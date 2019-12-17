Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is in the middle of a transition away from upfront customer payments towards a ratable recurring business model. Splunk expects that in the middle of next year to start lapping its change in its business model and that its cash flows will then start to look meaningfully more attractive.

Ultimately, by fiscal 2023, it's aiming to see its cash flows reaching $1 billion. However, not only is this goal a considerable while away but right now, investors are already pricing in the stock at 35x Splunk's 2023 cash flow target.

There are better opportunities elsewhere.

Revenues Growth Rates Weaken

Source: Author's calculations; *** high-end company Q3 2020 guidance

At the top end of Splunk's Q3 2021 guidance, it points towards this fast-growing SaaS business growing its revenues by 1% y/y.

As far as SaaS companies go, given that I follow so many, I would question why Splunk has opted not to return to give investors full-year guidance. Considering that during its fiscal Q2 2020 (last calendar year) it was able to give investors the visibility they required.

Indeed, wasn't the whole point of transitioning towards a recurring business model to give investors visibility?

Moving on, Splunk's Total ARR remains steady with approximately 50% y/y revenue growth rates, compared with 52% in the same period a year ago.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

Given the tumultuous time Splunk has had to navigate, this small dip of 200 basis points in ARR growth rates is not much at all.

During the earnings call, Splunk's CEO Doug Merritt noted that some customers were hesitant to commit to long-term contracts, but that overall there has been an acceleration in cloud momentum and that Splunk's long-term targets to reach 60% of its revenue from cloud sources is now two years ahead of schedule.

Specifically, during Q2 2021, Splunk's cloud contributed 53% to total software bookings, compared with 36% in the same period a year ago.

Investors Focus on Cloud Transition

Cloud ARR was up an astonishing 89% y/y to $568 million. This the most bullish aspect of the story. However, for a stock valued with a market cap of roughly $35 billion, this appears to be a punchy price tag.

Nevertheless, investors' sentiment is a very strong driver for Splunk's return, and for now, investors appear perfectly content with this approximately half a billion of ARR.

As we can see below, Splunk's cloud contribution to total revenues continues to increase with the passage of time. Presently, just over a quarter of its cloud revenues contribute towards total revenues.

Source: Q2 2021 Investor Presentation

One of the Highest Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate Amongst SaaS Companies

Moving on, a very positive aspect of Splunk is that it has a very high dollar-based net retention rate of 132%.

This implies that the level of cross-selling and upselling on its customers is so high, that even without adding another single customer over the coming twelve months its revenues could still grow by 32% y/y (assuming no churn). This is no doubt very attractive, and investors will appraise this figure in support of their bullish thesis.

Investors Eye up Splunk's Long-Term Target

Right now, the carrot for investors is that in fiscal 2023, Splunk expects to reach $1 billion of cash flows from operations and reverse its cash burn thus far.

During Splunk's H1 2021, its cash flow was negative $124 million compared with negative $94 million in the same period a year ago.

Taking a step back, given that the whole story here is focused on Splunk's cloud opportunity, Splunk's cloud non-GAAP gross profit margins are fairly middle of the road.

Within the SaaS space, generating less than 60% in non-GAAP gross profit margins puts Splunk's gross profit profile towards the lower end of alluring SaaS revenues.

Valuation - Difficult To See A Lot More Upside Potential

Looking back to 2018, when Splunk made its transition away from billing customers upfront towards billing them over the term of their contract, Splunk was generating 20% cash flow margins.

The idea being that by fiscal 2023, Splunk will be on target towards making $1 billion in cash flows before capitalization of intangibles and capex. This leaves the stock today trading for more than 35x its cash flows from operation more than 2 years out.

Even within the incredibly hotly-priced SaaS space, paying 35x cash flows to years out is a punchy multiple.

The Bottom Line

During the earnings call, Splunk's management contends that it's building one of the fastest-growing SaaS businesses at scale, with investors for now appearing to be more than satisfied with this narrative.

Having said that, given that its stock is already priced at close to $35 billion, I am struggling to see a lot more upside right now, asides from being a momentum stock. There are arguably more attractive opportunities elsewhere.