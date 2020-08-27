The combination of data explosion plus strong pattern of innovation for Pure Storage will help it return to growth.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

It has undoubtedly been a tough year for Pure Storage (PSTG), the flash array vendor that competes against legacy storage vendors. After riding a bullish wave of momentum last year on the back of double-digit revenue growth and a software-driven transformation story, the pandemic has sharply damaged Pure Storage's business this year and put a stop to its revenue growth.

After reporting second-quarter results, Pure Storage shares slid more than 10%, bringing year-to-date losses to ~15%. Pure Storage is one of the only technology stocks to be down this year, while the NASDAQ is up an unprecedented 28% thus far in 2020.

Data by YCharts

With the market continually notching new all-time highs, it's incredibly challenging to find any true value stocks left - least of all those in the tech sector. Though unpopular at the moment, patient investors who can commit to sticking with Pure Storage through the pandemic may get handsomely rewarded. In my view, there are several key pieces of the bullish thesis for Pure Storage that investors should remind themselves of, especially as the stock is trading so cheaply right now:

Pure Storage is winning market share from legacy storage vendors. The company's focus on flash storage (which is a smaller, faster storage solution versus clunky legacy hard drives) has allowed the company to steal share from legacy vendors in an age when data is exploding and speed/agility are critical to IT operations. Even as Pure Storage's growth has slowed down this year, it has continued to gain share from its competitors.

The company's focus on flash storage (which is a smaller, faster storage solution versus clunky legacy hard drives) has allowed the company to steal share from legacy vendors in an age when data is exploding and speed/agility are critical to IT operations. Even as Pure Storage's growth has slowed down this year, it has continued to gain share from its competitors. Strong history of innovation continued in Q2. In Q2, Pure Storage released its second-gen FlashArray//C, which the company claims to allow its customers to maintain high performance, reliability and speed at a much lower cost, potentially rendering hybrid/hard drive solutions obsolete. Given that the decision to invest in non-flash storage is usually about cost, the fact that Pure Storage is bringing cheaper products to market can continue to drive market share gains.

In Q2, Pure Storage released its second-gen FlashArray//C, which the company claims to allow its customers to maintain high performance, reliability and speed at a much lower cost, potentially rendering hybrid/hard drive solutions obsolete. Given that the decision to invest in non-flash storage is usually about cost, the fact that Pure Storage is bringing cheaper products to market can continue to drive market share gains. Tremendous margin profile. Yes, margins slipped slightly this quarter due to the pandemic. But we have to keep in mind that for a company that still sells hardware and is viewed by many to be a "commoditized" business that ~70% gross margins is still tremendously elevated.

Yes, margins slipped slightly this quarter due to the pandemic. But we have to keep in mind that for a company that still sells hardware and is viewed by many to be a "commoditized" business that ~70% gross margins is still tremendously elevated. Value-added software. The reason why Pure Storage's margins are so high is because the company has worked on selling software additions to its customers, such as file backup/recovery and data management services. This isn't just a differentiator against other storage companies, but also a driver for future margin growth.

The reason why Pure Storage's margins are so high is because the company has worked on selling software additions to its customers, such as file backup/recovery and data management services. This isn't just a differentiator against other storage companies, but also a driver for future margin growth. Deep value. And of course, there's Pure Storage's incredibly attractive price. At current share prices near $15, Pure Storage's market cap is $3.99 billion and its enterprise value is $3.19 billion, after netting off the $1.29 billion of cash and $0.49 billion of debt on Pure Storage's latest balance sheet. That represents a valuation of just 1.6x EV/FY22 revenue, based on Wall Street's FY22 (next calendar year) revenue consensus of $1.90 billion, or +15% y/y.

Go against the current and buy this stock while others are dumping it.

Q2 download

Let's now review Pure Storage's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. While of course the print was less-than-ideal, there were also some bright spots to call out that in my view invalidate the ~10% crash post-earnings.

The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Pure Storage Q2 results Source: Pure Storage Q2 earnings release

The bad news is that Pure Storage's revenue growth cranked to a near-halt this quarter. Revenue of $403.7 million grew only 2% y/y, which was slightly better than the $395.3 million (approximately flat) revenue that Wall Street was expecting, but decelerating ten points versus Q1's 12% y/y growth rate - which, in turn, decelerated five points from Q4's 17% y/y growth rate.

There is a glimmer of good news here, though. As expected, Pure Storage's overall revenue growth was pulled down by a decline in product revenue. This makes sense as companies aren't exactly rushing to build out backend tech investments during the pandemic. Pure Storage's subscription revenue, however, grew 37% y/y in the quarter - and given this is the company's top focus, we like the fact that Pure Storage is still continuing to grow its recurring revenue at a healthy pace.

Sadly, even that boost in subscription revenue wasn't able to counteract a slight decline in gross margins, which clocked in at 69.8% this quarter - slightly better than last year's 69.4%, but down 210bps sequentially from Q1 (last year's Q1-to-Q2 margin seasonality, meanwhile, had been positive).

Figure 2. Pure Storage margin trends Source: Pure Storage Q2 earnings deck

Still, we do have to put this into perspective: for a company that sells a mix of hardware and software, the fact that Pure Storage's gross margins are still clinging in the ~70% puts it only slightly lower than most pure software companies in the 70-80% range (all in pro forma terms).

Now we can move on to the positive points in the quarter that, in my view, were overlooked.

In spite of Pure Storage's decision not to provide formal Q3 guidance, CFO Kevan Krysler still noted that the company still expects strong growth in subscription services through the pandemic. Per his remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Now moving to guidance, the growth we have achieved and our focus on operating discipline during the first half of the year is based on the core fundamentals of our business being strong despite the significant economic contraction caused by COVID-19. As we look to Q3, we expect recurring revenue and sales of our Evergreen and unified subscription services will continue to show strong growth though significant uncertainty due to COVID remains."

Another big highlight: official Q1 market share results published by IDC show Pure Storage as one of the only storage vendors gaining market share. In other words - the pandemic is hitting all storage vendors hard, but at least Pure Storage's piece of the pie is rising. The company gained 0.7% of market share in Q1, at the expense of NetApp (-1.6%) and HP Enterprise (HPE) (-1.1%).

Figure 3. Pure Storage market share trends Source: Pure Storage Q2 earnings deck

We also like the fact that in spite of weaker revenue and a sequential slip in gross margins, Pure Storage's savings on the operating cost side helped the company to still grow free cash flow by 29% y/y to $25.7 million in the quarter, also representing a 140bps increase in FCF margins.

Figure 4. Pure Storage FCF trends Source: Pure Storage Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

With shares of Pure Storage trading at <2x FY22 revenues (compared to its usual trend of trading in the mid ~2x range), I think Pure Storage is a very strong "buy the dip" opportunity. Looking longer term, if Pure Storage's claim that it can deliver the superior quality of flash storage at lower prices is true, the company has much more to gain in terms of market share and growth. Stay long here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.