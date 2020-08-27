Travel restrictions will start to ease in October 2020, but Hawaii’s tourism industry will likely continue to suffer well into 2021, which will pose credit risks.

Earnings of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) increased by 12% sequentially in the second quarter to $0.98 per share. The earnings increase was attributable to gains on the sale of Visa (NYSE:V) shares and loan growth. Earnings will likely decline in the remainder of the year compared to the second quarter due to lower non-interest income. Further, the provision expense will likely remain elevated in the year ahead.

For the full year, I’m expecting BOH to report earnings of $3.43 per share, down 38% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BOH because of the elevated risks. Around 12% of total loans are to COVID-19-sensitive industries, which add to the credit risk BOH is facing. Moreover, all of BOH’s loan portfolio is indirectly facing elevated credit risk because the economy of Hawaii is heavily dependent on tourism.

Risks from Exposure to Hawaiian Economy Unlikely to Ease Anytime Soon

Around 12% of BOH’s total loans at the end of the last quarter were to COVID-19-sensitive industries, including restaurants, lodging, and retail, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. Further, the whole loan portfolio is indirectly at an elevated level of risk because the state of Hawaii depends heavily on tourism. As mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, the leisure and hospitality industry represents 19% of jobs and 10% of Hawaii’s GDP. The industry has suffered a lot amid the pandemic because of the stay-at-home orders during the second quarter, and the current 14-day self-quarantine travel restrictions. According to the latest statistics released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, visitor arrivals were down 98.2% in June compared to a year ago.

From October 2020, Hawaii will ease some of the travel restrictions, according to Hawaii’s Department of Transportation. Trans-Pacific travelers arriving in Hawaii from out-of-state will have the option to get a valid COVID-19 test prior to their arrival, and show proof of a negative test result, to avoid the 14-day quarantine. Despite the easing of restrictions, I’m not expecting much recovery in the industry until next year as most people will likely remain cautious and avoid travelling.

Due to widespread debt-servicing problems, BOH allowed concessions on around 16% of its total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. These factors show that BOH is currently facing an elevated level of credit risk, which will likely sustain until the end of this year.

Considering the risks, Hawaii’s economy, and BOH’s existing level of loan-loss provisioning, I’m expecting the provision expense to remain elevated in the remainder of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting BOH to report a provision expense of $138 million, up from $16 million in 2019.

Low Loan Growth to Partly Offset Margin Compression

BOH’s net interest income increased slightly in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020, due to loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, BOH funded loans totaling $560 million under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, which contributed to the loan growth. The company earned fees of $18 million on the PPP loans, which it will recognize over the life of the loans, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. For the year ahead, I’m expecting total loan growth to be low as the forgiveness of PPP loans will partly offset organic loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting BOH to end the year with a loan balance of $11.7 billion, up 1% from the end of June and up 8% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

BOH’s net interest margin, NIM, got compressed by 8bps in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. An elevated level of liquidity and a decline in interest rates were the major contributors to the NIM decline. I’m expecting NIM to decline further in the year ahead as some assets will mature and new loans will originate at lower rates. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 10bps in the third quarter and 2bps in the fourth quarter.

Based on the expectations of loan growth and NIM compression, I’m expecting net interest income to decline by 1.4% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. My estimate is less optimistic than management’s guidance. The management mentioned in the conference call that they expected net interest income to be almost flat from the second quarter.

Non-Interest Income to Remain Low in the Year Ahead

BOH’s non-interest income surged in the second quarter by 11% sequentially because of a $14.2 million gain on the sale of the company’s remaining Visa shares, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Excluding the gain, BOH’s non-interest income declined by 20% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020. The decline was mostly attributable to a fall in fee income as BOH gave fee waivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of these fee waivers, including ATM fee waivers, are scheduled to end in the third quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. However, I’m not expecting customer transactions to return to a pre-pandemic level this year. As a result, I’m expecting the non-interest income to average a run rate of $37 million in the remaining two quarters of the year. My expectation is at the lower end of management’s guided range given in the conference call.

Expecting Earnings of Around $3.43 per Share

The expected sequential decline in net interest income and non-interest income will reduce earnings in the second half of the year compared to the first half. Moreover, the elevated provision expense will likely pressurize earnings in the year ahead. For the full year, I’m expecting BOH to report earnings of $3.43 per share, down 38% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because the provision expense is difficult to predict amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Risks Likely to Constrain the Stock Price Despite the Attractive Valuation

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book (P/TB) multiple to value BOH. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 2.14 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $33.2 gives a target price of $71.1 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 27% from BOH's August 26 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the upside, BOH is also offering a leading dividend yield of 4.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.67 per share. I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 65% for 2021, which is manageable.

BOH’s exposure to the Hawaiian economy and COVID-19-sensitive industries poses risks to earnings and valuation. The high portion of modified loans in total loans shows that a large proportion of borrowers are facing payment difficulties. The elevated credit risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the near term of three to four months. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on BOH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.