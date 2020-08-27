PDC Energy has seen its debt climb to more than $1.9 billion but with free cash flows, the company should be able to bring it down to $1.5 billion.

PDC Energy (PDCE) stood firm as oil prices plunged in the second quarter and now, after WTI's climb to $40 a barrel, the company looks all set to grow earnings and generate strong levels of free cash flows. Its debt will also likely decline as the company uses free cash flows to repay borrowings. The Denver, Colorado-based company's output has held up well during the downturn. Although its production might decline in the second quarter but should gradually recover back to Q1-2020 levels by the final quarter of next year. PDC Energy stock has performed well in the recent past and with earnings growth, free cash flows, debt reduction, and production recovery, I think its shares might continue doing well in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Solid Q2 Results

The second quarter was a tough period for the US shale drillers as the price of the US benchmark WTI crude plunged to historic lows, with futures briefly slipping into the negative territory for the first time. The US oil spot price ended up averaging just under $28 per barrel. But overall, the shale oil producers have held up well during this difficult period, with many companies avoiding worst-case scenarios and managing to protect their balance sheets and preserve cash flows. I think PDC Energy has shone through. The company remained profitable, posted strong levels of free cash flows, cut down costs substantially, and has improved well productivity which enables the company to produce more oil with less capital.

In my previous article, I wrote that PDC Energy's output could decline in the second quarter from 185,000 boe per day produced in the first quarter after the company reduced drilling activity and voluntarily curtailed production in response to the weakness in oil prices. But its second-quarter output came in ahead of expectations, with total production climbing slightly to 190,000 boe per day, led by a 4.6% increase in oil production to 68,000 bpd. Almost 85% of PDC Energy's production came from Colorado's oil-rich Wattenberg field and the remaining from Texas's Delaware Basin. The solid production came even as the company reduced capital investments by 54% in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020 to $120 million.

Capital Efficiency, Declining Costs

The strong operational performance has prompted PDC Energy to increase this year's oil production guidance by 5% to 64,000-68,000 bpd and also increasing the total production forecast by 1% to 175,000-185,000 boe per day. What makes this even better is that the company has also reduced its annual CapEx forecast by $25 million at the mid-point to the range of $500 to $550 million. This combination of higher production with lower capital investments shows that the company is getting better at producing oil and gas and realizing capital efficiency gains.

PDC Energy has also managed to reduce its operational and production costs. Its G&A expenses dropped from $2.50 to $1.83 per boe (ex. non-recurring costs) in Q2-2020 on a sequential basis. Its lease operating expenses fell from $2.94 to $2.08 per boe. Its well costs (drilling, completion and facility costs) at Wattenberg, from where PDC Energy will continue to get a vast majority of its production, are forecasted to average just $400/ft. These cost cuts helped the company in ending the second quarter with an adjusted net profit of $13.8 million, or $0.14 per share, even as it sold its crude oil at an average price of just $18.63 per barrel. PDC Energy's cash flows, on the other hand, also got a lot of support from its crude oil hedges and helped it in ending the period with free cash flows of $61.8 million.

Earnings Growth, Free Cash Flows

With lower costs, PDC Energy is now in a better position to face weak oil prices. Oil prices have gained substantially after bottoming in the second quarter but the rally has been stalled, with the commodity largely hovering around $40-$42 per barrel for almost three months as the market remains concerned about the demand outlook. Some countries, including some of the crude oil's biggest consumers like India, are struggling to contain the pandemic. We are also seeing some signs of weak demand in the US, with Exxon Mobil (XOM) recently idling one of the two fluid catalytic crackers at the Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana due to weak consumption of refined products. Still, oil prices are up substantially, with the US oil spot price climbing from an average of $28 per barrel in Q2-2020 to low-$40s a barrel. In this backdrop, PDC Energy will realize significantly higher oil prices, as compared to the second quarter, pushing the company's profits higher.

PDC Energy's cash flows, on the other hand, will continue to receive support from hedges. The company has covered around 70% of its estimated oil production for the second half of the year with hedges by using swaps and collars with a weighted average floor of approximately $58 per barrel. Its cash outflows as capital expenses, on the other hand, will decline further. The company has forecast $50 million of CapEx for the third quarter and $100 million for the fourth quarter, down considerably from the prior periods. The drop in CapEx will allow PDC Energy to expand free cash flows in the third and fourth quarters from the second quarter.

