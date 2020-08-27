Dow Jones Shake-Up: 2 Buys, 1 Hold, And 1 Sell

We suggest 2 stocks which we believe are buys, 1 which is a sell, and 1 which investors should hold.

While the Dow's changes are trend following in nature, they are not enough to inform buy or sell decisions.

Following Apple's 4 to 1 stock split, the Dow Jones booted 3 companies and added 3 others.

The news:

A few days ago, S&P Global announced that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) was undergoing a major shake-up.

The Dow Jones is price-weighted, which means that as the price of a constituent goes up, so does its weight in the index. If a stock splits, then by definition the price will go down, decreasing the weight of the constituent in the index.

Since the Dow only tracks 30 stocks, a stock split will also considerably change sector weightings.

This is exactly what was set to happen when Apple (AAPL) announced that it was going to split its stock 4 to 1. This would reduce Apple’s weight in the index by a similar factor, bringing the Dow’s weight of tech from about 22% to about 13%.

This was not desirable for the Dow, which seems to want to maintain a higher weight for tech, if only to track a little closer the weightings of the S&P 500 (SPY), which is 27% exposed to tech.

So they decided to shake things up.

Salesforce (CRM), was added to increase the weight of tech.

Pfizer (PFE) got the boot, and was replaced by Amgen (AMGN).

Raytheon (RTX) got kicked out, and was replaced by Honeywell (HON).

Exxon (XOM) got kicked out, decreasing even more the weight of energy.

High momentum in, low momentum out

The addition of Salesforce, can be viewed as wanting to add a pure software play to the index, all while increasing the weight of tech. On the other hand, energy’s performance has been awful in the past few years, and counting out Energy has been a growing theme in past years. Exxon has suffered terribly.

As the chart above shows, while CRM is up 231% In 5 years, XOM is down 40%.

Pfizer’s 5 year performance has been significantly less than its healthcare counterpart in the index, Merck (MRK). The DJIA decided another high performing healthcare stock would be more appropriate, and picked Amgen (AMGN), which has also quite well performed in the past 5 years.

Pfizer is up 22%, while Merck is up 67% and Amgen is up 70%.

Finally Raytheon being kicked out can be viewed as a consequence of the merger with United technologies. As SA’s news editor Kim Khan points out:

Raytheon is simply not the company is was when it was just United Technologies, with much more aerospace exposure, already featuring in the index with Boeing (BA).

Honeywell would therefore be considered a “purer” industrial to include in the index. Unless of course, it is because HON has a lot more momentum than RTX.

Do you see the trend? Low momentum stocks are being given the boot, while high momentum stocks are going in. This happens at the sector level, increasing the exposure of tech, and reducing the exposure of energy.

This follows the trends in the S&P 500 over the past few years, as you can see in the table below, provided by Siblis Research.

Of course, this isn’t new. The DJIA moves are momentum based. Consider when General Electric (GE) was given the boot in June 2018, and replace with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

In the 5 years prior to the change, GE was down 40% and WBA was up 40%.

The AT&T (T) kick out and replacement with Apple (AAPL) in 2015, looked similar.

What point am I trying to make?

DJIA changes are trend following. As Michael Boyd pointed out in his recent article on Exxon:

Index inclusion is stated to be based on an “excellent reputation, sustained growth, and of interest to a large number of investors" as well as "maintaining adequate sector representation".

But here is the thing, by the time the DJIA gets in on the trade, it has already become extremely overcrowded. It includes stocks which have become “of interest” to maybe a few too many investors.

Consider the two charts below.

At 20x earnings, HON has reached a multiple at which it has traded in only 25% of instances in the past decade, most of which happened in 2018, following an unusual 2017 tax expense. In other words, its getting expensive.

Ditto for Amgen.

On the other hand, Pfizer is trading at a very low multiple of earnings relative to its 10 year median.

XOM, while dealing with extremely low earnings, is still trading at a multiple between its 50th and 75th percentile of P/E multiples this last decade.

But what should dividend investors do?

