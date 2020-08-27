Copart (CPRT) is a rather unique company. It provides automotive auction services, but it does them online rather than the traditional in-person auctions that companies like Manheim Auto Auctions are known for. Copart has approximately 200 locations in 11 countries.

The company is expected to report earnings next week, but it is unclear what day they will report. Copart last reported on May 20 and that was fiscal third quarter 2020. The company's investors relations site doesn't have an events page and I was unable to find the exact date anywhere on the site. This has been frustrating because the stock is one of the holdings in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio and I like to give subscribers a heads up before any company reports.

I checked three different sites for the exact earnings' date and two of them had it as September 2 and one had it as September 4. Based on the fact that the three previous earnings reports have been on a Wednesday, I am inclined to think that September 2 is the more likely date of release.

Regardless of when the earnings are released, what we are more interested in is how the company does and how it compares to expectations - not necessarily the estimates, but what investors expect. Analysts expect the company to report EPS of $0.38 and that is down from EPS of $0.60 in Q4 2019. Revenue is expected to come in at $427.05 million after revenue of $542.58 million last year. Those are declines of 36.7% for the earnings and 21.3% for the revenue.

Seeing revenue and earnings decline is somewhat new to Copart as the company has seen earnings grow by an average of 29% per year over the last three years while revenue has increased by 17% per year over the same time period. Earnings did decline by 12% in the third quarter and revenue was down 1%. Analysts expect earnings to increase by 14% in fiscal 2021 and revenue is expected to increase by 8.1%.

The company's management efficiency measurements are strong with a return on equity of 31.9% and a profit margin of 34.4%. Both of those figures are well above average. The valuations are a little higher than average with a trailing P/E of 34.9 and a forward P/E of 37.9.

Overall, I would consider Copart to be above average when it comes to its fundamental indicators and comparing it to other stocks. The ROE and profit margin are strong, and before the pandemic, the company was growing earnings and revenue at a solid pace. Analysts expect that growth to return once the pandemic is over.

Approaching Potential Resistance Ahead of Earnings

If we look at the weekly chart for Copart, we see that it has rallied nicely off of its March low, just like the overall market and like so many other stocks. I do have some concern about the $105 area potentially acting as resistance and that is why I recommended to subscribers that they take partial profits on August 26. The blue arrow marks our entry point and we were up just shy of 25%. With the possible resistance looming and with the oscillators in overbought territory, I felt it was prudent to protect the gains.

Both the RSI and the stochastic indicators have been known to remain in overbought territory for extended periods, and that played a role in only taking partial profits. Should the stock break through the $105 level, we could see a breakout from there. We still have half of our position open and can still take advantage of any additional upside; we just have less risk on the table now.

Ideally, we would see a similar move to what we saw in the middle of 2019. If you look at March '19, the stock's 13-week moving average of the 52-week as the oscillators were entering overbought territory. There was resistance looming at the $67 area at that time. The stock broke through the $67 level on an earnings report and it continued to climb all the way up to the $105 area before that rally ended. I would love to see another move just like that this time around.

Sentiment is Mixed toward Copart

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Copart we see a mix of bullish and bearish indicators. Please note that I view sentiment in a contrarian manner-too much pessimism is good and too much optimism is bad. With that in mind, analysts are more pessimistic than the average stock, short sellers are neutral, and option traders are bullish.

There are only nine analysts following the stock with five "buy" ratings and four "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 55.5% and the average buy percentage is in the 65% to 75% range. The overall number of analysts following the stock seems a little low considering the trading volume and the fundamental strength for Copart.

The short interest ratio is at 3.17 currently and the ratio has been trending higher. We see in the table below that the ratio was below 1.5 back at the end of February and has slowly trended higher. The short interest has been relatively consistent, but the average daily trading volume has dropped by more than half. If the ratio was climbing due to rising short interest, that would be a sign of increasing pessimism and would be a better sign in my opinion.

The put/call ratio is extremely low at 0.324. There are 6,850 puts open at this time and 21,156 calls open. The average put/call ratio tends to be in the 1.0 range, but Copart's seems to be low most of the time. It was down around 0.45 on May 20 when the company last reported earnings. It did jump up to a high of 0.55 after the earnings report, but it dropped back down in mid-July.

My Overall Take on Copart

Obviously, I am still bullish on Copart, otherwise, it wouldn't still be a holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio. The potential resistance at the $105 area is a concern and so are the overbought levels on the weekly oscillators. The fundamentals are good and hopefully, they will continue to be above average after the upcoming earnings report.

As I mentioned above, I am hoping for a breakout above the possible resistance like the move we saw in 2019. For another breakout to happen we will need to see strong results in the most recent quarter and we will need for the company to express some optimism about fiscal 2021.

If you already own the stock I recommend holding on to it, but if you have a decent gain you may want to take profits on a portion of the position or buy protective puts as insurance. If you don't own the stock but are looking to add it to your portfolio, I would wait until after the earnings report before adding it. I would wait to see if it breaks out above the $105 level. If we see a similar breakout like the one in 2019, you will still be able to get a nice return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I don't own Copart in my personal account, it is a holding in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio.