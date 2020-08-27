In spite of this, long-term debt has increased significantly and the company may take several years to return to prior levels of profitability.

The company is indicated as highly overvalued on an earnings and free cash flow basis.

You don't need me to tell you that TripAdvisor (TRIP) has taken a hammering of late.

With COVID-19 having brought international travel to a virtual standstill - vacation, business, and general travel demand has plummeted.

Clearly, this has had a strong impact on the stock. While TripAdvisor has seen a big fall from the high of $32 before March, the stock has been making a slow but steady recovery.

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the future of the travel industry is the idea that demand will continue to remain low until COVID-19 has been eradicated.

In fact, staycation demand has seen a surge since the outbreak of the pandemic. Taking the United Kingdom as just one example, the country saw a 45% week-on-week increase for domestic hotel bookings - with this figure up by 140% for London and as high as 300% for Manchester.

TripAdvisor also notes continuing upward trend for domestic travel demand:

In this regard, TripAdvisor has continued to serve as an important resource for reviews pertaining to hotels along with other aspects of travel - the focus has simply shifted domestically rather than internationally.

According to the company's Q2 2020 Investor Presentation - the company has seen a rebound in its website usage to 67% in July as compared to the same period last year.

Furthermore, in spite of the pressures posed by COVID-19, the company has still maintained a strong liquidity position - with $698 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of June:

It is also notable that 86% of travellers will reportedly not book an attraction without having read reviews previously. Such demand will also continue to apply to the domestic market, and TripAdvisor's role as a leading reviews provider shows no signs of abating.

Looking more at the financials for this company, I had remarked in a previous article that with the stock trading at a lower price to free cash flow ratio than previously - the stock had become increasingly attractive on a free cash flow basis.

Even with commendable liquidity management on the company's part - overall travel has still seen a strong drop and therefore the company is indicated as overvalued on a price to free cash flow basis.

On an earnings basis, the overvaluation in terms of EV/EBITDA is even more striking, with this ratio trading far above the 5-year average trend:

From this point of view, I do not see TripAdvisor as a buy - yet.

With air travel now expected to reach pre-pandemic levels once again by 2022, we can expect a steady rise in interest for global travel. Ultimately, this will be necessary for TripAdvisor's business - as domestic travel interest alone can only help the company recover so much.

However, the article by Climate Home News makes quite an interesting point. While domestic flights represent a small proportion of all flights in and out of Europe - over two-thirds of all aircraft emissions from the U.S. and China come from domestic flights. Notwithstanding a growing sentiment on the part of some airline customers to travel less and reduce their carbon footprint - it is clear that domestic travel is a big market in the U.S. and China, and we can expect a resurgence in travel in those two countries to account for a large share of the resurgence in travel demand overall.

Additionally, TripAdvisor had been seeing solid growth in net income and EBITDA before the pandemic - so there has clearly been demand for the company's offering before COVID-19.

Nonetheless, it is important to remain realistic and recognise that TripAdvisor has taken a big hit in terms of their financials. We can see that revenue is down by over 80% across all segments, and the company reported a significant earnings loss on a per share basis:

When taking a look at the company's balance sheet, we can see that while total assets have risen as a result of a rise in cash and cash equivalents (or company assets that can be immediately converted to cash), we can see that total liabilities have also seen a sharp increase due to a spike in long-term debt:

From this standpoint, it appears that while the company has been able to conserve cash during this crisis, it has also been necessary to avail of long-term debt in order to keep operations running.

TripAdvisor is still quite overvalued at this point, but travel demand is increasingly showing signs of life once again. I take the view that TripAdvisor is managing its cash flow prudently and the company still has a strong business model. However, this is still a company that is now operating with more debt and is trading at a significant loss. For this reason, I anticipate that it will take until at least 2022 (when air travel demand is estimated to recover) until we see the stock become attractive once again on an earnings basis.

