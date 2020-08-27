Background:

GFL Environmental (GFL) is a waste management company that is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America and was founded in 2007 in Canada. GFL’s strategy is to roll up or acquire other smaller companies in hope of achieving higher efficiencies and operational efficiencies. In many cases of capital intensive companies where the cap ex is spread to local geographies, the economies of scale and efficiencies tend to elude larger companies.

GFL has also been the recent target of a short report by Spruce Point Capital Management. While the thesis of management ties and obfuscation of connections is an interesting read, we wanted to understand the business as presented by the financial statements.

Diseconomies of Scale

(Note WM’s dollar amounts are in USD and GFL’s dollar amounts are in CAD)

We looked at the income statement to determine whether economies of scale and efficiencies were starting to manifest. We compared GFL to one of the largest public waste management companies – Waste Management (WM). We expected growth rates for GFL to be considerably larger, but when adjusted for acquisitions, we wanted to confirm organic revenue growth and improving margins.

As a baseline, we look into WM’s sales, sales growth and operating margins before and after tax. As we could see in table 1, growth was roughly around the rate of GDP growth, or a reasonable 3-6% annually. WM also has slowly been improving its operating margins over time, but within a relatively narrow band as expected with a large, mature company.

Table 1 – Sales Growth and Margins - WM

When we change over to GFL, we see that growth has indeed been very large and outsized. Margins on the other hand haven’t demonstrated to improve over the course of the last 4 years. If this was a company that was only 4 years old, it would be understandable, but this company was founded 13 years ago with over 2.5 B USD equivalent revenue. It seems that the roll up strategy isn’t yielding economies of scale.

Table 2 – Sales Growth and Margins - GFL

If we investigate the root causes of the diverging margins, we can see that COGS as a percentage of sales for GFL is around 20-30 points higher than for WM. Unlike net income where impairments and other “one time” items are considered, COGS only consider the costs to service the revenue. There may be slight differences between organization in calculating COGS, but overall, the input for COGS is relatively similar across organizations. The one difference is between GFL and WM is that deprecation is not considered under COGS for WM. Once we add in depreciation, we can still see that WM’s COGS as a percentage of sales is 15-20 points smaller. In fact, the difference between the two companies’ margins gross margins is increasing in favor of WM.

Table 3 – COGS as % of Sales

When we compare SG&A as a percentage of sales, the two companies are relatively comparable at 10.55% and 9.89% in 2019 for WM and GFL respectively.

It is no surprise that on a GAAP basis, GFL has not been profitable and reported net income attributable to shareholders has dropped from (101 MM CAD) to (451.70 MM CAD) between 2017 and 2019. As the company grows, bolt on acquisitions should have lower incremental impacts of margins of a business, yet for GFL, this does not seem to be the case. There are not any indicators in the financial statements indicating that the company is gaining traction towards economies of scale and profitability.

Another indicator of diseconomies of scale is negative organic growth. With better services and operations, one would look for growth to be greater than when the same waste routes were being operated as a smaller company. In such a case, organic growth due to efficiencies and higher price power should be seen. As reported by GFL in the recent quarterly report, organic growth has been negative for most lines and revenue growth is attributable to acquisitions.

Figure 1 – Q2 2020 Organic Growth

Moving onto operational efficiencies of collecting cash, WM’s days of receivables has been pretty steady at around 60 days indicating a 2 month collection period or the more typical quarterly payments by consumers. If we look at GFL, we see that days payable are highly variable, but nonetheless, is not getting paid in less than 77 days. This indicates poor cash collection operations and reminiscent of smaller companies with less efficient billing systems in place.

Table 4 – Receivables Days Payable - WM

Table 5 – Receivables Days Payable - GFL

We can see a picture of a company is not operationally efficient and is not receiving the benefits of economies of scale. We can also consider well the capital spent to acquire companies has been by comparing ROIC values for WM and GFL.

WM’s ROIC is a respectable 15-28%. Through careful cash management and investment management, WM has been increasing it’s ROIC and likewise ROE. On the other hand, GFL hasn’t been able to even break even on it’s ROIC. This indicates poor investment and cash management by GFL.

Table 6 – ROIC and ROE of WM

Table 7 – ROIC and ROE of GFL

Summary:

GFL is a roll up waste management company has is not able to reap the benefits of economies of scale and efficiencies. The financial statements indicate no metrics towards GAAP profitability. We expect given GFL’s track record of taking on debt to finance acquisitions while private, that GFL will continue to finance poor acquisitions through secondaries and debt offerings. With debt/EBDITA ratio of over 8.9x, we expect that less favorable credit and equity markets will eventually result in a Valeant like drop in share price and massive asset sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.