-term play.

Scotia Bank (TSX listing – Also accessible on the NYSE) –Bloomberg

The foreign business remains a challenge under current circumstances

For Q3-2020, Scotiabank reported net income of $1.3bln, down from $1.9bln a year earlier (Source: Newswire) but relatively stable compared to the previous quarter. ROE stood at a decent 8.3% (11.5% in 2019) while the EPS of $1.04 fell short of estimates.

The impact of the pandemic was really felt through the International segment which faced both lower margin and non-interest generation. In my view, NIM contraction will remain a challenge going forward, domestically because of the low interest rate environment but also in Latin America due to the difficult ability to pass through higher margins to customers. This combined with provisions up 187% (Scotia Q3 results) in that segment will be something to watch for.

I am not particularly concerned with the risk standards of the firm given that liquidity coverage is strong (LCR of 141%) and the CET1 ratio is well-positioned at 11.3%. In fact, CET1 ratio climbed 40bps as a result of internal generation, ECL transitional relief and manageable RWAs (reduction in credit risk & other adjustments). Against these strengths, the fact that earnings for International banking dropped by around 90% with unprecedented provisions make me more vigilant. Scotia deserves more of a wait-and-see approach given the presence in Peru, Chile, and the Caribbean.

PCLs by business unit – Supplementary Information

Deferral stats confirm the trends discussed

Looking at deferral figures, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Scotia is slightly lagging Canadian peers. The unique sectoral breakdown and geographic exposure bring in more risk as evidenced with deferrals. While total loan deferrals dropped vis-à-vis Q2, they spiked for international loans and I wouldn’t be surprised to see headwinds there given the macro-environment in Latin America following the pandemic. Canadian mortgages also maintained a relatively high deferral rate. From a provision perspective, allowances for residential mortgages accounted for 18% of total stage 3 provisions, another factor to watch for as the Canadian real estate sector could come under strain but that’s applicable to most Canadian banks.

Revenue Growth – Capital Markets (Investor Presentation)

Scotia is an interesting profile to have and remains a solid pick

Despite these challenges, which justify my neutral position over the short/mid-term, Scotia is able to counter-balance weaknesses internationally with strong capital market activities, which historically weren’t that much of a strength. That’s particularly true given the recent discontinuation of the metal/gold unit where Scotia was a leading player. This quarter, capital market revenues increased 60% year-on-year thanks to larger trading, advisory and corporate loan growth.

Following its quarterly result, Scotia maintained its dividend of $0.9 a share per quarter ($3.6 annually) which is among the highest by national comparison (current dividend yield exceeding 6%). I am watchful of the dividend payout which increased drastically – not surprisingly – in Q2 and Q3 which justifies a wait-and-see approach regarding earnings metrics. Scotia used to average 50% in payout and needs to normalize its above-80% estimates from recent quarters.

Current Multiples Peer Comparison - Bloomberg

Once conditions normalize and the international division, a growth-based sector can offset slowdowns in Canada’s business volume, Scotia should see its stock price average pre-COVID levels, an almost 20% upside potential. The punitive market reaction and lack of recovery is clearly justified by the amount of provisioning and concerns stemming from the LatAm region. I’ve seen other banks pick up on Capital Market offsets (volatility advantage) with less adequate loan coverage and lower capital.

For that additional reason, I still think Scotia is a good pick to have on any portfolio but understand the focus on other Top-tier Canadian banks at the moment. For reference, Scotia trades at fair value and has an attractive P/E valuation of around 9.8x against a mean of 11.1x for the industry. Other Canadian banks trade at a slight premium which may not be as justified if you think Scotia can maintain capital market momentum while normalizing the international division in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.