Should investors be worried for their positions in HON or AMGN? Should they add more XOM or PFE? Let’s take a step back for a minute.

Every single one of these stocks, bar CRM, pays a dividend and has done so for a while. Those of you who have been following Robert & my work know that we have a dividends investing approach which can be summarized simply as:

Dividends first. Buy low, collect dividends , sell high.

Let’s break down what this means.

Dividends first does suggest that a company’s dividend policy is at the forefront of our methodology. We want to buy high quality dividend stocks. The sort of stock which we can trust to continue paying a dividend for a long time. What we would call an All Weather stock.

But it goes beyond that. We plan to invest in stocks whose combination of dividend yield and dividend growth alone (what we call dividend potential) is sufficient for us to meet our financial goals. In doing so, we no longer rely on capital appreciation to meet our retirement goals. You can read more in our article “How you can retire on dividends forever and ever”.

This means that we don’t need to be geniuses. We do need to be good business analysts, to identify high quality companies which have the ability to pay a dividend for years to come.

But we don’t have to be good speculators. If the market doesn’t agree with us on what the price should be, we won’t have to cancel a dental operation in retirement.

For the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth to be sufficient in and of itself, the price needs to trade at an attractive valuation.

This is where buy low comes in. We look at historical multiples, historical yields, and where the company stands relative to its sector and the broad market. Based on this information, we ask the question: is the stock cheap enough that its dividend and future growth will be sufficient for us to meet our goals?

If we are satisfied, we will then buy the stock.

We will then play the waiting game. We happily collect the dividends, for a holding time which could be for anywhere from a few months to forever.

We will monitor the stock’s ability to keep growing the dividend at our required rate over time. A change in fundamentals is one reason we would sell.

There is a second reason we sell. If and when the valuation gets too hot for us, we will sell part, or all, of the position, and redeploy the funds in a stock which we believe is better value. Doing so allows us to increase our income, and tilt our portfolio towards value, which over decades, will result in superior returns, no matter the pain which might be felt over a few years.

This process is demonstrated in our model all weather dividend portfolio, for which we provide a monthly update.

So let’s look at these stocks dividend prospects over 10 and 20 years. I will make assumptions about dividend growth rates. I will also assume that dividends are reinvested at the current yield.

I will show charts which simulate an investment of $10,000 in each stock, with reinvestment of dividends done once a year. The chart will show orange bars and yellow bars. The orange bars show the evolution of the dividends from the initial $10,000 investment. The yellow bars show the dividends generated by the reinvestments of dividends received.

Exxon

Exxon yields 8.7%. Let’s be conservative here and assume that the dividend never grows.

Within 10 years, such an investment would generate $1,807 in dividends.

If we extended the simulation to 20 years, one could expect $4,163 in yearly dividends.

Pfizer

Pfizer yields 3.96%. Let’s assume the company can continue growing its dividend at 6%, its CAGR for the past 5 years.

Such an investment would generate $1,000 in yearly dividends within 10 years, or $2,620 in 20 years.

Raytheon

Raytheon yields 3.13%. If the stock continues growing its dividend at a rate of 4%, here’s how the income would grow:

Within 10 years, one could receive $608 in dividends. Within 20 years it would be $1,218.

Amgen

Amgen yields 2.58%. Let’s assume it can continue to increase its dividend at a rate of 10%.

Within 10 years, such an investment would be expected to generate $832 in dividends. 20 years down the line, this amount would become $2,766.

Honeywell

Honeywell yields 2.19%. Let’s suppose it continues to grow its dividend at a 10% CAGR.

Within 10 years, such an investment would generate $680 in dividends. In 20 years, $2,180 in dividends.

Simulation summary

The table below summarizes the data.

