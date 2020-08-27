Newfoundland Gold Mines: 2019 Production And 2020 Development Prospects

What Newfoundland lacks in quantity of gold mines and projects, they make up for in quality.

The reserves and resources among companies is compiled so that they can be compared.

Newfoundland has one producing mine that isn't a good enough reason alone, to invest in the company.

Newfoundland has two exciting gold mining projects that are only two to three years from production that gold investors should be aware of.

Newfoundland Gold Mines

Like other Canadian provinces, Newfoundland has a rich history of mining. At one point during the late 1800s, Newfoundland was the sixth-largest copper producer in the world. As far as gold mining goes, the province has had fits and starts of prospecting but nothing like other major provinces. Heavy prospecting in the area didn't pick up recently until the 1980s. Since then, there have been a few years of production here and there, but nothing that has been sustainable long term.

Today there is one small, producing gold mine operated by Anaconda Mining and a couple of exciting projects in the development pipeline from Marathon Gold and Maritime Resources.

In the following article, I lay out the details surrounding each company's projects so that the reader has a starting point to better understand these projects and whether they are potentially investment-worthy. Information such as mine economics, and reserves and resources are shared so that investors have some of the important information at their fingertips.

Here are the four companies covered with some depth, in the article below.

Anaconda Mining (OTCQX:ANXGF) First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) Maritime Resources (OTC:MRTMF)

Newfoundland Gold Mines 2019 Production

There was one producing gold mine in Newfoundland in 2019.

Gold Mine / Project Company 2019 Production Point Rousse Anaconda 16,362 ounces

Newfoundland Gold Mines 2020 Reserves and Resources

Source: Created by the author

Gold Mine / Project Company P&P M&I Inferred Total Point Rousse Anaconda Mining 0 .12 .08 .2 Hope Brook First Mining Gold 0 .84 .11 .95 Valentine Marathon Gold 1.87 3.09 .96 5.92 Hammerdown Maritime Resources 0 .52 .47 .99

P&P = Proven and Probable

M&I = Measured and Indicated

*Numbers stated in millions

Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining owns the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in north-central Newfoundland. The Point Rousse Project intersects three prospective gold trends, which include 20 km of total strike length and three separate deposits: Pine Cove, Stog'er Tight, and Argyle.

Anaconda Mining has been mining the Pine Cove deposit since 2010, and current production is 15,000 to 16,000 ounces per year. Unfortunately, the company believes the Pine Cove probable reserves will be depleted by Q4 of 2020. At that point, the company anticipates being prepared to begin mining from the Argyle pit. The company has also already been mining from the Stog'er Tight mine.

During 2019, the company produced 16,362 ounces of gold with an AISC of $1,655 per ounce. Through the first half of 2020, the company has produced 8,843 ounces of gold with an AISC of $1,665 per ounce.

The company has not renewed its resource estimate since December 31, 2017, and at that point, the Point Rousse project had 119,570 indicated gold ounces, and 78,090 inferred gold ounces.

The company is confident that they will have enough resources to continue to extend the life of the Point Rousse Project as they continue to implement their exploration program. In addition to the deposits in the image below, they have identified the Tilt Cove Project located 45 km away from the Pine Cove Mill. This project was a past-producing copper-gold mine and is in the early stages of exploration for the company.

Source: Anaconda Mining MD&A

Anaconda Mining currently trades with a market cap of $72 million.

First Mining Gold

The Hope Brook project was a past-producing mine from 1987 to 1997, during which it produced 752,163 ounces of gold as well as copper. First Mining acquired the project with Coastal Gold in July of 2015. The project covers 26,650 hectares, and the company compares the project to the Haile gold deposit in South Carolina in its geology.

Currently, there is limited information available on the project. However, the project has a resource estimate of .84 million indicated ounces and .11 million inferred ounces.

First Mining trades with a market cap of $230 million. It is also important to note that First Mining was originally founded by the CEO of First Majestic Silver (AG), Keith Neumeyer. Keith Neumeyer is currently the chairman of the board and has a strong history of success at First Majestic Silver.

Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold is the proud 100 percent owner of the Valentine Gold Project located in central Newfoundland. Once full production is reached, the mine will be the largest gold producer in Atlantic Canada.

Source: Marathon Gold fact sheet

Project Economics

The company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study in April of 2020. The results of the study were positive, outlining an open-pit operation with a 12-year mine life. The company expects the project to employ 404 people during construction and 426 people during the operational phase. The initial CAPEX required is $206 million, with the total life-of-mine capital requirement of $414 million. The project is expected to have an NPV of $360 million, assuming a gold price of $1,350 per ounce. With gold currently trading at $1,950 per ounce, I'm estimating an actual NPV of $811 million and an annualized rate of return of about 80 percent. I converted the numbers in the paragraph above to USD rather than Canadian dollars.

Source: Marathon Gold presentation

Project Reserves and Resources

The project has proven and probable reserves of 1.87 million ounces and resource estimates of 3 million measured and indicated ounces and .96 million inferred ounces. The chart below shows the consistent, almost annual growth with which Marathon Gold has grown their resources.

