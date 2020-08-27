A couple of developments are taking place in the e-commerce marketplace space which could turn into significant new competition for Amazon.com (AMZN). These could thus be relevant developments for Amazon.com, since the Amazon Marketplace is one of two major profit drivers (the other being AWS).

Amazon.com’s North American segment (which includes both 1P commerce and the 3P marketplace) contributed $2.25 billion in operating profit in 2019. This is slightly more than AWS’ $2.18 billion contribution. It’s arguable - from comparable eBay (EBAY) and Alibaba (BABA) segments - that the Amazon.com marketplace is responsible for all (or more than all) of the North American segment’s profit, with 1P e-commerce likely being unprofitable.

What Are These Developments?

The first development is that Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is finally trying to turbocharge its own Google Shopping segment. While this segment was originally structured like Amazon.com and other marketplaces, and had listing fees and sales fees, over time and culminating recently, Google has eliminated all fees (including sales fees).

The other development is that Facebook is pushing hard for its Facebook Shop segment, improving the e-commerce abilities of its shop and also including established partners to feed products and handle payments (alongside with Facebook). Here, Facebook charges a 5% sales commission, which includes payment processing (which can easily eat up to half of the commission).

Free (but not including payments) and 5% commission are significant developments. These are very significant because Amazon.com charges 8%-17% on referral fees alone, and other fees (ex-fulfillment, which Google and Facebook don’t handle) can be charged on top of that.

Hence, both Google and Facebook are bringing in substantially cheaper marketplaces both for merchants and for consumers. Why for consumers? Because Amazon.com’s fees are high enough that just passing through part of the savings can already lead to a more competitive sales price.

Why Are They A Threat?

Obviously, these developments are a threat because of the lower pricing as stated. This is more evident when you consider that established competing marketplaces, like Walmart.com (WMT) or eBay don’t compete on price. Their referral fees are broadly equivalent to Amazon.com’s marketplace fees. Google and Facebook, however, are pushing a fee model that represents much lower seller fees.

However, something else makes these developments even more of a threat. The problem here is that both Google and Facebook have a very large reach. They have massive audiences already, they don’t need to expand the audience, they just need to market the products they’re selling. Hence, if these marketplaces’ efforts to gain share are successful, they can have a large impact on other marketplaces, including Amazon.com’s.

The Coronavirus Effect

To add to the above, it’s possible that the timing for this push by Google and Facebook wasn't a coincidence.

During the coronavirus epidemic and resulting shutdowns, the world saw a massive movement toward e-commerce (there was little to no alternative). During this time, the consumer was exposed to all sorts of e-commerce retailers (including the physical retailers’ online arms).

This exposure led to tremendous growth for players which usually had difficulty keeping up with Amazon.com. During the coronavirus epidemic, the opposite happened – many bricks and mortar players had their online arms outperforming Amazon.com significantly.

Indeed, in overall terms, Amazon.com grew Q2 2020 U.S. sales (ex-AWS) by 43% in Q2 2020, while the e-commerce market itself grew 44.5% as per Census Bureau estimates. What this means is that in Q2 2020 Amazon.com slightly lost e-commerce market share during Q2 2020. It’s hard to say if this underperformance wasn’t tied to Amazon.com’s supposed commitment to essentials, though.

This extreme growth and exposure of new consumers to new e-commerce players thus created a unique opportunity. And that opportunity was for large entrants such as Google or Facebook to build share of mind in a large consumer base before things got back to normal. In my view, this move to push for more e-commerce share and to reduce marketplace fees was thus a response to the coronavirus opportunity.

Conclusion

If Google and Facebook get renewed traction in their e-commerce efforts, this will mark the first time when there’s serious price competition between viable, large, e-commerce marketplaces in the U.S. market.

It remains to be seen whether Google and Facebook will be successful, though. If they are, the much lower pricing they practice is going to create a large challenge for all other marketplaces, Amazon.com’s marketplace chief amongst them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.