It also calculates the theoretical value of the investment, assuming a constant yield. This means if there is $1,000 in dividends at a 3.96% yield, the theoretical value of

Company Dividends in 10 years (no reinvestments) Theoretical value of investment (no reinvestments) Dividends in 10 years (with reinvestments) Theoretical value of investment (with reinvestments) Exxon $852 $10,000 $1,807 $20,770 Pfizer $707 $17,853 $1,000 $25,570 Raytheon $461 $14,728 $608 $19,424 Amgen $663 $25,697 $832 $32,248 Honeywell $560 $25,570 $680 $31,050

When you look at these, it seems like Raytheon is the outlier, as it will generate relatively low income, and be worth relatively little. This is what we call a stock which has weak dividend strength. While it might have a safe dividend, the combination of yield and growth isn’t attractive.

One could argue here, that investing in the lower yielding stocks would be more attractive, because one could, as retirement approaches, sell the positions which are worth more, and reinvest into higher yielding stocks, getting the best of all worlds.

One could of course also argue that if 10 years is all one has before retirement, that one in the hand is worth more than two in the bush, and that therefore, investing in higher yielding names which don’t need to grow their dividend at such high rates, is a better route.

Of course, both are correct, as it depends on timeline, risk aversion, and personal preference.

But what this simulation ignores is the fact that yields do NOT remain constant. They tend to revert to the mean over time. So while XOM yields 8.5% today, it might not do so for the next 10 years. If HON yields 2.19% it might not do so for the next 10 years.

Let’s run the same simulations, investing at the current price, but assuming that for future reinvestments, the yield reverts to the 10 year median.

Company 10 year median yield Dividends in 10 years (no reinvestments) Theoretical value of investment (no reinvestments) Dividends in 10 years (with reinvestments) Theoretical value of investment (with reinvestments) Exxon 3.23% $852 $26,377 $1,132 $35,046 Pfizer 3.65% $707 $19,369 $975 $26,720 Raytheon 3.8% $461 $12,138 $645 $16,978 Amgen 2.3% $663 $28,826 $814 $35,391 Honeywell 2.1% $560 $26,666 $674 $32,095

Now compare this table to the one above.

Stocks that yield more than the median, get a value realizing effect. This is the case for all but RTX, as they all trade above their median yield. It is the most visible with XOM. This always comes at the expense of income. After all we are projecting 10 years of reinvestments at the lower yield.

RTX on the other hand would suffer from this.

Now note that I’m not suggesting that Exxon’s yield would ever be 3.2% again. But even a reversal to 5% would do loads to the position’s value.

On the other hand, while AMGN and HON aren’t outrageously valued right now, there seems to be little of a value effect to be obtained. On the other hand, if the businesses continue to do well in the upcoming decade, the price and dividend will reflect this.

Key takeaways

There is no black and white in a dividends first approach.

Dividend potential can come mostly from the yield, or mostly from the future dividend growth.

The former comes with more safety, the latter with the potential for larger gains.

There is also the middle path, decent yield, the appearance of value, and decent growth potential. In this list, Pfizer embodies this.

Raytheon looks like the type of potential which I’d sell, were it in my portfolio.

Amgen is at that sweet spot, where, while its valuation looks high relative to TTM earnings, relative to forward earnings the multiple is a lot more reasonable (15.8x according to SA), all while yielding more than it historically has and still offering really good dividend potential.

Honeywell doesn’t have the same sort of earnings outlook, and while it doesn’t seem to be at a valuation which would trigger a sale, I wouldn’t purchase it now.

Whether or not to buy Exxon will cause a huge debate. Our favored oil major with Robert is Chevron (CVX). We do believe that Exxon will maintain its dividend. When and if energy comes back into favor, it will likely come back nicely, as we expect Chevron to do so. We just prefer CVX’s financial position and superior quality.

Conclusions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s changes reflect current trends in momentum. In and of itself, this isn’t enough to inform buy and sell decisions. Only one of the entrants, AMGN, would still warrant a buy despite being at elevated prices. Only one of the exits, PFE, invariably warrants a purchase. Raytheon deserves the boot. Exxon theoretically is a buy if it weren’t for the existence of alternatives which we prefer, like Chevron, for instance.

Investors should consider their objectives and time horizons, and not make any rash decisions based on movements in and out of an index.