Source: Marathon Gold presentation

Development Timeline

The company expects to see this project all the way to production. For that, the company has provided the following timeline.

2020 1H - Permitting

2020 2H - Permitting and Feasibility

2021 1H - Permitting, Feasibility, and Detailed Engineering

2021 2H - Permitting, Detailed Engineering

2022 1H - Permitting, Construction

2022 2H - Permitting, Construction

2023 1H - Construction

2023 2H - Operations and Gold Production Begins

Source: Marathon Gold presentation

Currently, the Marathon Gold trades with a market cap of $365 million.

Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources is the owner of the Hammerdown Gold Project located near King's Point, Newfoundland. Maritime owns 100% of 65% of the mineral licenses and is under an option agreement to earn 100% ownership on 100% of the mineral licenses over time. The prospect is a historical mine that was once owned by Richmont Mines but was shut down due to low gold prices. From 2000 to 2004, while the mine was operational, it recovered 143,000 ounces of gold. The full project is called the Green Bay Property but includes four separate gold deposits, of which one is called Hammerdown.

Source: Maritime Resources presentation

PEA Economic Study

The project will be a combination of an underground and an open-pit mining operation. The initial capital requirement for the project will be $43 million, with a production of 521,500 ounces during the life of the mine. The average production per year will be roughly 58,000 ounces with a grade of 7.82 g/t Au. The image below shows the life of mine plan dropping off in years seven through nine, as well as the grade.

The project would result in a strong NPV and IRR of $155 million and 81.5 percent with gold prices at $1,650 per ounce. With gold prices where they are today, I would estimate the project to produce an NPV of around $228 million with an IRR of 110 percent. My numbers differ from the slide below as I have converted what I believe are Canadian dollars to US dollars at the exchange rate of .76 CAD to USD. During the life of mine, the mine expects to have an average AISC of $938 per gold ounce.

Source: Maritime Resources presentation

Reserves and Resources

Maritime Resources has measured and indicated resources of .52 million ounces and inferred resources of .47 million ounces. The company does not have any official proven and probable reserves at this time.

Path to Production

The company is on the path to production and is currently working on permitting and completing a feasibility study. I would expect the feasibility study to reveal some proven and probable reserves. They expect construction begin in the second half of 2021 with production beginning sometime during 2022.

Source: Maritime Resource presentation

Maritime Resources currently trades with a market cap of $22 million.

Newfoundland Gold Mines Honorable Mention

Great Atlantic Resources OTC:PRZCF) - Golden Promise and other projects Labrador Gold OTCQX:NKOSF) - Kingsway and other projects Matador Mining - Cape Ray Project Nexus Gold - Black Ridge, GB Gold-Copper, and Bauline projects Northern Shield OTCPK:NSHRF) - Root & Cellar and Merasheen projects Rambler Metals & Mining OTCPK:RBMTF) - Ming Mine and Nugget Pond Mill Sokoman Minerals OTCQB:SICNF) - Moosehead project Spearmint Resources OTCPK:SPMTF) - Goose Gold project

Full List of Newfoundland Gold Mines and Projects

Anaconda Mining Point Rousse First Mining Hope Brook Great Atlantic Resources Golden Promise & Others Labrador Gold Kingsway & Others Marathon Gold Valentine Maritime Resources Hammerdown Matador Mining Cape Ray Nexus Gold Black Ridge, GB, & Bauline Northern Shield Root & Cellar, and Merasheen Rambler Metals & Mining Ming Mine and Nugget Pond Mill Sokoman Minerals Moosehead Spearmint Resources Goose Gold Company Gold Mine / Project

Newfoundland Gold Mines Conclusion

The Maritime Resources and Marathon Gold projects look very attractive. Both projects have clearly defined timelines and goals for when production will begin. Both companies expect to have gold production within the next two to three years. Both companies have projects that produce considerable value relative to where there shares trade currently.

For Maritime Resources, I'm surprised that it's trading with a market cap of $22 million. For a company that expects production to begin in late 2022 potentially, it seems they should be trading higher relative to their project's net present value. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the company only has measured and indicated resources without any proven and probable reserves. Or the fact that the company has a fairly dilutive share structure and investors may be concerned they will dilute shares further to meet future capital requirements. However, in two years, this company potentially produces 60 to 70 thousand ounces of gold per year, and that will likely increase the company's market cap substantially. If gold prices stay where they are, I might expect Maritime to increase 4 to 7 times its current price.

Marathon Gold is also a great option, although it's trading closer to its NPV than Maritime Resources, but it also has a less dilutive share structure than Maritime. That said, it has larger reserves and resources, which, as of now, will provide a longer, more productive mine life. But regardless of which company is better, I believe both companies may be suitable investments today if gold prices remain where they are at.

This concludes the summary of Newfoundland gold mines. If I left any companies out that are noteworthy, please let me know about them in the comments section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGDPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.