Despite the company's potential there is limited margin of safety for investors even at current low share prices, so I suggest avoiding the company for now.

Mediclinic plc (OTC:ALNRF, OTCPK:MCFFY, OTCPK:ANHGY) is a private hospital operator which is listed on the London exchange. Its large collection of hospital assets in three main markets is attractive and cash generative. But COVID-19 may lead to delayed procedures and lower revenue, while a high debt level means the short- to medium-terms for shareholders do not look very attractive. Even at its current low price, there is notable risk. Avoid.

About Mediclinic

The company’s head office and primary listing are in London. It maintains secondary listings on the exchanges in Johannesburg and Namibia. The company has approximately 11,600 beds across facilities in South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. Additionally it has a minority stake in the British company Spire.

The biggest contributor both at the revenue profit level is the Swiss operation (“Hirslanden”).

Source: company 2020 annual report

One of the questions for an investor here is understanding the logic behind the business model. Healthcare has global commonalities but can the market in Switzerland be that similar in terms of demand and pricing to that in southern Africa, for example? I don’t have a full answer to that question. However, clearly Switzerland and the UAE could be lucrative markets for healthcare and based on the reported contribution such as that in the diagram above, it seems that the same is true of the southern African operations. However, looking at the numbers more closely, Switzerland punches above its weight.

Source: company annual results presentation

Business performance is middling. For example, occupancy rates at the Swiss operation have been falling in recent years and are now just above two thirds.

Source: company annual results presentation

The company operates across a wide range of medical services. Around 95% of revenue comes from insured patients.

Source: company annual results presentation

While a pandemic might seem like a boon to a hospital operator, in fact many elective procedures and outpatient procedures have been delayed globally. Mediclinic like many companies faces business challenges as a direct result of the pandemic. In a trading update last month, it noted that while the Swiss and Middle Eastern businesses had recovered such that the June revenues were ahead of prior year, in its southern Africa business, June revenues were still 12% down on their previous year level.

Note that the exposure to the rand and other currencies for a company now reporting in pounds adds a further crinkle to the smoothness of Mediclinic’s financial visibility.

Results

Operating a collection of private hospitals ought to be a money spinner. However, Mediclinic has been unloved for the markets for a number of years.

A quick look at recent results gives a clue why.

Source: company 2020 annual report

While revenue has risen, in two of the past five years the company has posted a sizable operating loss. This reflects its financing costs as well as its complex structure, in my view.

The Company has a Manageable but Significant Debt Pile

The company has decent liquidity. It entered the COVID-19 pandemic with £726m total cash and available facilities. But longer term, one of the key challenges for a good return on Mediclinic shares is the company’s indebtedness.

At the end of March, Mediclinic’s leverage ratio was 3.4x (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis, using IFRS 16 accounting it is higher, at 4.3x). It had nearly two billion pounds’ worth of borrowings on its balance sheet. In the short term that’s fine. Large tranches are payable in 2025, when approximately £1.2 billion of secured bank loans on the Swiss business become due. Cash conversion in the business is strong (109% of EBITDA last year), but cash flows would be sucked up for years just to pay down that one large borrowing (there are other smaller ones).

Source: company 2020 annual report

While that may not matter if the debt can be refinanced upon falling due – which it should be able to – the point remains that with its high level of indebtedness, the company is unable to allocate significant cash to paying dividends.

Source: company annual results presentation

So while Mediclinic is a sizable hospital business and cash generative, that doesn’t make it attractive to investors in my view.

The Dividend Has Not Increased for Years

The company suspended its dividend in April on the pretext of COVID-19.

Prior to that, the company has held its dividend flat for a number of years at 7.9p, a yield of 3.1% at the current share price. Last year’s earnings cover at 3.4x was the lowest for a number of years. Cover of over three times sounds impressive, but earnings are somewhat misleading here given the company’s leverage level.

As well as its ordinary shareholders, the company has non-controlling interests. While some of the company’s payouts are directed towards shareholders, note that some go to non-controlling interests.

Source: company 2020 annual report

On a side note, note also that the payouts to shareholders and non-controlling interests in the excerpt above seem to be the reverse of the ones in the excerpt from the presentation further above, which relates to the same year. The correct figure seems to be the one above (£59 million went to shareholders) but this apparent error shows some of the challenges of a complex company with an annual report running to over three hundred and fifty pages. As a prospective or current shareholder, it also makes it more difficult to form an accurate view on the company’s business health and prospects.

The company also has multiple non-wholly owned subsidiaries that have material non-controlling interests. So the complex corporate structure of Mediclinics means that the money flows around the group aren’t as straightforward as the company running hospitals, paying down its debt and paying the rest out to shareholders.

The lack of likely dividend growth combined with mixed business results and indebtedness have conspired to drive the shares down in recent years. Last year saw some recovery but the pandemic and economic downturn brought that to an end.

Source: Google Finance

Their current p/e is around 10.While at the current price the shares look cheap, they may struggle to get more upward momentum for the reasons outlined above.

Conclusion: Mediclinic Lacks a Comfortable Margin of Safety for the Investor

I like the company’s assets and if it can improve earnings and pay down debt, today’s share price could look like a bargain two or three years from now. There is certainly potential in the company. But for investors who want a margin of safety, the risks for now outweigh the rewards. Avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.