PDC Energy's capital expenses will remain low in 2021 as well. As a reminder, the company slashed this year's capital budget from its original guidance of $1 billion to $1.1 billion provided in February to around $525 million. Now, it expects to spend a total of $1.0-1.2 billion in the current and next year. This implies that it will spend roughly $575 million in 2021. With further reduction in well costs and capital efficiency gains, I think actual capital investments might come in lower.

Meanwhile, the company will continue to protect its cash flows with crude oil hedges. So far, the company has covered around 45% of its estimated production for 2021 with hedges with a weighted-average floor price of roughly $45 per barrel. I expect the company to further build hedge positions for 2021 in the future. This will continue to protect its cash flows against the risk of a slide in oil prices. With downside protection from hedges, the company expects to deliver total free cash flows of more than $550 million in 2020 and 2021. But this forecast assumes an oil price environment of $40 a barrel for 2021. The current futures point to NYMEX prices climbing to mid-$40s a barrel in 2021. At higher prices, the company will likely report superior levels of excess cash.

Debt & Production Outlook

I expect PDC Energy to use the free cash flows to improve its financial health by repaying its debt. The company's balance sheet isn't in a bad shape but with a debt-to-equity ratio of more than 70%, it's not great either. The company has seen its total debt climb from $1.18 billion at the end of last year to $1.93 billion at the end of the second quarter. This debt includes $650 million drawn from the revolving credit facility.

However, I expect PDC Energy to self-fund its operations from internally generated cash flows in the future, as opposed to relying on the revolver. Moreover, as the company generates free cash flows, it will likely use that cash to first repay the 1.125% convertible notes worth $188 million due September 2021 and then the amount drawn on the revolving credit facility which matures in May 2023. In my opinion, the company currently looks well-positioned to meet its target of bringing the total debt down to $1.5 billion, considering it can generate $550 million of free cash flows through YE-2021.

PDC Energy has also provided its production outlook for the remainder of the year as well as for 2021, which shows solid resilience during the downturn. A vast majority of E&P companies have seen their production decline sharply in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020 and it remains unclear when their output will climb back to pre-crisis levels. For PDC Energy, however, this could happen by Q4-2021, or even sooner. The company has projected similar volumes for Q3-2020 as Q2-2020 but expects output to decline by a 10% in Q4-2020 and another 5% in Q1-2021 followed by an increase throughout the remainder of the year. PDC Energy expects to achieve 10% increase in total production and oil output in Q4-2021 from Q4-2020.

Image: Author. Data: PDC Energy forecast, author's estimates.

Based on these projections, we can estimate that the company's output will bottom at 170,000 boe per day in the fourth quarter, as the impact of the slowdown in completion activity becomes apparent. But the gradual resumption of activity from the third quarter will help push total production and oil output to 187,000 boe per day and 66,000 bpd respectively by Q4-2021, as implied by the company's guidance. That's slightly higher than 185,000 boe per day, including oil output of 65,000 bpd, produced in Q1-2020. However, I think with productivity gains and capital efficiencies, PDC Energy might end up producing more oil than its guidance, just like it did in Q2-2020.

Data by YCharts

PDC Energy stock has risen by 27% in the last three months, easily outperforming other oil and gas producers whose shares (XOP) rose by 1% in the same period. I think the stock still has room to move higher. It is currently priced just 3.6x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 7.7x and PDC Energy's five-year average of 5.4x, as per data from Seeking Alpha. Earnings growth, free cash flows, debt reduction, and production recovery should help push its shares higher. I think PDC Energy is a great oil stock for investors to consider.

Note that PDC Energy, like all E&P companies, is heavily exposed to oil price swings. If oil prices come under pressure again, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic or excess supplies from OPEC+ for instance, then that will dampen PDC Energy's earnings growth prospects. It will also hamper the company's ability to generate more than $550 million of free cash flows through YE-2021, and by that extension, its debt reduction efforts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.