The Covid Crisis has taken a toll on the restaurant industry as a whole regarding lost sales, cash flow, and earnings. There are few who have escaped the worst of the impact (excluding QSR): Concepts like Wingstop, Popeyes and, interestingly, two carry-out/delivery only pizza concepts (Domino's and Papa John's) and only a small group of fast casual chains. Chipotle (with their successful digital ordering) reported comps of -9.8%, and El Pollo Loco (with much higher takeout prior to the pandemic) reported a -9.7%. In QTR-2 Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) Craft Pizza and Pub (CPP) division being among this group, had comps in Q2 of (by our estimate) a negative 22%, with only about 20% off-premise sales prior to the pandemic, obviously building to 100% before dining rooms started to reopen.

Early on in the Crisis NROM's management anticipated the potential risks from the Crisis and launched several initiatives (see our previous Seeking Alpha article - NROM's Proactive Initiatives Minimize COVID-19 Impact) These initiatives minimized the COVID-19 impact, curtailing the worst and generated financial results materially better than most market peers.

According to Black Box Intelligence, restaurant industry comparable sales for QTR-2 were -36.9% (see chart) and according to our estimates, NROM QTR-2 CPP comparable sales were approximately -22%. On the earnings call management stated July had improved to a very modest -1.99%; after a steadily improving result through Q2. We point out that the CPP concept was designed to compete primarily in the Dine-In segment of the Industry, and has been successfully modified by way of their Pizza Valet service to better serve off-premise dining. There were only three Fast Casual/Casual Dining chains that reported better sales results for QTR-2 - Chipotle and El Pollo Loco mentioned above and Chili's (-10.9% in the quarter ending 7/31).

Black Box Intelligence SSS Chart 2020 (Restaurant Industry Averages):

And according to Crunchtime, which tracks U.S. Restaurant Industry Sales as a percentage of spend that occurred March 1, 2020 (as a percentage of pre-Covid levels).

You can see that NROM's CPP approach has performed substantially better than the industry wide indications in all categories, Full Service, Fast Casual and Quick Service. The CPPs, though a small chain with only seven locations (with three more to open shortly), is proving to have strong sustainable appeal with consumers Noble Roman's Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Press Release. As a reminder, CPP opened its fifth Company-owned location on March 25, 2020 as the economy was in the midst of a shutdown and had first week sales of over $50,000 Brownsburg Opening. They have sustained a weekly volume throughout QTR-2 and continuing until today in the mid $30Ks.

Updates were provided on the earnings call NROM to Host Conference Call 8-6-2020 regarding the sixth Company-owned location planned to open in Greenwood, IN by the end of QTR-3 Press Release - CPP to Open in Greenwood, IN. This location will feature the new prototype/design. The new design is 3,700 square feet; smaller than the traditional 4,200 square feet. The major differences are new equipment and redesigned kitchen to improve throughput allowing for faster and more efficient production. The changes in the dining room will allow space efficiencies to adapt to flexible seating arrangements for events and to easily adapt to situations such as the Covid Crisis created. The Company provided a further update in a press release announcing the seventh Company-owned location is planned to open in McCordsville, IN (just east of Indianapolis) in the fourth quarter Press Release - New CPP to Open in McCordsville, IN. The Company also announced the third franchised location of Craft Pizza & Pub is planned to open in early fourth quarter as well.

Combined with the financial improvements through earnings, cash flow, and a stronger balance sheet (some of which was achieved through improved margins and reduction in discounting); we believe NROM is well positioned for subsequent growth.

Securing the $715,000 PPP Funds:

This was mentioned in our previous report but had yet to be utilized in NROM's financial picture. QTR-2 results were aided by the PPP funds but were offset by $700,000 in lost sales and incremental expenses due to the temporary closing of locations. The Company is expecting these funds to be forgiven as the Company met all the eligibility requirements to participate in the PPP program and therefore accounted for as a government grant.

QTR-2 Financial Performance Press Release - Second Qtr 2020 Results:

Total revenue for NROM in QTR-2 was down by $500,000 and for the six-months down $700,000 which was largely the result of the Covid Crisis affecting both periods.

The CPP division had revenues of $1.407M; up from $1.329M in 2019. This increase was attributable to the new Brownsburg location which opened March 25, 2020. The original four CPP locations showed steady sequential sales improvements throughout QTR-2 after bottoming out in April at a negative 32%. Gross margin contribution from CPP increased to $602K from $209K, from 15.7% to 42.8% of sales, the significant increase largely the result of the PPP funds offsetting a significant portion of salaries and wages expense. Cost of sales expense was 19.8% vs. 20.9% in 2019. Packaging costs were 3.2% vs. 2.7% and delivery fees were 5.2% vs. 1.6%, both expenses affected by the switch to Pizza Valet and Delivery, which were the dominant Q2 sales drivers.

The Franchising Division (which includes the Non-Traditional locations) had revenues of $1.088M; down from $1.62M for the same period of 2019. Royalties and franchise fees were $914,000 down from $1,335,000 in 2019. The Non-Traditionals were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 Crisis from total to partial temporary closings and generally reduced traffic. This division's profitability for the quarter was $820,000 (75.4% of revenues) with salaries and wages being offset from the PPP funds, vs. $1,076K (66.4% of revenues). A significant number of non-traditional franchisees were still temporarily closed or saw limited activity as a result of the Covid Crisis. The franchising division also includes fees from grocery stores that are assembling and selling take and bake pies out of deli departments. In spite of grocery store traffic skyrocketing but faced with minimal staff that could not keep up with demand, the grocery store venue was also negatively impacted. While revenues were down $112K to $173K, especially since the CPPs and non-traditional locations have a predictably brighter future, this portion of sales has become less material in recent years.

Overall, net income was $696K vs. $441K a year earlier. EBITDA was $1.1M in Q2 vs. $877K in '19, all numbers obviously were positively affected by the PPP loan but negatively affected in approximately the same amount by partial temporary closures as ordered to prevent the spread of COVID. It is worth emphasizing that earnings would have been approximately breakeven, and EBITDA would have been almost $400K in Q2 even without PPP, an admirable performance under the circumstances of the pandemic and the temporary closures.

Noteworthy is the much-improved balance sheet, which is at its strongest position in many years. Cash was $1.6M vs. $218K as of 12/31/19. This was a result of the refinancing completed in QTR-1 2020, the PPP funds, and approximately $1.8M of EBITDA for the first six-months of 2020.

CONCLUSION:

The QTR-2 and six-month financial and operational results, combined with management's initiatives, continue to reinforce our bullish position on this Brand. When compared to most of the publicly traded Fast Casual/Casual Dining (Dine-In) concepts, very few have outperformed NROM; especially during the unprecedented COVID-19 Crisis. (In fact, many chains have filed bankruptcy.) This reflects on the strength of the Brand with consumers as well as the success of the company's leadership in managing the crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.