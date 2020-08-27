The Coming Inflation - Don't Worry But Do Think

The thing we really don't know is when it will arrive - and will the authorities deal with it well when it does.

This isn't something to worry about, not as yet, but it is worth thinking about it.

Just to be clear here

I am not about to insist that there's some massive wave of inflation about to hit Tuesday next because we abandoned the gold standard or something. I'm not even going to try and insist that there's inflation which will definitely happen. I am though going to point out that the potential for significant inflation is already built into the system.

Whether it actually comes out as that inflation at some point depends upon two unknowables. Firstly, is the velocity of circulation of money ever going to return to something like normal? Secondly, what will the authorities - and it's not just the Federal Reserve here - do about it if it does?

The importance here is that we don't want to get panicked into thinking that inflation is about to arrive and thus we all go off and crowd into inflation proofed instruments. But nor do we want to get suckered by its arrival and thus not be in inflation proofed instruments when it does. Thus how it's going to arrive, if it does, is a matter of some importance.

First off, some charts

Charts are nice, charts are fun, so why not some charts?

(M1 money supply from FRED)

And:

(MZM money supply from FRED)

We rather tend to think that there's a connection between those two. Not exactly and not wholly but good enough for us, between the narrow money supply - the Federal Reserve created money supply, that M1 - and the wide money supply, MZM.

We also think that inflation is determined by that wider money supply. Actually, by the one a stage further out than that, M4, which includes all sorts of financial instruments as well. M4 is no longer counted up for us on a regular basis.

The connection is this:

(Velocity of money from FRED)

The argument is that narrow money gets used. Sure, and obviously. The more times each unit of narrow money gets used the larger is the wide money supply. Which seems fairly obvious to be fair. How often a piece of money gets used is that velocity.

Another way

We can also say much the same in a slightly different way, the money equation:

MV = PQ

Prices times quantity is the GDP of the economy. Because we count GDP by looking at what is produced (or consumed, or the incomes used to gain them, all the same thing) and we tot up how many things there are at what prices. It's also true that GDP is only those things which are priced in money. So, that must be equal to how much money there is and how often each piece of money is used.

This is definitional stuff and isn't something that can really be argued with although the implications most certainly can be.

Our first answer

So, with QE, we've created a lot more money. So, why hasn't inflation taken off? Because V has fallen. In fact, back when QE was started one of the explanations - justifications - was that in order to prevent deflation we need a lot more money as V has fallen.

OK.

Our second answer

Well, we've created lots more money and we've not got lots of inflation. True, because V has fallen. But what happens if V gets back to something like normal?

We generally think that the rise in V over the past 60 years is to do with changing technology. It's very much easier to move money around, it's easier to spend than it used to be when only cash or checks could be used, we all have rather lower savings and more credit and, well, just that the world has changed. Now, maybe it has all changed right back. If that's so, then there won't be a burst of inflation from all the QE money creation. This is indeed possible.

But what if V does revive? Then we've a vast increase in that narrow money supply, which will lead to a large increase in MV, the side money supply, and we'd expect massive inflation.

At which point?

At which point the Federal Reserve can increase interest rates to induce a recession to choke off the inflation. Or it can shrink the balance sheet, suck back in all that money created and cancel it. That would raise longer-term interest rates even if not short-term ones. Or there's the Modern Monetary Theory solution which is to raise taxation substantially.

I tend to think that the MMT solution won't work for political reasons. It's Congress that increases taxes, not the Federal Reserve, but it's the Fed that is responsible for inflation. I just don't think that Congress will take on the pain and grief of increasing its constituents' taxes in order to deal with someone else's problem. Maybe that makes me a cynic but there it is.

When?

Ah, that's the bit we don't know. At this point we can't know it either. For we've just never done this before. We don't know whether V will recover. We are, sadly, clueless.

But we do know where to look. That V. If and when that starts rising, then that will be the beginning of the Fed's having to do something about it.

The investor reaction

When - OK, if - it happens then we need to be, as investors, right out of fixed income. Either inflation will rise because the Fed doesn't get to it soon enough or interest rates will rise as the Fed does. Rising interest rates and inflation, both, are signals not to be in fixed income - bonds, preference shares and the rest - but to be in inflation protected investments like property, stocks and perhaps inflation protected Treasuries (which doesn't deal with rising interest rates).

My view

I think that V will recover and that the inflation will indeed start to flow through into the real economy. I still don't know when. I also think that the Fed will deal with it well. It does, after all, know all this stuff and even knows how to shrink its balance sheet and so destroy the extra money. It was doing it in 2018/19 after all, as it stopped rolling over maturing QE bonds.

The investor view

This is really a heads up. I think that inflation is going to come at some point over the next few years. The signal that it is is when V starts to rise. I expect the Fed to deal with it well enough, but that doesn't particularly matter, that it does or not. Rising inflation and or rising interest rates still give us the same investment decision - to get out of fixed income and into more equity-like instruments.

The my opinion part here is that I think V is going to rise. It may not, of course; we really might have a different this time. But if it does, then the rest follows. And thus the point being made. Keep an eye on V as a precursor to either inflation or rising interest rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.