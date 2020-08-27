NGS Banks On Industry Recovery

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) has been resilient in the natural gas compressor business despite the steep fall in the energy sector. Through an effective business plan that evolved with the changing demand pattern, it kept operating margin steady by relying more on the large-horsepower compressor fleet. As the natural gas price and production outlook become more positive in 2021, it can bring back the rental units that were retired. So, the stock price outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year.

The primary challenges for NGS are the pricing discount due to excess supply in the market and the pandemic-led demand destruction. Since energy demand will take time to rebound, I do not expect any significant upsurge in the stock in the short term. However, the company can face the long-term battle on the strength of its balance sheet. It has zero debt, a positive cash balance, and strong working capital – all of which add to its attractiveness in a challenging period. At this point, the stock is relatively undervalued and looks to offer positive returns.

Explaining The Fleet Strategy

The compression services business was already suffering from excess horsepower (or HP) capacity when the pandemic broke out. As demand fell, it outmatched supply, leading to significant pricing discount and margin contraction for the existing players. NGS resorted to a strategy of keeping the utilization level flat and also partially circumvented the pressure by focusing more on the large horsepower compressor fleets. It has witnessed a relatively high demand in the 400-600 HP segment. Since the beginning of this year, it retired 146 natural gas compressor units in the rental fleet, leading to a 5% reduction in total horsepower capacity for the company. Rental fleet utilization, however, improved during this period, although it declined in Q2 compared to Q1.

It was not the first time that the compression service business had to opt for lower pricing. In the previous downturns (2008 and 2014-16), too, it went through similar exercises. However, what made it severe this time is the rate at which the rig count and completions activity fell (nearly 75% lower completed well count year-to-date), which caused several production shut-ins. As a result, NGS witnessed complete revenue loss. The medium HP pumps lost market share during the current downturn, while the small HP pumps have held its ground.

I think the large horsepower compressor units stand greater chances of withstanding the current crisis because of their typical resilience during a downturn. The company's unit base utilization was 55% and was up from a year ago, which was remarkable given the extent of the activity loss in the industry. By the end of Q2, more than half of the rental units that were shut in returned to service. The company's management expects the rest of the units to become active in 2H 2020. Growth will primarily emanate from increased activities in the Permian, Mid Continent, and the Rockies. You may read more about the company's strategy in my previous article here.

Connecting The Industry Outlook

Prompted by low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production has changed course and declined (4.5% down) in the past year. However, EIA predicts that the price will rise at a fast clip between September 2020 and February of 2021 due to the rising demand in winter. However, the dry natural gas production, which typically follows price with a lag, will continue to fall in 2020, before rising again in 2021. Lower natural gas production can stagnate compressor demand in the short term, but with a higher price and natural gas production, the situation is set to improve in 2021.

The drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have been resilient in 2020 according to the EIA's DPR data, while the number of drilled wells have dropped by 73% during this period. So, I think the stock will underperform in the near term because of the lack of the activity level.

What Moved Its Q2 Performances?

In the Rental segment, the company's sales, which were on an uptrend in the previous three quarters, declined (6% down) in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020. Although the average rental rates increased, lower compressor units after the retirement of some of the smaller units led to lower revenues. On the other hand, the higher rental rates over the past year reflect continued penetration into the larger horsepower market. The Rental segment accounted for 87% of the Q2 revenues.

The company has implemented layoffs, attrition, and wage freezes to reduce costs. It also plans to restructure operations to streamline the number of locations. From Q4 2019 to Q2 2020, the company's gross margin and EBITDA margin have improved sharply, which exhibits the company's resilience and reflects the strength of its strategy and positioning in the market. The adjusted gross margin inflated handsomely by 600 basis points, to 51%, in Q2 compared to 45% in the prior quarter. The continued increases in adjusted gross margins reflect the positive effects of the company's cost reduction process. The EBITDA margin remained steady (36%) in Q2. Net profit sequentially reduced in Q2 due to higher depreciation and amortization expense. However, investors should remember that the Q1 net income gained from $4.9 million income tax benefit due to net operating loss carrybacks.

Zero Debt; Cash Flow Improves

In 1H 2020, Natural Gas Services' cash flow from operations (or CFO) more than doubled compared to a year ago. Despite the 7% year-over-year fall in revenues, the cash flow increase was due primarily to the utilization of deferred tax assets through the NOL carrybacks and an improvement in working capital. Free cash flow (or FCF) turned marginally positive in 1H 2020.

The company's cash and cash equivalents were $15.5 million, and working capital was ~$54 million on June 30, 2020. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility) and nearly zero debt level, the company does not require additional external financing to fund its capex.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the natural gas price, natural gas production, and NGS's reported revenues for the past five years. I also observed the previous eight-quarter revenue trend. I think the multi-factor and the short-term trend will affect the next two-year revenues equally. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next couple of years. It can recover in 2023 and will stay steady afterward.

Using the average forecast revenues, a simple time-series regression model suggests that the company's EBITDA will decline moderately in the next two years.

Returns potential using the price forecast based on the forward multiple (4.54x) is lower (2% downside) than returns potential (34% downside) using the past average EV/EBITDA multiple (7.3x). In comparison, Wall Street's sell-side analysts expect higher returns (80% upside). I think the stock has a positive bias.

NGS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with peers, which should typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (4.17x) is lower than its peers' (Archrock (NYSE:AROC), North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA), and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)) average of 5.2x. So, the stock is undervalued at the current level.

What's The Take On NGS?

NGS has shifted its strategy from providing small-to-medium horsepower compressor units to becoming a predominantly large-horsepower compressor fleet provider. Because such units have relatively high entry barriers, they are expected to add to the margin in the medium term. Overall, however, the company lost compressor units in 2020 as the pandemic caused energy demand destruction. More specifically, the pricing issue has been more severe this time around vis-à-vis the previous energy crises.

On the upside, natural gas price and production outlook has become considerably more positive in 2021. In line with the market view, the company plans to recover nearly all of its rental unit horsepower by the end of the year. NGS a robust balance sheet with no debt, a positive cash balance, and strong working capital – all of which add to its attractiveness in a challenging period. Although its free cash flow generation is weak, I think the robust industry drivers will enable the company to achieve more sustainable growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.