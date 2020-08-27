I am recommending that followers of my short thesis published about a month ago consider covering the position as the risk/reward now seems more balanced.

Abbott's test has several advantages over Quidel's test, including price and the lack of an instrument.

On 8/27, Quidel (OTC:QDEL) traded below $150. This is within 20% of the target range I laid out in my short recommendation published on 7/30/20. The stock has now declined over 50% from the peak price reached on 8/5/20.

Driving the stock price decline is the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization of Abbott's (ABT) BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card, which would be a direct competitor to Quidel's Sofia SARS antigen test.

Abbott's test seems to have two advantages over Quidel's test. First, Abbott's test does not involve the use of an instrument. It can be performed on a test card about the size of a credit card. Quidel's test, by contrast, requires a bread box-sized instrument that adds cost and complexity to the production process.

Second, Abbott will sell this test for $5, versus my estimate of about $20 for the Quidel Sofia antigen test.

Abbott is also providing an app with the assay on which patients can carry a record of their test results. While appealing to some, I doubt this is a major differentiator (it at least seems straightforward to replicate).

Abbott's reported sensitivity/specificity (i.e., the test's accuracy) is 97.1%/98.5%, in a study of 102 patients. This is slightly below Quidel's results in a study of 209 patients. Neither of these are large sample sizes, and as I covered in this article, the accuracy reported in the package insert rarely resembles the real world. My suspicion is that both Abbott's and Quidel's test will be viewed as suitable for a front-line test, but will require second-line molecular testing to verify.

Abbott plans to ramp production of the BinaxNOW test to 50 million tests/month by the beginning of October. This represents 600 million tests per year, which is nearly enough for every American to receive two tests per year. Combined with Quidel's current capacity of ~60 million and BDX of ~100 million by the end of September (both annualized), I expect the U.S. market to be pretty much saturated.

I expect Quidel will still be able to sell its entire current production capacity in the near term (until a vaccine arrives), but the Abbott launch may cause some price renegotiation. It may also dissuade potential new adopters of the Sofia platform. Lastly, it may cause Quidel to re-evaluate plans to materially scale up production.

While there may be some additional downside to Quidel's stock, the risk/reward now appears more balanced. I have covered my short position and recommend my readers do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.